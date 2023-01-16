Driver killed in eastern Iowa in wrong-way crash

CEDAR COUNTY, IOWA (WHO) — A driver who traveling in the wrong direction on I-80 was killed early Saturday morning after she crashed head-on into a semi. It happened in Cedar County near the town of Durant at 3:08 am on Saturday.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was traveling east bound in the westbound lanes when her vehicle collided with a semi. No injuries were reported to the driver of the semi. The Iowa State Patrol says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

