brownbears.com

Men's Hockey Falls to Dartmouth to Snap Win-Streak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (7-11-2, 3-8-2 ECAC) saw their three-game win streak come to an end after suffering a 4-3 home loss to the Dartmouth Big Green (3-15-1, 2-9-1 ECAC) Friday night at Meehan Auditorium. It was not a very good night for our team, I'll take...
brownbears.com

Track and Field Heads to URI Invite this Weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown track and field teams will stay in the state of Rhode Island this weekend and compete at Saturday's URI Invitational at Mackal Field House in Kingston. COMPETING TEAMS. Brown, Bryant, Hartford, MIT, Merrimack, Providence, Quinnipiac, RIC, Stonehill, URI, WPI. MEET INFO. Date: Saturday, January...
brownbears.com

Bears Hit the Road for No. 4 Quinnipiac and Princeton

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown women's hockey is back on the ice for an ECAC road weekend at No. 4 Quinnipiac on Friday and Princeton, who is receiving votes in the latest USCHO poll, on Saturday. The Bears had a successful trip last time they faced the Bobcats and Tigers away from home, coming away with a 2-2 tie against Princeton and a 1-0 win over Quinnipiac to end the 2021-22 season. The game against Quinnipiac marks the fourth-straight ranked team that the Bears will face.
brownbears.com

Women's Tennis Season Preview

Brown women’s tennis begins its spring season Saturday morning at home against Binghamton at 10 a.m. Head Coach Lucie Schmidhauser enters her fifth season leading the program. Last season, the Bears finished with an 8-14 record and 2-5 in the Ivy League with conference wins over Harvard and Dartmouth.
brownbears.com

Men's swimming battles but falls to Harvard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's swimming and diving team fell to Harvard 168-130 Wednesday afternoon at the Katharine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. "A midweek dual with Harvard sandwiched in between meets with Columbia and Cornell is certainly a challenge, but we used this as an opportunity to do some new things with our lineup," head coach Kevin Norman said. "It was helpful to see people race different events that they don't often get to throughout the season and still step up and compete at a high level against a very good team. We learned a lot and I thought we performed exceptionally well for where we are in our training."
brownbears.com

Brown Heads to West Coast for Oregon State Quad Meet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -The Brown gymnastics team will head to the West Coast this weekend for their second meet of the season this Saturday ins a quad meet against Oregon State, Sacramento State and Denver on the campus of OSU in Corvallis, Oregon. MEET INFO. Matchup: Brown at Oregon State, vs....
brownbears.com

Bill Almon ‘75 to be Inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Brown baseball alum and one of the best players to ever come out of Rhode Island will receive a major honor next month. Bill Almon '75 will be one of 10 inductees to the College Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. The group is set to be inducted on Friday, February 3 at the College Baseball Hall of Fame Foundation's Night of Champions event in Omaha, Nebraska.
