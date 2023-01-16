Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
High school basketball rankings: Class C girls teams flexing their muscles to perfection
BOZEMAN — With the high school basketball postseason just a month away, here's a remarkable stat:. Four Class C girls teams have an odds-on chance to finish the regular season unbeaten. Top-ranked Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0), No. 3 Plentywood (9-0), No. 4 Manhattan Christian (10-0) and No. 5 Chinook (9-0) remain unblemished and have a fairly clear path to perfection, though Manhattan Christian will have to find its way through No. 6 Twin Bridges (10-1) on Jan. 27.
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello
POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho
The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday
Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot
Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
KIFI Local News 8
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident
On Friday evening dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho.
Idaho8.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 2:06AM MST until January 19 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in mountains above 6000 feet. * WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, South Hills, and Albion Mountains. including but not limited to Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley,. Albion, and Almo. * WHEN…Until 11...
NBCMontana
Belgrade man sentenced for attempted transfer of obscene material to minor
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade man was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor. Aric Collin Normile, 42, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempting to send obscene images to a minor during an undercover investigation. The U.S. Attorney's...
