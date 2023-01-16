Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'Roger MarshColorado Springs, CO
Five Unique Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer questColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
Colorado Springs teahouse owner serves dim sum
For Tanya Lin, owner of Yellow Mountain Tea House, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Chinese New Year, a 16-day celebration beginning Sunday, would not be complete without the bite-size dumplings known as dim sum. Chinese New Year is based on the lunar calendar and is represented by one of 12 animals;...
All Colorado Trader Joe's locations will soon sell wine
COLORADO, USA — With the passage of Proposition 125 in November, Trader Joe's plans to sell wine at all of its Colorado locations. Right now the California-based grocery chain has Wine Shops at only two locations, one in Denver and one in Colorado Springs. In November, voters passed Proposition...
KKTV
Well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area closing after nearly 15 years in business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing after almost 15 years in business. The Rocky Mountain Brewery announced they were closing on Friday. The brewery is located in the Cimarron Hills area east of Powers and Platte. The owner, Duane Lujan, plans on closing Feb. 4.
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
springsmag.com
Zocalo: New Restaurant Is Already a Mexican Favorite
“There’s no good Mexican food in Colorado Springs.” Maybe you’ve heard that for years, decades even. It’s time to stop the whining. Milagro’s Cocina Mexicana recently lifted the gourmet end of our already thriving Mexican scene with an elegant special-occasion sit-down restaurant. Authentic taquerias and food trucks dot South Academy Boulevard, and Dos Santos and its new sister place Dos Dos serve outstanding American fusion hipster tacos and burritos.
KRDO
Colorado Springs’ Rocky Mountain Brewery closing its doors next month
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Mountain Brewery, a popular brewery on Colorado Springs' east side is closing its doors after nearly 15 years in business. A statement from the brewery released on Facebook said their last day in business will be Feb. 4. The current owners said a new brewery is not moving into the space but they do not know the full plans of the new building owners.
2,000+ reportedly without power in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Utilities electrical outage map, more than 2,000 customers are without power, south of the Colorado Springs Airport. As f 5:10 a.m., the utility company reported 2,047 customers were affected. Below is a look at a map of the affected area: Outage map as of 5:50 The post 2,000+ reportedly without power in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Artist’s masterpiece home is now on the market
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Would you buy a house that’s floor-to-ceiling in faux fur? One artist’s masterpiece home is now on the market. The one-of-a-kind home in Colorado Springs is filled with vibrant living spaces and unique pieces. On the outside, 6150 Turret Drive is fairly unassuming. But, from the moment you step in, you almost […]
Kimball Bayles passes away, Peak Three Theater closed
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kimball’s Peak Three Theater in Downtown Colorado Springs is closed until further notice while staff mourn the loss of owner Kimball Bayles. The titles that are normally found on the marquee of one of Colorado Springs’ only independent movie theaters, Kimball’s Peak Three Theater, are gone. In their place is a tribute […]
Man Allegedly Sickened by Rat Poison in Burrito at Colorado Taco Bell
It's one of those stories you hear that will put you away from eating out for a very long time. An investigation is underway after a man became violently ill from a Taco Bell burrito. If the allegations hold true, somebody is not only getting fired but could be up...
Get a Rare Look Inside Colorado’s Cherokee Ranch and Castle
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high atop a hill in Sedalia, overlooking the entire Front Range. The medieval-inspired structure was built with locally sourced rhyolite and petrified wood. Cornish stonemasons were brought in to help with the construction project, which took two and a half years to complete. The finished product resulted in a detailed exterior with gargoyles, bold wooden doors, stunning stonework, arches, plus amazing towers and turrets. The interior boasts elegant light fixtures, eight intricate fireplaces, and luxurious living quarters that are still present to this day. The architecture combines aspects of the Western United States as well as 1450s Scottish-style castles.
Pokeworks to Make its Debut in Colorado
This debut in Denver is just the beginning for Pokeworks in Colorado, with four more locations planned to open over the next two years
KKTV
MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter. The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
KKTV
Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office say there are multiple scenes in and around the city Thursday, all part of one operation. EDITOR’S NOTE: Initially, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told 11 News the activity was part of an...
KRDO
Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
KRDO
Construction will cause detours on Black Forest Road until March
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Utilities work and corridor widening will close Vollmer Road between Black Forest Road and Forest Meadows Avenue. The general public will be detoured north on Black Forest Road - and around Cowpoke Road. Truck traffic will be detoured east on Woodmen Road, then north on Marksheffle and Cowpoke Road.
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior Dogs
(Colorado Springs, CO) A dog makes life better. They are good therapists, reliable workout buddies, and fierce security guards all rolled up into one loyal and loving companion.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Utilities offers safety tips ahead of winter storms
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first of multiple winter storms over the next week is set to move into Colorado Tuesday night, bringing with it a wide range of snowfall amounts for different parts of the state. KRDO meteorologists are predicting 2 - 5 inches of snow for the...
KRDO
El Paso County office hours normal Wednesday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County administrative office, elected administrative offices, and affiliated agencies will be open during normal business hours Wednesday, Jan. 18. This comes despite an overnight snowstorm that's blanketed much of the Pikes Peak Area with snow. According to a press release, the normal...
Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire Tuesday afternoon on the east side of the city. According to the CSFD, the fire is in the 2700 block of N. Prospect St. Engine 10 at the scene reported smoke coming from a detached garage. #ColoradoSpringsFire is The post Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 0