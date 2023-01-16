Read full article on original website
Limited snow possible Friday, mostly focuses on far Southern Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds started increasing this afternoon. They’ll build from the west tonight as snow approaches Western Colorado. Snow Possible Friday - Mostly In Far Southern Colorado. Snow will not be abundant. Most of that snow will be limited to the higher terrain, Friday afternoon and...
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week we have two cats, Boston and Tallahassee. They are bonded siblings about one year old. Boston is the more outgoing cat while Tallahassee is shy. Tallahassee also has only one eye. He had a condition that forced vets to remove his left eye. Meanwhile, his brother Boston is more adventurous even coming out of the cage during our interview.
Dry conditions return for the valleys as mountains not done with the snow yet
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Most of the winter storm has left the state, and as of Wednesday evening, low pressure is in Kansas, while most of the winter storm is in Nebraska. Some of our mountains throughout Wednesday nighttime hours will continue but be more of an on-and-off snowfall event. The northeastern portion of the state continues to get moderate snowfall from the winter in Nebraska. Over across the Western Slope, temperatures will stay colder than Tuesday night by sitting in the lower twenties for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose. Cloud cover continues to push out of the area, leading to a mostly clear night.
Brian Cohee trial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The trial continues today for Brian Cohee... Accused of murdering and dismembering sixty-nine year-old Warren Barnes almost 2 years ago. District attorney Dan Rubinstein says the trial will largely be focused on Cohee’s mental state and not whether he was the one who committed the crime.
Clear skies briefly return. Clouds moving back in with more mountain snow.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While some lingering snow fell over the higher elevations, skies were clearing out and we even started to see some sunshine in the valleys across the Western Slope yesterday afternoon. Skies continued to clear across the region through the evening and overnight hours, with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s in the valleys with single digits and below-zero numbers in the higher elevations. Those clear skies won’t be hanging around for long, though. Clouds will be back on the increase once again today ahead of the arrival of our next opportunity to see some increased rain chances.
Snowfall continues for the mountains and high country
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Winter Weather Alerts:. Avalanche Warning remains in effect for the South San Juan Mountains, including the La Plata Mountains, Rico Mountains, Needle Mountains, areas around Wolf Creek Pass, South San Juan Wilderness, and Grand Mesa until 11 pm Tuesday, January 17. Winter Storm Warnings remain...
Grand Junction company is running low on blood
I-70 reopened after semi crash spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline. Westbound I-70 is back open after being closed for most of Tuesday. Patterson Road shooting suspect arrested and identified. Updated: 16 hours ago. Shortly after noon, the Grand Junction Police Department swarmed the area around Northern Way because of...
Jury selected in Brian Cohee II murder trial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Jury selection in the trial of Brian Cohee II ended Tuesday afternoon, the next step in a case that previously saw Cohee plead guilty by reason of insanity. Opening statements were slated for 3 p.m. the same day. Due to the fact that Cohee plead...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread snow likely around the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our next winter storm plows through the Western Slope today and into tomorrow morning, bringing as much as a foot or more of snow to some of the higher elevations of the Western Slope. We could see some pretty decent snowfall totals for our standards in the valleys as well. Snow will start out over mostly the southern portions of the region through the morning, then spread northward with time.
Mesa County law enforcement creates task force to reduce speeding
Mesa County law enforcement creates task force to reduce speeding
Mesa County Sheriff's Office needs volunteers for victim advocacy
Mesa County Sheriff's Office needs volunteers for victim advocacy
Athlete of the Week: Cash Walker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Central High School Warriors star Tight End Cash Walker, and Grand Junction Native has announced he is planning on continuing his athletic career in Grand Junction at Colorado Mesa University, according to an announcement via social media. Despite the hometown connection, Walker says continuing his...
Grand Junction man allegedly shot at police, FedEx driver while drunk
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Yesterday’s shooting on Patterson Road saw a number of near-misses for police and citizens alike, though no injuries were reported. Shots first began to ring out around 12:08 p.m, and law enforcement quickly swarmed the area, resulting in the arrest of Michael Viegas. The...
Grand Junction Jackalopes name New Manager
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Jackalopes have named James Frisbie as the Team Manager for the upcoming season. Frisbie, an Oregon native and Abilene Christian University Alumni is bringing a strong resume to Grand Junction. He has prior experience managing in the Central League, Frontier League, and American Association. However, he recently also served in Major League Baseball as the Left-Handed Hitting Batting Practice Specialist with the Detroit Tigers.
Patterson Road shooting suspect arrested and identified
Patterson Road shooting suspect arrested and identified
