4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Michael’s Goody Boy closes after 75 years in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Working Nine-to-LifeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Wide Receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson Finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year
Former Ohio State wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave made a giant impact in their first year in the NFL. The former dynamic duo in Columbus were among six rookies to be selected as finalists for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award, the league announced Tuesday. The other nominees are New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.
Eleven Warriors
Kamryn Babb Says Goodbye to Ohio State, Sam Hubbard Was Mic'd Up on Sunday and the Buckeyes Rank Second All-Time in the AP Poll Era
The Jack Skullington, Skulliver's Travels, Skulliver Twist, Kong: Skull Session Island, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Session – whatever you want to call it. Welcome. I'm happy you're here. This has nothing to do with Ohio State, but I was mesmerized by this video on...
Eleven Warriors
Tanner McCalister Happy He Chose to Spend A Year at Ohio State, Which He Believes Improved His Chances of Being Selected in NFL Draft
Tanner McCalister could have gone through the NFL draft process a year ago. Instead, he chose to spend a year at Ohio State. The former Oklahoma State safety used the extra year of eligibility provided to all players in 2020 to play a fifth and final season of college football in Columbus, where he was the Buckeyes’ starting nickel safety in 2022. Now that he’s actually going through the draft process a year later, he’s glad he made the decision to follow Jim Knowles to Ohio State and play a season with the Buckeyes – even though they came up a bit short of his goal of winning a national title.
Eleven Warriors
A Look at Ohio State’s 2023 Draft Class and How This Year’s NFL Decisions Impact Buckeyes
We now know which Ohio State players will be entering the 2023 NFL draft and which draft-eligible Buckeyes will be wearing scarlet and gray for another year. C.J. Stroud left us in suspense until Monday morning as to which camp he would be a part of, but he ultimately made the decision we expected all along when he opted to go pro. He now headlines a 2023 NFL draft class for Ohio State that includes three sure-fire first-round picks (Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba), three more projected early-round choices (Zach Harrison, Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler) and several others who also have a good chance of hearing their names called.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Offense Should Be Remarkably Stable Despite a New Quarterback and a New Offensive Coordinator
Ohio State's offense gets a quick makeover this offseason, with C.J. Stroud off to the NFL (you didn't really think he was coming back, did you?) and Kevin Wilson no longer part of the offensive staff. With a new quarterback and Brian Hartline involved in the playcalling, how different does this offense look when the team takes the field next fall?
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Five-star 2024 Quarterback Julian Sayin, Four-star 2024 Corner Zabien Brown, 2026 Rising Safety Justice Fitzpatrick
Ohio State has made two more offers to high-profile prospects in the 2024 class. Among the Buckeyes’ newest targets is a five-star quarterback committed to another school and a top-150 cornerback prospect. OSU also made an offer to a fast-rising safety prospect in the class of 2026. We’ll delve into each below.
Eleven Warriors
Kyle McCord, TreVeyon Henderson and Marvin Harrison Jr. Among Top 20 Odds
The 2022 college football season concluded just over a week ago. It's never too early to talk about the 2023 season then, right?. For the first time in years, Ohio State will have a quarterback competition for who will be the starting signal-caller once the 2023 season kicks off. In what will likely be a fierce battle between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, whoever gets the starting nod will certainly have plenty of weapons and experience alongside him.
Eleven Warriors
Five-star Defensive Lineman David Stone Jr. Says Ohio State is “Easily Top Two” in His Recruitment Following Scholarship Offer
On Wednesday, Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson offered the second-ranked defensive lineman in the entire 2024 class. But that offer hardly came as a shock to five-star Florida prospect David Stone Jr. “It was pretty exciting,” Stone told Eleven Warriors of his offer. “I was expecting it pretty...
Eleven Warriors
Brian Hartline Will Shine As OC, There Will Be New Blood in Jim Knowles' Safety-Driven Defense and Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson Are Who We Thought They Were
Ohio State men's basketball has now lost five consecutive games. I don't know what to tell you guys. Things are pretty grim for the Basketbucks, and Chris Holtmann has some work to do. Despite that, let's have a good Thursday, shall we?. HELP FROM HARTLINE. When Ryan Day promoted Brian...
Eleven Warriors
Lost Civilization
Where does Emeka Egbuka's 2022 season rank among Ohio State's all-time WR greats?. Chew on that question for a few paragraphs. You'll come up with a number somewhere between the best in program history and oh, somewhere in the top 100ish. Congrats, you're right. The Buckeyes have completed 133 football...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Top-100 2024 Running Back Taylor Tatum and Four-star Defensive End Marquise Lightfoot
Last week, Ohio State extended 15 offers to prospects in the 2024 class. On Tuesday, OSU offered two more players from the 2024 class. The first recipient of an offer from the Buckeyes this week was four-star 2024 Texas running back Taylor Tatum. Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound...
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Places Co-Offensive Coordinator Matt Weiss on Leave Due to Investigation Into “Computer Access Crimes”
Michigan’s co-offensive coordinator has been placed on leave due to a criminal investigation. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Dan Murphy, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss was placed on leave because the University of Michigan police department is currently investigating a “report of computer access crimes” that occurred between Dec. 21-23 at Schembechler Hall, the football team’s facility.
