New York City, NY

Caught on video: Would-be robbers trash Harlem deli, throw knives at workers

By Ali Bauman
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Bodega worker describes terror when suspects hurled knives during attempted robbery 02:11

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three suspects who were caught on video attacking bodega workers with knives and merchandise.

Surveillance video shows a man throw a rack of chips at two bodega workers, who are cornered behind the cash register. As he knocks over containers, a second suspect turns the corner and chucks a knife at the workers.

"So I was panicking, you know," said Jesus Tapya Ramirez, one of the bodega workers.

Ramirez said the suspects came into the bodega on Convent Avenue off West 127th Street in Harlem on Jan. 11. He said they demanded he open the register and threatened him when he refused.

In the video, one suspect is seen picking up kitchen knives behind the counter, which were later hurled at Ramirez along with a bottle of tomato sauce, snacks and whatever else they could find.

"I tried to tell the guys please don't so this because I have a family. I was scared, totally scared," said Ramirez.

While all that was going on, Ramirez said his brother came to the door to start his shift, looked inside and called 911.

The suspects then left and video shows they chased Ramirez's brother down the block.

"He hiding over there, he go inside. But with the knife he get hit," said Ramirez.

The three suspects are wanted for attempted robbery.

Citywide, robberies are up 13 percent so far in 2023, and up 200 percent in the precinct where the bodega robbery happened.

"We are afraid," said Francisco Marte, founder of the Bodega and Small Business Association.

Marte said deli workers continue to be targeted.

Over the weekend, a clerk in Washington Heights was robbed at gunpoint.

"We are asking our elected officials, let's work together for the public safety," said Marte.

Meanwhile, Ramirez is bruised on his torso and head, and has not had a good night's sleep since the robbery.

"But I have to come to work because I have family. I have to feed my kids," said Ramirez.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

