WWMT
Bus driver shortage at South Haven Public Schools affecting daily routes, athletics
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A West Michigan school district canceled class on Tuesday, and the lack of bus drivers is blamed for it. Constantine Public Schools canceled school on Tuesday because they're dealing with a bus driver shortage. School officials said too many drivers called out sick that day.
WWMT
Fire alarm pulled due to HVAC issue at Loy Norrix High School
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple police cruisers and firetrucks were on scene at Loy Norrix High School on Wednesday. The huge police presence was due to someone pulling a fire alarm because of an HVAC issue, according to Jay Shatara, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Sports: Family members allowed...
WWMT
Constantine Public Schools cancels school due to lack of bus drivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Constantine Public Schools in St. Joseph County announced they were closed on Tuesday, and classes were cancelled due to lack of bus drivers. Start of school year: Bus driver shortage plagues districts in new school year. “At the end of the day, it sounds...
WWMT
$15,000 hiring bonus offered to new recruits by Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety hopes a new incentive will solve an old problem. KDPS announced on Thursday a hefty signing bonus of $15,000 for all current police officers and firefighters who are willing leave their current jobs and come to Kalamazoo. In December: Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Kellogg Community College appoints Dr. Paul Watson II as 7th President
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After serving Kellogg Community College as interim president for nine months, Dr. Paul R. Watson II was appointed to become the college's seventh president Wednesday, according to a release from Kellogg Community College, or KCC. “In partnership with all constituents – the Board of Trustees,...
WWMT
New WMU partnerships aim to create career pathways for aviation students
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University partnered with SkyWest, a regional airline affiliated with major carriers such as Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines, to create two new pathway programs aimed at guiding aviation students to success in their future careers. Western Michigan MLK Day: WMU honors the legacy...
WWMT
Community to provide input on Palisades Economic Recovery Plan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Community members will have the opportunity to provide their input on the Palisades Economic Recovery Plan on Monday at 11 a.m. “The assessment represents another step in our effort to listen to leaders and citizens and dive deep into data to build a roadmap for economic recovery,” John Egelhaaf, executive director of the Southwest Michigan Regional Planning Commission said. “We hope people will give it a look and tell us what they think.”
WWMT
Gryphon Place in Kalamazoo answers over 250 assistance calls per day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A nonprofit in Kalamazoo, Gryphon Place, is continuing to help people in conflict and crisis through a variety of programs and services. Gryphon Place offers services such as suicide prevention, crisis support services, restorative practices, youth programs, 211 information, referral services, and several community initiatives. Gryphon...
WWMT
American Heart Association signifies a National Wear Red Day in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In partnership with the City of Kalamazoo, the American Heart Association of West Michigan proclaimed Feb. 3 as National Wear Red Day. Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson helped emphasize the importance of fighting heart disease during the city meeting Tuesday. Kalamazoo meeting: Search continues for new city...
WWMT
Former nickel plating facility in South Haven designated as PFAS site
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A former nickel plating facility in South Haven has been identified as the third designated PFAS site in Van Buren County, according to the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team, also known as MPART. The former Four Star Corporation was in operation until 1983, according to...
WWMT
Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
WWMT
Group aims to prevent gun violence with push for common sense gun reform in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A coalition of gun violence survivors and community leaders gathered in seven Michigan cities Wednesday to call on the state legislature to pass restrictions to reduce the threat of gun violence. Organizers with the group End Gun Violence Michigan gathered during a press conference at First...
WWMT
City to discuss attorney vacancy, Kalamazoo Avenue redesign at Tuesday meeting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo will decide how to handle its city attorney vacancy at a scheduled city commission meeting Tuesday. James Porter, the current Oshtemo township attorney, withdrew his name from consideration during contract negotiations due to personal family matters. Porter was supposed to be taking...
WWMT
Public retirement celebration planned for BCPD Chief Jim Blocker
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department will soon host a retirement celebration for outgoing Chief Jim Blocker. The event will mark the retirement of Chief Jim Blocker and will introduce the community to current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley who is serving as interim Chief. Special: Retiring...
WWMT
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 adapting well to new family
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — K9 Ryker is continuing to honor his late father Sgt. Ryan Proxmire while adapting to a new family, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Proxmire was shot and killed during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg Aug. 14, 2021. Report: Sgt....
WWMT
Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
WWMT
Lack of cold and snow in West Michigan brings some winter pastimes to a halt
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The unusually warm start to the year is taking its toll on some winter sports enthusiasts. The lack of prolonged cold and snow since late December means the season for ice fishing and snowmobiling has come to a screeching halt in West Michigan. This January...
WWMT
Three Rivers High School alumni to appear on TV show Chicago Fire
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A small-town Three Rivers local is making it big with a national TV debut. Corinne Gahan, a Three Rivers High School graduate, is expected to appear on the TV show Chicago Fire on Feb. 8, according to a news release. Battle Creek performance: Gabriel "Fluffy"...
WWMT
MPSC approves $155 million rate increase for Consumers Energy electric customers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A seventeen-party settlement agreement by the Michigan Public Service Commission, or MPSC, is expected to grant a $155 million rate increase for Consumers Energy electric customers, according to a release by the MPSC Thursday. The agreement is a 43% decrease from what Consumers Energy originally looked...
WWMT
'Suspicious device' downtown determined to be man in weighted workout vest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety determined what was originally an investigation into a "suspicious device" downtown was a man wearing a weighted workout vest, the department said. Public Safety asked people to avoid the area of the downtown Kalamazoo mall around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning after reports of...
