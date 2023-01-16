Read full article on original website
Bucs Need to Fire Todd Bowles, Too
Byron Leftwich deserved to get fired. So does Todd Bowles.
Is Tom Brady Retiring Because Gisele Went for a Jog? An Investigation
Gisele went for a jog and Tom Brady played football. Coincidence!?
Commanders set to interview ex-Giants coach
The Washington Commanders need a need offensive coordinator, and Pat Shurmur could be their guy. They will interview him on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Shurmur did not coach this year and spent the two years prior as Denver Broncos...
Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
The critical Jalen Hurts ‘doubt’ Eagles could carry into third Giants meeting
Not all clichés are true, especially in sports. Cheaters never prosper? Good things come to those who wait? It’s difficult to beat the same NFL team three times in a season? That’s not what the numbers say. The NFC’s No. 1 seed Eagles swept the annual home-and-home from the No. 6 Giants and will host the third meeting Saturday in the divisional round of the playoffs. Try as some might to spin that into a Giants’ advantage, history shows that the two-time regular-season winner has won the playoff rematch in 15 of the 24 previous situations like this one since the NFL...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park
Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
The Dallas Cowboys Must Not Return to Glory Under Any Circumstances
If the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, they will never go away.
The perfect quarterback for the NY Jets that their fans would hate
It was 54 years ago, Jan. 12, that number 12 led the New York Jets to their first and only Super Bowl win which gave the American Football League credibility and possibly saved the "Big Game". Now it's time for another number 12 to try to take them back there.
Boomer and Gio: Frank Reich As the Jets' New Offensive Coordinator?
Boomer and Gio discuss potential options for the New York Jets Offensive Coordinator position including Frank Reich, and why Nathaniel Hackett should not be on the top of the list.
NFL world blasts New York Jets coaching move
The New York Jets are in need of a new offensive coordinator, but fans are not too happy about the latest candidate to emerge for that position. According to a report from Dianna Russini of ESPN, the jets are meeting with fired Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the position. The New York Jets Read more... The post NFL world blasts New York Jets coaching move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jerry Jones Was in Shock After Watching Brett Maher Miss Three Extra Points
VIDEO: Jerry Jones reacts to Brett Maher's missed extra points.
NFL World Reacts To The Pat Shurmur Announcement
Earlier this offseason the Washington Commanders moved on from offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Over the past few days, the team has interviewed several candidates. However, the latest candidate is making headlines so far this afternoon. The team announced this afternoon that they interviewed ...
Jets star reportedly cussed out coach
It was certainly a rocky season for New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore as he requested a trade from the team midway through the season due to a lack of target and his role in the offense, but ultimately stuck with the team and ultimately finished the season as one of the team’s top Read more... The post Jets star reportedly cussed out coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Giants kickers troll Cowboys during extra-point fiasco: ‘Wouldn’t wear that helmet for $10m a game’
On Monday night, everybody had jokes. As Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed a record four extra points in an NFC Wild Card Playoff Game, the zingers were flying on Twitter: The Cowboys would leave him in Tampa. Nobody was rooting harder for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense than Maher. The Jets have announced that they can fix him.
Will Gov. Murphy root for the Giants or Eagles in big NFL playoff game? Here’s what he just said.
There’s a big football game Saturday that will put many fans in North Jersey and South Jersey on bitterly opposing sides: an NFL playoff battle between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. So which team will New Jersey’s governor root for?. “I’m staying out of it,”...
Tom Brady Isn't Done, But He Sounds Done in Tampa Bay
Tom Brady is moving on. He hasn't made an announcement or maybe even a decision, but he appears done in Tampa Bay. On Monday night his time with the Buccaneers
NFL Draft 2023: Blockbuster Eagles-Jets trade highlights latest 1st-round mock; Giants get defensive playmaker
Another day, another mock. The 2023 NFL Draft will be open for business in three months. And when it does, expect plenty of wheeling and dealing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round mock. It projects a big trade between...
Brett Maher Missed Three Extra Points in the First Half and Everyone Is Losing It
VIDEO: Dak Prescott and Peyton Manning can't watch more missed extra points.
