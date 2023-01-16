Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina out of Mavericks' Wednesday lineup versus Hawks
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ntilikina will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 352.1 minutes this season, Ntilikina is averaging 0.52 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Young is dealing with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against the Knicks. Young's Friday...
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (groin) questionable on Friday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell continues to deal with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Warriors on Friday. If he is available, our models except him to play 33.7 minutes against Golden State. Mitchell's...
numberfire.com
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) probable Friday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is probable for Friday against the Miami Heat. Hardaway is trending toward returning after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Christian Wood (thumb) will miss at least a week, so Hardaway should fill the void in the starting lineup if he's available. He's shooting 44.1% on field goals and 40.4% on 3-pointers through seven games in January. Jaden Hardy and Josh Green will have fewer minutes available with Hardaway returning.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Paul George (hamstring) available on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George has been removed from Friday's injury report and should be good to go against the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 31.5 minutes against San Antonio. Norman Powell could return to the bench with George back in action. Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is also available.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bogdanovic is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect Bogdanovic to play 30.4 minutes against the Knicks. Bogdanovic's Friday...
numberfire.com
Ivica Zubac (knee) active for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Zubac will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a knee injury. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Zubac to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Zubac's projection includes 9.5 points, 10.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out again for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Kennard continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Jazz. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Jaylen Brown (adductor) starting on Thursday, Derrick White coming off the bench
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (adductor) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Brown will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Derrick White moving to the bench. Our models expect Brown to play 35.3 minutes against the Warriors. Brown's Thursday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert playing with Wizards' second unit on Wednesday night
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the New York Knicks. Kispert will come off the bench after Bradley Beal was announced as Washington's starter. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.0 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 7.1 points, 2.4...
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup for inactive Kawhi Leonard (injury management) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. Batum will make his tenth appearance in Los Angeles' starting lineup after Kawhi Leonard was ruled inactive for injury management purposes. In 27.6 expected minutes, our models project Batum to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Batum's...
numberfire.com
Markelle Fultz (illness) left off Magic Friday injury report
Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz (illness) is not on the injury report for Friday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Fultz sat out practice Thursday and was considered a game-time call for Friday due to a non-COVID illness, but the Magic apparently feel better about his status a few hours later. In Orlando's last outing, Fultz made 8-of-10 from the field and scored 20 points with 7 boards, 6 assists, 2 steals, and a rare 3-pointer in 27 minutes.
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pelicans. Our models expect him to play 31.7 minutes against New Orleans. Lowry's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Derrick White moving to Boston bench Thursday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is not in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Golden State Warriors. White is moving to the bench for the first time since December 10 as Jaylen Brown (groin) returns from a three-game absence. He's averaging 21.9 minutes off the bench and 26.9 minutes as a starter this season.
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt operating in bench role for Jazz on Wednesday
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is not starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt will come off the bench after Lauri Markkanen was named Utah's starter. In 19.8 expected minutes, our models project Vanderbilt to score 19.8 FanDuel points. Vanderbilt's projection includes 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) active for Nuggets' Tuesday contest against Portland
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will play his normal role as Denver's starting point guard after he was listed as questionable. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 34.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 18.9...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (calf) probable for Thursday's game versus Suns
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Irving is expected to return after Brooklyn's star missed one game with calf soreness. In 38.8 expected minutes, our models project Irving to score 46.1 FanDuel points. Irving's Thursday projection includes 28.6 points,...
numberfire.com
JaMychal Green (leg) out again for Warriors on Thursday
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green (leg) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Green continues to deal with a leg issue and will remain sidelined on Thursday. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Green is averaging 5.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Ben Simmons (back) on Tuesday, Edmond Sumner to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons will make his 27th start this season after he was inactive for one game with back soreness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Simmons to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Simmons' current Tuesday...
Comments / 0