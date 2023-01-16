Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani could be bound for Big Apple, MLB insider says
The New York Mets have money to spend. And Steve Cohen will spend it. And after the 12-year, $315 million Carlos Correa deal fell through, there’s some extra cash floating around. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. How about going after Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani?...
Dodgers: What Does a Lineup Look Like in 2023?
We're inching closer to the Dodgers reporting to Camelback Ranch for spring training 2023.
Projections for Red Sox rookie Masataka Yoshida will make Yankees fans nervous
After weeks of hype surrounding a potential fit for the Yankees’ left field vacancy, followed by weeks of clowning about Boston’s appropriation of funds/overpay in the hours before losing Xander Bogaerts, the Masataka Yoshida News Cycle has officially shuffled its feet back to “Regret,” thanks to his latest projections.
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain In' On Former All-Star Outfielder, Gold Glove Winner
Things are heating up in Boston right now
2 Former Yankees Pitchers Retire
These two right-handers spent a total of 10 years pitching in pinstripes, beginning their careers with New York
Marlins, Twins continue to discuss trade possibilities
The Marlins and Twins continue to explore trade possibilities involving Minnesota infielder Luis Arraez and Miami’s surplus of starting pitching, reports Dan Hayes of the Athletic. Jon Heyman of the New York Post first wrote last week that Arraez’s name had come up in discussions involving Marlins righty Pablo...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick
The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
FOX Sports
San Diego Padres add another bat & veteran leadership after signing Nelson Cruz | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry break down the San Diego Padres' signing of Nelson Cruz. Ben and Alex think that Cruz adds much more than just his bat. He will be a great leader in the clubhouse and is the GM/player for the Dominican Republic team for the World Baseball Classic.
Angels Rumors: Writer Predicts Shohei Ohtani Signs Interesting Deal With Los Angeles Dodgers
One writer's bold prediction has Angels star Shohei Ohtani signing with the Dodgers next offseason, but the bold part is when you look at his predicted contract terms.
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeMar DeRozan, And Nikola Vucevic Could All Be Traded Ahead Of NBA Deadline
Bulls reportedly on the edge of a rebuild as NBA trade deadline approaches.
batterypower.com
This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away
1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
Cubs Announce Major News
Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
Angels Rumors: Halos Linked to All-Star Free Agent Catcher
The Angels are being linked by MLB insider Jon Morosi to a free-agent catcher, but he doesn't seem to make a ton of sense for the Halos.
New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder
The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million. Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Intriguing Padres Duo; Would Be Solid Trade Candidates
Boston reportedly has shown an interest in two Padres defensive wizards
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal
The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
NBC Sports
Padres sign 16-year-old catching prospect Salas for $5.6M
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres signed 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas of Caracas, Venezuela, to a $5.6 million bonus on Sunday, the first day of the international signing period. Salas is the consensus top overall prospect in this year’s class. The left-handed hitter is the younger brother of...
