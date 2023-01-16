ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar County, IA

Driver killed in eastern Iowa in wrong-way crash

By Dan Hendrickson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCEWw_0kGXEQGY00

CEDAR COUNTY, IOWA (WHO) — A driver who traveling in the wrong direction on I-80 was killed early Saturday morning after she crashed head-on into a semi. It happened in Cedar County near the town of Durant at 3:08 am on Saturday.

Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6

The Iowa State Patrol reports that 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was traveling east bound in the westbound lanes when her vehicle collided with a semi. No injuries were reported to the driver of the semi. The Iowa State Patrol says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
KCRG.com

Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa

(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Muscatine police investigating Friday collision and disturbance

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police are investigating a collision and disturbance that happened Friday morning. Police responded to reports of a collision where a juvenile girl had been hit by a car in the 300 Block of Broadway Street, around 3:44 a.m. Friday, according to a media release. Police...
MUSCATINE, IA
ktvo.com

Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa woman dies after head-on crash in Cedar County

DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Iowa woman is dead after a head-on crash with a FedEx truck in Cedar County. The crash happened on Saturday, January 14th, shortly after 3 am on I-80 near Durant. A car was driving eastbound on I-80 and a Fedex truck was...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police. In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Crash blocks traffic on westbound I-80 bridge near LeClaire Thursday

(KWQC) - Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 between the bridge and Exit 306 near LeClaire was at a standstill due to a crash Thursday afternoon. Details are limited, but officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation are anticipating a 15-minute delay for motorists. Around 1 p.m., DOT officials said the...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

Police: 3 arrested after drive-by shooting in Muscatine Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police arrested three people after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning, according to a press release. Officials say officers responded at 1:02 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired at the 1300 block of Oak Street. No injuries were reported on the scene but a home was hit several times by gunfire.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCJJ

1 person killed in wrong-way accident on I-80 in Cedar County

One person was killed in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 80 early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2020 Honda was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the Durant exit just before 3:15am. It was eventually hit head-on by a FedEx truck being driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood. The driver of the Honda…who was not wearing a seatbelt…was killed. Anderson was uninjured.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
1520 The Ticket

Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City

A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Surprise January Tornado strikes in eastern Iowa

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (WHO) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning after 2 pm on Monday. A tornado was reported on the ground near Conroy, and the Amanas. The storm knocked an 18-wheeler, and two cars off the road, just east of WIlliamsburg on I-80. Some minor damage was reported to some area farmsteads, […]
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
KCRG.com

Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress. Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested on OWI warrant

An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an OWI incident the last weekend of 2022. According to the initial report, 61-year-old Zainel Ashry of Finkbine Lane was called in by witnesses who said he was dangerously intoxicated in the parking lot of his apartment building. Reports said he was halfway out of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and upon arrival, witnesses alleged that Ashry had urinated himself, had alcohol in the vehicle, and had given them his car keys.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday

A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew

Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Massive Thank You To This Cedar Rapids Restaurant Owner

Last night my fiance and I were looking for somewhere to eat after she got home from work. You've had those nights where you just don't feel like making anything. You just want to sit down, grab a beer, and pay for someone to do the work for you. When she got home from work we both looked at each other and at the same time said "well, where do you want to go to eat." We decided to try out a place we had never been to before. It's called Tic Toc, located in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy