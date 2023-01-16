ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

9NEWS

All Colorado Trader Joe's locations will soon sell wine

COLORADO, USA — With the passage of Proposition 125 in November, Trader Joe's plans to sell wine at all of its Colorado locations. Right now the California-based grocery chain has Wine Shops at only two locations, one in Denver and one in Colorado Springs. In November, voters passed Proposition...
COLORADO STATE
springsmag.com

Zocalo: New Restaurant Is Already a Mexican Favorite

“There’s no good Mexican food in Colorado Springs.” Maybe you’ve heard that for years, decades even. It’s time to stop the whining. Milagro’s Cocina Mexicana recently lifted the gourmet end of our already thriving Mexican scene with an elegant special-occasion sit-down restaurant. Authentic taquerias and food trucks dot South Academy Boulevard, and Dos Santos and its new sister place Dos Dos serve outstanding American fusion hipster tacos and burritos.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs' Rocky Mountain Brewery closing its doors next month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Mountain Brewery, a popular brewery on Colorado Springs' east side is closing its doors after nearly 15 years in business. A statement from the brewery released on Facebook said their last day in business will be Feb. 4. The current owners said a new brewery is not moving into the space but they do not know the full plans of the new building owners.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2,000+ reportedly without power in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Utilities electrical outage map, more than 2,000 customers are without power, south of the Colorado Springs Airport. As f 5:10 a.m., the utility company reported 2,047 customers were affected. Below is a look at a map of the affected area: Outage map as of 5:50 The post 2,000+ reportedly without power in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Artist's masterpiece home is now on the market

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Would you buy a house that’s floor-to-ceiling in faux fur? One artist’s masterpiece home is now on the market. The one-of-a-kind home in Colorado Springs is filled with vibrant living spaces and unique pieces. On the outside, 6150 Turret Drive is fairly unassuming. But, from the moment you step in, you almost […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Kimball Bayles passes away, Peak Three Theater closed

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kimball’s Peak Three Theater in Downtown Colorado Springs is closed until further notice while staff mourn the loss of owner Kimball Bayles. The titles that are normally found on the marquee of one of Colorado Springs’ only independent movie theaters, Kimball’s Peak Three Theater, are gone. In their place is a tribute […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Get a Rare Look Inside Colorado's Cherokee Ranch and Castle

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high atop a hill in Sedalia, overlooking the entire Front Range. The medieval-inspired structure was built with locally sourced rhyolite and petrified wood. Cornish stonemasons were brought in to help with the construction project, which took two and a half years to complete. The finished product resulted in a detailed exterior with gargoyles, bold wooden doors, stunning stonework, arches, plus amazing towers and turrets. The interior boasts elegant light fixtures, eight intricate fireplaces, and luxurious living quarters that are still present to this day. The architecture combines aspects of the Western United States as well as 1450s Scottish-style castles.
SEDALIA, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter. The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Construction will cause detours on Black Forest Road until March

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Utilities work and corridor widening will close Vollmer Road between Black Forest Road and Forest Meadows Avenue. The general public will be detoured north on Black Forest Road - and around Cowpoke Road. Truck traffic will be detoured east on Woodmen Road, then north on Marksheffle and Cowpoke Road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

El Paso County office hours normal Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County administrative office, elected administrative offices, and affiliated agencies will be open during normal business hours Wednesday, Jan. 18. This comes despite an overnight snowstorm that's blanketed much of the Pikes Peak Area with snow. According to a press release, the normal...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire Tuesday afternoon on the east side of the city. According to the CSFD, the fire is in the 2700 block of N. Prospect St. Engine 10 at the scene reported smoke coming from a detached garage. #ColoradoSpringsFire is The post Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

