OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins, Twins continue to discuss trade possibilities

The Marlins and Twins continue to explore trade possibilities involving Minnesota infielder Luis Arraez and Miami’s surplus of starting pitching, reports Dan Hayes of the Athletic. Jon Heyman of the New York Post first wrote last week that Arraez’s name had come up in discussions involving Marlins righty Pablo...
MIAMI, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick

The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
CHICAGO, IL
batterypower.com

This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away

1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
OnlyHomers

Cubs Announce Major News

Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder

The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million.  Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal

The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Padres sign 16-year-old catching prospect Salas for $5.6M

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres signed 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas of Caracas, Venezuela, to a $5.6 million bonus on Sunday, the first day of the international signing period. Salas is the consensus top overall prospect in this year’s class. The left-handed hitter is the younger brother of...
SAN DIEGO, CA

