Calhoun County, MI

Fire alarm pulled due to HVAC issue at Loy Norrix High School

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple police cruisers and firetrucks were on scene at Loy Norrix High School on Wednesday. The huge police presence was due to someone pulling a fire alarm because of an HVAC issue, according to Jay Shatara, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Sports: Family members allowed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kellogg Community College appoints Dr. Paul Watson II as 7th President

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After serving Kellogg Community College as interim president for nine months, Dr. Paul R. Watson II was appointed to become the college's seventh president Wednesday, according to a release from Kellogg Community College, or KCC. “In partnership with all constituents – the Board of Trustees,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
New WMU partnerships aim to create career pathways for aviation students

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University partnered with SkyWest, a regional airline affiliated with major carriers such as Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines, to create two new pathway programs aimed at guiding aviation students to success in their future careers. Western Michigan MLK Day: WMU honors the legacy...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Community to provide input on Palisades Economic Recovery Plan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Community members will have the opportunity to provide their input on the Palisades Economic Recovery Plan on Monday at 11 a.m. “The assessment represents another step in our effort to listen to leaders and citizens and dive deep into data to build a roadmap for economic recovery,” John Egelhaaf, executive director of the Southwest Michigan Regional Planning Commission said. “We hope people will give it a look and tell us what they think.”
PAW PAW, MI
Gryphon Place in Kalamazoo answers over 250 assistance calls per day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A nonprofit in Kalamazoo, Gryphon Place, is continuing to help people in conflict and crisis through a variety of programs and services. Gryphon Place offers services such as suicide prevention, crisis support services, restorative practices, youth programs, 211 information, referral services, and several community initiatives. Gryphon...
KALAMAZOO, MI
American Heart Association signifies a National Wear Red Day in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In partnership with the City of Kalamazoo, the American Heart Association of West Michigan proclaimed Feb. 3 as National Wear Red Day. Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson helped emphasize the importance of fighting heart disease during the city meeting Tuesday. Kalamazoo meeting: Search continues for new city...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Hope House of Battle Creek begins moving in residents

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hope House, a home for homeless men recovering from substance abuse addiction, started moving residents in this month. Victory Life Church and Hood Church in Battle Creek have partnered to purchase and operate the house, which they say will create a bridge between a sobriety program and independent living.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Public retirement celebration planned for BCPD Chief Jim Blocker

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department will soon host a retirement celebration for outgoing Chief Jim Blocker. The event will mark the retirement of Chief Jim Blocker and will introduce the community to current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley who is serving as interim Chief. Special: Retiring...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 adapting well to new family

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — K9 Ryker is continuing to honor his late father Sgt. Ryan Proxmire while adapting to a new family, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Proxmire was shot and killed during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg Aug. 14, 2021. Report: Sgt....
GALESBURG, MI
Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
'Suspicious device' downtown determined to be man in weighted workout vest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety determined what was originally an investigation into a "suspicious device" downtown was a man wearing a weighted workout vest, the department said. Public Safety asked people to avoid the area of the downtown Kalamazoo mall around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning after reports of...
KALAMAZOO, MI

