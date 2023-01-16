ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

A Jakob Poeltl trade would give the Celtics massive insurance for their title run

The Celtics have a big man issue — this team is relying on two injury-prone bigs for their title run. Jakob Poeltl could fix that. The Celtics are the No. 1 seed in the East by a four-game edge and the favorite of many to come out of the East. With how shaky and turbulent, the West looks on a daily basis, the Celtics look primed for another title run. Still, this team has centers with deep injury histories.
BOSTON, MA
Miami Dolphins defense is attractive and they need to nail the DC hire

Josh Boyer is out as the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator and that leaves a very attractive hole on the Dolphins’ coaching staff. The next Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator has to be someone with experience. Not just a year or two, not some up-and-comer, they need a bonafide DC that knows the NFL and can maximize the players’ abilities. Lucky for the Dolphins they have a nice-looking defense.
Will the Eagles play an international neutral-site NFL game in 2023?

The NFL has officially announced the teams who are hosting international games during the 2023 season. Three games will be played in London, and two will kick off in Germany. Here’s a historical fact that most of you are aware of. The lone time the Philadelphia Eagles played an international game was during the 2018 season in London. That one resulted in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The question this time around revolves around whether or not Philly could be involved in a similar affair. The chances appear to be slim.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
