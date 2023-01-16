Read full article on original website
Jefferson Parish celebrates MLK day with first parade since 2019
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Monday was a day of celebration, remembrance, and community for those in Jefferson Parish as they observed Martin Luther King Day. The Jefferson Parish MLK Day parade returned Monday afternoon, for the first time since 2019, after the parade had been canceled multiple times due to COVID and Hurricane Ida.
Mardi Gras council makes "significant progress" toward full parade routes
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Advisory Council appeared to be close to restoring the full parade routes for many New Orleans carnival krewes, with a new update coming directly from the co-chairs of that committee on Thursday. And while there remained work to be done, there was an...
WDSU
In honor of MLK, Gretna church has a witness of his assassination to speak at a Day of Remembrance ceremony
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s memory, Regular Baptist Church held a Day of Remembrance ceremony. In addition to the singing of hymns and prayers, the community listened to a first-hand account of the assassination of MLK from a woman who was with him more than 50 years ago.
WLOX
Picayune MLK parade showcases diversity, service
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Picayune MLK Day Parade, themed “Creating the Change,” celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event goes back to 1986. Terry Jackson and his 9th & 10th Horse Cavalry Association came all the way over from New Orleans to serve in the parade.
bigeasymagazine.com
Community Activists Say Cantrell Disrespects True Meaning of MLK Remembrance; Plan March & Rally on January 16 and Crime Summit on January 23
Led by their local mayors, hundreds of towns and cities across the U.S. will be holding marches on Monday, January 16 in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades the New Orleans march was an opportunity for thousands of citizens of all ages and ethnicities to come together to reflect on King’s message of peace and justice. At a time when escalating violent crime has left the New Orleans community in fear, Cantrell has chosen not to host a parade. Instead she will attend a much more exclusive commemoration service at the New Zion Baptist Church at which representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will honor her. The SCLC has its roots at New Zion. The family of former City Councilmember Jay Banks has attended New Zion for decades. Banks’ father and grandfather knew King personally. Banks is now an executive in Cantrell’s administration.
WDSU
Community gathers in memory of New Orleans Bounce artist Flipset Fred
NEW ORLEANS — Family, friends and fans of rapper Flipset Fred gathered Wednesday night in memory of the late New Orleans Bounce artist. The artist whose birth name is Fredrick Palmer died unexpectedly earlier this week. Funeral arrangements are still pending as well as Palmer's cause of death.
fox8live.com
All Mardi Gras krewes may be able to return to traditional routes thanks to influx of deputies from across Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After weeks of confusion, all Mardi Gras krewes in New Orleans may be able to return to their traditional routes this year, according to information from the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office indicating that deputies from around the state will be able to provide sufficient security.
houmatimes.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Location change for Terrebonne Parish Council meetings, week of January 23
Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings and Condemnation Hearings scheduled for Monday, January 23, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Ousted contractor says Cantrell administration orchestrated trash crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As residents complained about garbage left to rot on the streets for weeks, the company contracted to collect that trash in several neighborhoods was pleading with the city of New Orleans to fully pay the bills. The owner of Metro Service Group, Jimmie Woods, admits that...
NOLA.com
Lunar New Year brings new food fest to west bank, special dinners around New Orleans
Lunar New Year, a holiday celebrated in many Asian countries and communities, is Jan. 22 this year, bringing the Year of the Rabbit. Events around it play out in the days and weeks ahead, and this year brings a new one. NOLA Nite Market got its start a few years...
Dillard University revitalizes National Center on Black-Jewish Relations
NEW ORLEANS — Last year, after the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and NBA superstar Kyrie Irving spread antisemitic hate to millions of followers on social media, the fractured relationship between Black and Jewish Americans was thrust in the spotlight. It’s even at the heart of a new...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish has $5.6M to address homelessness. How should the money be spent?
Jefferson Parish is seeking public input on how it should spend $5.6 million from the federal government to provide housing services to those experiencing homelessness. The pandemic era funding must be used to primarily benefit individuals or families from the following qualifying populations:. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness;. Those at...
WDSU
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
Grammy Award-winning Irma Thomas named Honorary Muse for the Krewe of Muses
NEW ORLEANS — The ‘Soul Queen of New Orleans,’ Irma Thomas, will serve as Honorary Muse for the Krewe of Muses this Mardi Gras season. Krewe of Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg made the announcement on Thursday. "On 'Muses Thersday', February 16th, Thomas will lead the parade riding...
Ochsner Health, Xavier University to create new joint College of Medicine
NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University says it's a step closer to creating its own medical school in New Orleans with help from a major Louisiana health care system. Xavier and Ochsner Health on Tuesday announced an agreement to create a joint College of Medicine. The school announced plans last April for such a project but didn't say when students could enroll or what the new school is likely to cost.
NOLA.com
New Orleans pays city workers at least $15 per hour. Should Jefferson Parish follow suit?
With New Orleans offering city workers a wage of at least $15 per hour, Jefferson Parish government is evaluating whether it needs to follow suit in order to remain competitive and help fill hundreds of vacancies in its workforce. In June, the parish hired The Archer Company, a South Carolina-based...
cenlanow.com
Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
whereyat.com
Where To Get Mardi Gras King Cake | The Best King Cake Bakeries in New Orleans
It's finally the time of year when you can indulge in some sweet, cinnamon-y king cake! The traditional New Orleans confection is supposed to be eaten only during carnival season from Twelfth Night to Mardi Gras Day, but that still doesn't stop some people from enjoying it all year long. The king cake wars are real, and it's hard to choose a favorite with all of the options available. These bakeries tend to be the top of the list when it comes to talking about who makes the best king cake.
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
NOLA.com
City Council asks judge to hold Cantrell-led Wisner Trust in contempt
Recent signs of detente between the New Orleans City Council and the Wisner Trust management board appear to be fizzling, with the council accusing the board – which is led by Mayor LaToya Cantrell – of stonewalling its requests for financial records, in defiance of a court order.
