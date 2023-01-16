ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Call for artists for new mural in downtown South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Calling all artists! The city of South Milwaukee is looking for an artist to create a mural project on the west wall of the South Milwaukee Human Concerns building. Located in the heart of downtown, 1029 Milwaukee Avenue, the building sits adjacent to the South...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

STRYV365 working to connect local kids with trusted mentors, coaches

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The role a trusted mentor plays in a child's life can be invaluable, helping teach values and important life lessons. For Milwaukee-based non-profit STRYV365, the mission is to provide a positive influence for as many kids as possible. "It takes a collective effort to get anything...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee REP prepares for 1st sensory-friendly performance

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee REP is getting ready for the group's first sensory-friendly performance. Their upcoming February show of "Much Ado About Nothing," will have accommodations for those with sensory issues. Milwaukee REP will have lower sound levels, low house lights will remain on during the show, patrons can...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

UW-Milwaukee students help put together 'Lightfield' art installation

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new art installation called "Lightfield" is coming to Cathedral Square that will be free for the public to come out and enjoy. The installation is by an artist duo named HYBYCOZO. They're bringing their latest art installation here to Milwaukee, which was being put together...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza

Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
RACINE, WI
webbikeworld.com

Harley Drops Funds for Public Park with 700-Bike Amphitheatre

Harley-Davidson’s central base and historic factory land in Milwaukee is about to get a wee bigger – and we’re not just talking about the 700-bike amphitheater. According to Dezeen and Heatherwick’s press release, the plans involve turning Juneau Avenue campus – the epicenter of Harley’s headquarters – into “a public park to benefit its employees and its hometown community” – that, and the potential addition of a market street, a “contemplative garden,” and nature playground.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Carroll University's animal behavior students meet their foster dogs for the semester

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Carroll University were introduced to some new furry friends Tuesday. The university and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County have been partners for years, connecting animal behavior students with foster dogs for a semester. CBS 58 photojournalist Dave Wertheimer was...
communityjournal.net

Odell Ball, Less Crime, Safer Streets

There are several open seats on the Milwaukee Common Council and crime is one of the issues that many candidates are looking at. In this interview I talked with Odell Ball who is a candidate for District 9 on the northwest side of town. Odell states he was born and raised in Milwaukee. There were nine children in the family, six girls and three boys. He attended Rufus King high school where he played basketball. He was an All-City selection during that time playing the center position. His family did not have a lot of money, so he never attended the prom or other events. Upon graduation he attended Kent State for two years. Again, he continued to play basketball. Later he transferred to Marquette University but had to red shirt, sit out, his first year there. He had two good years and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the sixth round. He became the last player cut by the team and he ended up playing overseas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Lakefront Brewery ditches glass bottles, switches exclusively to cans

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bottles will soon be a thing of the past for one Milwaukee brewery looking to reduce its carbon footprint while staying ahead of the curve. "Right now, more craft beers drink out of cans, 65%, compared to bottles, 35%, in the industry," Lakefront Brewery President Russ Klisch said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Large turnout of concerned residents for Washington Co. Land Use & Planning meeting

January 19, 2023 – Town of Erin, WI – Hundreds of people turned out for a 7:30 a.m. public hearing before the Washington County Land Use & Planning Committee to express their concerns regarding a proposal by Washington County to build a trailer on a wetland parcel at the intersection of CTH K and CTH E to potentially house a violent sex offender.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

SUV slams into Waukesha nonprofit

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Volunteers at Friends with Food are cleaning up after an SUV crashed into the Waukesha building housing their food pantry. The impact of the crash busted the front window and left shattered glass throughout the building. "They jumped that beam over there and flew at our...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Foo Fighters, Green Day to headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Harley-Davidson made a big announcement Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take over Milwaukee this summer for their 120th anniversary, with two major music headliners in Veterans Park. The four-day festival is scheduled for July 13-16 across multiple venues, including six dealerships and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
discoverhometown.com

New commercial building proposed at former Culver’s site in Hartford

The Hartford Plan Commission recently got a first look at a proposed new commercial building that would be located at the former site of Culver’s in the city of Hartford. The Jan. 16 commission meeting included a review of a site plan from the Redmond Company for a three-tenant building that would be located at 1570 East Sumner Avenue. The site was once the location of a Culver’s restaurant in the city, which was destroyed by a fire in September 2021 (Culver’s has since reopened at a different location in Hartford).
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
