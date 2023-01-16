PAW PAW, Mich. — Community members will have the opportunity to provide their input on the Palisades Economic Recovery Plan on Monday at 11 a.m. “The assessment represents another step in our effort to listen to leaders and citizens and dive deep into data to build a roadmap for economic recovery,” John Egelhaaf, executive director of the Southwest Michigan Regional Planning Commission said. “We hope people will give it a look and tell us what they think.”

