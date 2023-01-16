Read full article on original website
Related
1450wlaf.com
Linda Jane Brooks, age 75, of LaFollette
Linda Jane Brooks, age 75, of LaFollette passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. She was of the Church of God faith. She was a devoted Christian that loved her family and friends. Her favorite things were butterflies, going places with others, word searches and making others laugh. Preceded in death...
1450wlaf.com
Tennessee House Speaker in La Follette today
LAFOLLETTE, (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton will be the guest speaker at the South Campbell County Rotary Club noon, today at the LaFollette Methodist Church. He is the guest of State Rep. Dennis Powers. Powers and Sexton were both elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2010.
1450wlaf.com
Woodson’s Cash Stores to host Chamber Coffee Connection Thu.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism invites you to Thursday’s January Coffee Connection with Chamber Citadel Partner, Woodson’s Cash Stores. “We look forward to seeing you at 2221 Jacksboro Pike, Suite A15, in La Follette. Breakfast will also be provided,” said...
1450wlaf.com
Campbell, Mahar rescue infant from mother’s DUI car wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – La Follette Police Officers Anthony Mahar and Mallory Campbell rescued an infant from a car that wrecked into a utility pole. In the cold of Monday afternoon, the car turned from Central Avenue heading up Nevada Avenue soon turning left driving head on into a wooden telephone pole, according to video footage from the Ben Rogers Building Camera. WATCH HERE.
1450wlaf.com
Breakfast is now being served at The Doorway Gourmet
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Breakfast is served! Now, The Doorway Gourmet is serving up breakfast. That’s Tuesday through Friday mornings between 6:30 and 10:30. FRIED BOLOGNA BREAKFAST SANDWICH – Fried Bologna, Scrambled Eggs, Mayonnaise, and Tomato on White Bread $6.99. PEACHES FRUIT CUP $1.49. HOT COFFEE OR...
1450wlaf.com
Wind Advisory today, gusts as high as 45 miles per hour
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s a day when your cap may get blown off or your trash can ends up down the street. The wind is blowing so high today that a Wind Advisory runs until 7pm. Expect southwest winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour.
Comments / 0