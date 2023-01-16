Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Related
CBS 58
Call for artists for new mural in downtown South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Calling all artists! The city of South Milwaukee is looking for an artist to create a mural project on the west wall of the South Milwaukee Human Concerns building. Located in the heart of downtown, 1029 Milwaukee Avenue, the building sits adjacent to the South...
CBS 58
Museum Days offers discounted admissions and more for many of Milwaukee's cultural gems
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- People have the chance to check out some of Milwaukee's cultural gems at discounted prices thanks to Museum Days, which runs from Jan. 19 through Jan. 29. "Visitors and locals alike can take advantage of 28 different promotions from 28 different museums," Claire Koenig of VISIT...
CBS 58
STRYV365 working to connect local kids with trusted mentors, coaches
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The role a trusted mentor plays in a child's life can be invaluable, helping teach values and important life lessons. For Milwaukee-based non-profit STRYV365, the mission is to provide a positive influence for as many kids as possible. "It takes a collective effort to get anything...
CBS 58
Milwaukee REP prepares for 1st sensory-friendly performance
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee REP is getting ready for the group's first sensory-friendly performance. Their upcoming February show of "Much Ado About Nothing," will have accommodations for those with sensory issues. Milwaukee REP will have lower sound levels, low house lights will remain on during the show, patrons can...
CBS 58
UW-Milwaukee students help put together 'Lightfield' art installation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new art installation called "Lightfield" is coming to Cathedral Square that will be free for the public to come out and enjoy. The installation is by an artist duo named HYBYCOZO. They're bringing their latest art installation here to Milwaukee, which was being put together...
CBS 58
Ald. Coggs meets with small business owners during district walk-through
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- What will it take for businesses to succeed in Milwaukee?. Alderwoman Milele Coggs went out looking for answers Thursday. She took a walk in her north side district, stopping at several small businesses and talking to owners. "So, January is like the absolute worst for bakeries,...
CBS 58
30 galleries across Milwaukee to participate in Gallery Night MKE this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee has a bustling art scene, and the Third Ward is at the center of it. From East Town to Walker's Point, there are dozens of galleries. This weekend you can dive right into the city's art culture during Gallery Night MKE. "For gallery night we...
shepherdexpress.com
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
CBS 58
Local carpentry business finds temporary workshop after 'shady' renovation job
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local carpentry business has found a temporary workshop after what they call a shady renovation job. The company She Slangs Wood, which is female-owned, was born during the pandemic and has faced several hardships. That was until an area art company stepped in to help build a new future.
webbikeworld.com
Harley Drops Funds for Public Park with 700-Bike Amphitheatre
Harley-Davidson’s central base and historic factory land in Milwaukee is about to get a wee bigger – and we’re not just talking about the 700-bike amphitheater. According to Dezeen and Heatherwick’s press release, the plans involve turning Juneau Avenue campus – the epicenter of Harley’s headquarters – into “a public park to benefit its employees and its hometown community” – that, and the potential addition of a market street, a “contemplative garden,” and nature playground.
CBS 58
Carroll University's animal behavior students meet their foster dogs for the semester
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Carroll University were introduced to some new furry friends Tuesday. The university and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County have been partners for years, connecting animal behavior students with foster dogs for a semester. CBS 58 photojournalist Dave Wertheimer was...
communityjournal.net
Odell Ball, Less Crime, Safer Streets
There are several open seats on the Milwaukee Common Council and crime is one of the issues that many candidates are looking at. In this interview I talked with Odell Ball who is a candidate for District 9 on the northwest side of town. Odell states he was born and raised in Milwaukee. There were nine children in the family, six girls and three boys. He attended Rufus King high school where he played basketball. He was an All-City selection during that time playing the center position. His family did not have a lot of money, so he never attended the prom or other events. Upon graduation he attended Kent State for two years. Again, he continued to play basketball. Later he transferred to Marquette University but had to red shirt, sit out, his first year there. He had two good years and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the sixth round. He became the last player cut by the team and he ended up playing overseas.
CBS 58
Lakefront Brewery ditches glass bottles, switches exclusively to cans
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bottles will soon be a thing of the past for one Milwaukee brewery looking to reduce its carbon footprint while staying ahead of the curve. "Right now, more craft beers drink out of cans, 65%, compared to bottles, 35%, in the industry," Lakefront Brewery President Russ Klisch said.
CBS 58
CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield named '40 Under 40' recipient by Milwaukee Business Journal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield has been named a 2023 "40 Under 40" recipient by the Milwaukee Business Journal. The list recognizes outstanding Milwaukee-area professionals under the age of 40 who have become leaders in their communities. Porterfield was nominated by community members, friends and colleagues...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Large turnout of concerned residents for Washington Co. Land Use & Planning meeting
January 19, 2023 – Town of Erin, WI – Hundreds of people turned out for a 7:30 a.m. public hearing before the Washington County Land Use & Planning Committee to express their concerns regarding a proposal by Washington County to build a trailer on a wetland parcel at the intersection of CTH K and CTH E to potentially house a violent sex offender.
WISN
SUV slams into Waukesha nonprofit
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Volunteers at Friends with Food are cleaning up after an SUV crashed into the Waukesha building housing their food pantry. The impact of the crash busted the front window and left shattered glass throughout the building. "They jumped that beam over there and flew at our...
CBS 58
'I'm tired of staying home': Neighbors create safe walking group on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens of east side residents are connecting in hopes of making their daily walks a little safer. Community strolls are being organized through a new Facebook group after multiple incidents. The idea was sparked after several people recently posted in the East Side Neighborhood-Milwaukee Facebook page...
CBS 58
Foo Fighters, Green Day to headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Harley-Davidson made a big announcement Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take over Milwaukee this summer for their 120th anniversary, with two major music headliners in Veterans Park. The four-day festival is scheduled for July 13-16 across multiple venues, including six dealerships and...
discoverhometown.com
New commercial building proposed at former Culver’s site in Hartford
The Hartford Plan Commission recently got a first look at a proposed new commercial building that would be located at the former site of Culver’s in the city of Hartford. The Jan. 16 commission meeting included a review of a site plan from the Redmond Company for a three-tenant building that would be located at 1570 East Sumner Avenue. The site was once the location of a Culver’s restaurant in the city, which was destroyed by a fire in September 2021 (Culver’s has since reopened at a different location in Hartford).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
Comments / 0