ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Frank Ntilikina out of Mavericks' Wednesday lineup versus Hawks

Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ntilikina will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 352.1 minutes this season, Ntilikina is averaging 0.52 FanDuel points per minute.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) questionable on Friday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Young is dealing with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against the Knicks. Young's Friday...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Donovan Mitchell (groin) questionable on Friday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell continues to deal with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Warriors on Friday. If he is available, our models except him to play 33.7 minutes against Golden State. Mitchell's...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) probable Friday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is probable for Friday against the Miami Heat. Hardaway is trending toward returning after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Christian Wood (thumb) will miss at least a week, so Hardaway should fill the void in the starting lineup if he's available. He's shooting 44.1% on field goals and 40.4% on 3-pointers through seven games in January. Jaden Hardy and Josh Green will have fewer minutes available with Hardaway returning.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Clippers' Paul George (hamstring) available on Friday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George has been removed from Friday's injury report and should be good to go against the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 31.5 minutes against San Antonio. Norman Powell could return to the bench with George back in action. Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is also available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bogdanovic is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect Bogdanovic to play 30.4 minutes against the Knicks. Bogdanovic's Friday...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Ivica Zubac (knee) active for Clippers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Zubac will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a knee injury. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Zubac to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Zubac's projection includes 9.5 points, 10.6 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Luke Kennard (calf) out again for Clippers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Kennard continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Jazz. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Corey Kispert playing with Wizards' second unit on Wednesday night

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the New York Knicks. Kispert will come off the bench after Bradley Beal was announced as Washington's starter. In 20.2 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.0 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 7.1 points, 2.4...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Markelle Fultz (illness) left off Magic Friday injury report

Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz (illness) is not on the injury report for Friday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Fultz sat out practice Thursday and was considered a game-time call for Friday due to a non-COVID illness, but the Magic apparently feel better about his status a few hours later. In Orlando's last outing, Fultz made 8-of-10 from the field and scored 20 points with 7 boards, 6 assists, 2 steals, and a rare 3-pointer in 27 minutes.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pelicans. Our models expect him to play 31.7 minutes against New Orleans. Lowry's Wednesday projection includes...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Derrick White moving to Boston bench Thursday

Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is not in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Golden State Warriors. White is moving to the bench for the first time since December 10 as Jaylen Brown (groin) returns from a three-game absence. He's averaging 21.9 minutes off the bench and 26.9 minutes as a starter this season.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jarred Vanderbilt operating in bench role for Jazz on Wednesday

Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is not starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt will come off the bench after Lauri Markkanen was named Utah's starter. In 19.8 expected minutes, our models project Vanderbilt to score 19.8 FanDuel points. Vanderbilt's projection includes 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) active for Nuggets' Tuesday contest against Portland

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will play his normal role as Denver's starting point guard after he was listed as questionable. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 34.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 18.9...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (calf) probable for Thursday's game versus Suns

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Irving is expected to return after Brooklyn's star missed one game with calf soreness. In 38.8 expected minutes, our models project Irving to score 46.1 FanDuel points. Irving's Thursday projection includes 28.6 points,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

JaMychal Green (leg) out again for Warriors on Thursday

Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green (leg) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Green continues to deal with a leg issue and will remain sidelined on Thursday. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Green is averaging 5.8 points,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Nets starting Ben Simmons (back) on Tuesday, Edmond Sumner to bench

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons will make his 27th start this season after he was inactive for one game with back soreness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Simmons to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Simmons' current Tuesday...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy