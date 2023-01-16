Read full article on original website
Town council has new leadership
PENDLETON — Pendleton Town Council has new leadership at the top after President Chet Babb announced he would not seek to continue in the position for personal reasons. At the start of the regular council meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, after town attorney Jeff Graham called on the council to elect its president and vice president, Babb spoke.
Current Publishing
Barnes running for Carmel City Council’s Northwest District seat
Sheldon Barnes has been impressed with the growth and development of Carmel since he moved to the city in 2010, and he’s hoping to help shape its future as a member of the city council. A Republican, Barnes is running for the council’s Northwest District seat in this year’s...
Current Publishing
Rubeck announces bid for at-large Zionsville town council seat
Amanda Rubeck has announced her candidacy for one of the two at-large seats on the seven-seat Zionsville Town Council. “We are at a pivotal time where we must reimagine workforce development because graduates aren’t looking for a company first, they are looking for a place to live and then looking for work. We must think of the future while preserving what is special about Zionsville,” Rubeck stated.
Current Publishing
Gossard won’t seek reelection as Westfield clerk-treasurer
Westfield Clerk-Treasurer Cindy Gossard said she won’t seek reelection, citing a “deteriorating relationship with the mayor and the administration.”. Gossard, whose career in government will have spanned more than 30 years when her term expires in December, was initially appointed to the clerk-treasurer position in 2001. She has been reelected in her role since 2003.
Current Publishing
Dartt to run for Westfield council seat
Westfield resident has announced his candidacy for the Westfield City Council District 1 seat. Jon Dartt has filed for the District 1 seat held by Scott Willis, who is running for Westfield mayor. A former superintendent for Westfield Washington Schools, Mark Keen, is also seeking the District 1 seat in the May 2 primary election. He previously held the seat from 2016 to 2019.
Current Publishing
Campbell launches campaign for Zionsville council seat
Kyle Campbell, a longtime Zionsville resident, recently announced his candidacy for the District 3 seat on the Zionsville Town Council. Campbell is challenging incumbent Craig Melton for the Republican nomination in the May primary election. Melton, who was first elected in 2019, is seeking reelection. “I’ve heard opinions on what...
indianapublicradio.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Indiana?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it’s startling and...
Current Publishing
Zionsville receives $1.9 million grant from IEDC
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has awarded $1.9 million to the Town of Zionsville to be used for the Zionsville Gateway Area project, a plan several years in the making that seeks to optimize land usage in the Zionsville area. The grant is part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Indiana Regional...
korncountry.com
Matt Myers ends mayoral campaign
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Former Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers (R) announced Tuesday that he is discontinuing his campaign for mayor of Columbus. “After serving more than 30 years in the public sector, it is with much thought and prayer, I have concluded that my heart’s desire is to bring my public service career to an end and to seek new opportunities within the private sector,” Myers said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for the tremendous and overwhelming support that I received in my campaigns for sheriff and mayor. It was the honor of my lifetime to serve two terms as your sheriff.”
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Souder
Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Current Publishing
Noblesville Schools to launch communications platforms
Noblesville Schools has announced plans to launch two new communication platforms as a way to connect with the public. The platforms will enhance information sharing with the community, said Marnie Cooke, executive director of marketing and communications with Noblesville Schools. The district will send out a print publication, ‘The Connect: State of the Schools,” to residents by mail this month that will provide an overview of Noblesville Schools’ finances, academics, construction, celebrations, challenges and more, according to Cooke, who said the comprehensive snapshot of the district will be published annually.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Indy PL appoints new Chief Administrative Officer in special meeting
The Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees created a new and temporary Chief Administrative Officer (COA) position in a special boarding meeting Tuesday.
Current Publishing
Shackleford launches ‘listening tour’
Indianapolis mayoral candidate Robin Shackleford kicked off her campaign listening tour Jan. 7 with a stop at the Lawrence branch of Indianapolis Public Library at 7898 Hague Rd. Shackleford is the Democratic state representative for Indiana House District 98 on the Indianapolis eastside. She is challenging incumbent Indianapolis mayor Joe...
Indy DPW fixing school zone lights near dangerous intersection after FOX59 reaches out
Leaders of an Indianapolis charter school are asking city officials to help make the street outside the school safer.
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — January 17, 2023
Altman elected president – Christine Altman has been elected president of the Hamilton County Commissioners. She replaces Steve Dillinger in the role. Mark Heirbrandt will serve as vice president. Election of officers is an annual practice at the first meeting of each year. Altman was first elected to the Hamilton County Commissioners in 2003. She represents District 1, which includes the City of Carmel and Clay Township. Altman and her husband live in Carmel. They have four children and two grandchildren.
Current Publishing
New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road
The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
Current Publishing
Home for the arts: Owners of historic Lacy Building in Noblesville to bring new life to structure
The historic Lacy Building in downtown Noblesville is undergoing a major renovation that will eventually create workspaces and studios for local artists to showcase their work. The building, which was constructed in 1888, formerly served as a Kirk’s Hardware Store and was purchased by Katie Beeson Nurnberger and her husband,...
munciejournal.com
Al Rent Was an Icon for Ball State University and the Muncie Community
Editor’s note—Today is the anniversary of Al’s passing. This article was originally published on January 21, 2017. We’ve republished the article in order to remember and honor Al on this day. MUNCIE, IN—Ball State University has lost an institutional icon. J. Allan Rent, known to...
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
