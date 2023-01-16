Read full article on original website
Related
signalamerican.com
Snowpack, water supply looking good - for now
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released its most recent Idaho Snowpack and Water Supply Outlook Report, which shows that the state is on track to replenish its water supply. The report, however, comes with a caveat – we were in the same position now as we were this time...
wamwamfm.com
Great Washingtonian Smoke-Off on April 29th
The Washington Parks and Recreation Group is planning our Great Washingtonian Smoke Off again this year. It will be on Saturday, April 29th. More information will be released after the details are finalized. Stay tuned for updates on the Washington Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
intothelightadventures.com
The Land of Irrigation
The Land of Irrigation, Idaho and Oregon by far has the most beautiful pasture land I have ever seen. We cam across a lot of pastures that were being watered by high pressure irrigation systems, not only for their crops but also on the pastures even with animals like horses and cows in the pastures with the sprinklers going.
KLEWTV
Ice fishing in the Clearwater Region of Idaho
As soon as you see that rod tip, tap tap tap, you set the hook," Regional Fisheries Biologist with the Clearwater Region of Idaho Fish and Game, Joe Thiessen, said. To ice fish, there isn’t a lot needed in terms of gear. "So to ice fish, you need two...
intothelightadventures.com
What Crop is This in Idaho
What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
goworldtravel.com
Cycling the Route of the Hiawatha Bike Trail in Northern Idaho
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. The light at the end of the tunnel won’t come to me; I must go to it. But before getting there, I must ride a bike through a dark and dank underground tunnel with tall arched cement walls. I felt crisp, chilly air on my face punctuated with the sounds of dripping water. Was this what it feels like to be in a mine shaft?
montanarightnow.com
Bureau of Land Management considering expanding Western Solar Plan to Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which include expanding the plan to five new states, including Montana. Currently, the Western Solar Plan includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Public input is being...
Why you should buy your 2023 hunting/fishing license now, not later
Take advantage of every fishing and hunting day this year, with nearly a dozen hunting and fishing opportunities popping off during the first few months of the year
The Truth About The 23% of People In Idaho And How Toxic It Is
I would have never thought this was possible in Idaho, but this number is crazy! According to Stacker.com "Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water—with many people living in affected communities unaware of the damage being caused." Do you know where...
nwlaborpress.org
Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor
State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
Electric Vehicles Behind WA DOT $600M Budget Shortfall?
According to information from The Center Square, and WA State Department of Transportation figures, over the next 28 years, the state is going to accumulate a $600 million dollar shortfall in the DOT budget. Falling revenue from the gas tax, electric vehicles the culprit. For years, the Washington state legislature...
Arizona might have to stop construction on homes for more than 800,000 people if it can't find another water source
Arizona homebuyers may have to start looking elsewhere if the state can't find enough water to support development in the desert outside of Phoenix.
washingtonnature.org
Port Susan Bay Preserve: Where have all the Chinook gone? (Part 2)
This is part two of a two-part series on important work happening at the Port Susan Bay Preserve; you can read part one here. Rebuilding an estuary, one of the most productive ecosystems on earth, takes dedication. Estuaries, the marshy areas that exist between where the land meets the sea,...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Grazing privileges on Idaho sage grouse habitat are revoked
A judge vacated a decision that would have allowed domestic sheep to graze public land in southeastern Idaho. The initial 2021 decision authorized more than 16,000 sheep to graze on Bureau of Land Management Land near Twin Buttes, which is also a winter migration corridor for the sage grouse. Patrick...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's anti-militia law is under fire again
Part of Idaho’s anti-militia law is once again being targeted for repeal under a more conservative state legislature. The proposal comes from Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Moscow), who’s among a group of far-right lawmakers in the legislature. His bill would repeal a nearly century-old law banning the formation of...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: WA Democrats pretend vehicular pursuit ban isn’t connected to crime surge
There’s bipartisan support in Olympia to reverse the dangerous vehicular pursuit ban that criminals are taking advantage of statewide. But it may not even get a vote. Two influential Washington Democrats are shamelessly pretending it’s not responsible for the surge in crime. As part of their anti-police reforms,...
News Channel Nebraska
Jay Inslee Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Jay Inslee, governor of Washington and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Father: Frank Inslee, biology teacher, coach and athletic director. Mother: Adele (Brown) Inslee, store clerk. Marriage: Trudi (Tindall) Inslee (August 27, 1972-present) Children: Jack, Connor and Joe. Education: Stanford University, 1969-1970;...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Bill offers further legal immunity in stand your ground cases
Idaho’s stand your ground law could offer further immunity from arrest and prosecution under a new bill. Idahoans already don’t have to retreat or determine whether a threat to their life or property is real before using force – including deadly force. But Sen. Scott Herndon’s (R-Sagle)...
washingtonpolicy.org
Poor now? We’ll give you other people's money now and later
The legislative session is in full swing, which means a lot of lawmakers are interested in picking winners and losers. Instead of creating equal opportunities, an equality of outcome is being sought. The Washington Future Fund, proposed in Senate Bill 5125 and House Bill 1094, is being heard this morning and later this week.
Comments / 0