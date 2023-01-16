ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Calif. lawyer killed in Mexico on 1st wedding anniversary with wife

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3dt3_0kGXB37H00

A 33-year-old California attorney has been killed at a popular resort in Mexico during a trip with his wife, a fellow public defender, to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Elliot Blair, an assistant public defender in Orange County, died Saturday in Rosarito Beach close to the country’s northern border, county Public Defender Martin Schwarz told the Orange County Register .

Police have not released details and local media — including the Spanish-language Noticias BC — reported that Blair died as a result of an accidental fall from a room at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa, the LA Times reported .

But a GoFundMe campaign said Blair “was the victim of a brutal crime. His family is working with US Officials to gain more information.”

The fundraiser, organized by Annie Rodriguez, said Blair and his wife, Kim, “have been dedicated Public Defenders in Orange County” since 2017, the year he passed the bar exam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWM9G_0kGXB37H00
Elliot Blair, an assistant public defender in Orange County, Calif., was killed in Mexico during a trip with his wife to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287VIU_0kGXB37H00
Elliot Blair, a lawyer in California, died under mysterious circumstances in Mexico, where he and his wife, Kim, were celebrating their first wedding anniversary.
Go Fund Me

“Elliot was a compassionate lawyer who dedicated his life to serving indigent clients. Elliot was known as a patient and caring advocate. He was the best of us and was loved by countless members of our office and the Orange County legal community. We are heartbroken,” it said.

“Elliot was known for a smile on his face and a clever mind. There are not enough words to express the level of love he had for Kim. Kim was his life,” the post continued.

“They just started building a life together in their first year of marriage. Elliot was killed on their one year wedding anniversary. Kim’s heart is shattered,” it added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L90ek_0kGXB37H00
“Elliot was a compassionate lawyer who dedicated his life to serving indigent clients,” the GoFundMe page said.
Go Fund Me
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnQty_0kGXB37H00
Elliot and Kim Blair were celebrating their first anniversary at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito Beach.
Go Fund Me

The Orange County Register said an attorney for Blair’s family did not return a request for comment Sunday and that Mexican authorities could not be reached.

US Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.), who represents Santa Ana, where Blair worked in the Public Defender’s Office, told the newspaper that his office was trying to find out what happened.

Police in Rosarito told the news outlet Patrulla 646 Código Rojo that hotel workers called authorities about 1:15 a.m. after finding Blair’s body, the Register reported.

The local outlet said investigators claimed to have found evidence that Blair was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his death.

The Baja California Attorney General’s Office is investigating, according to the Register.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWK3b_0kGXB37H00
A local news outlet said Blair fell out of a room at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa.
Google Maps

Kate Corrigan, a former federal prosecutor who is now a partner at Corrigan, Welbourne and Stokke in Newport Beach, said she knew the couple.

She told the California paper that Blair was well-respected in both the public defender’s office and the Orange County DA’s Office.

“This is beyond tragic and devastating on many levels,” Corrigan said.

Schwarz described Blair as a “devoted husband, terrific person and a fantastic lawyer who dedicated his life to serving his clients and helping the county’s most vulnerable.

“He impacted countless lives and his loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him,” he told the Orange County Register .

“We have been in communication with the family and are doing what we can to support them in this difficult time, including working with local and federal officials to help provide them with answers,” Schwarz added.

Comments / 10

Pedro Gross
3d ago

why do Americans continue to go to a failed corrupt country where the Cartels are running the place?

Reply(1)
14
Not True
3d ago

Wow every week there is an article about an American murdered in Mexico. Wouldn’t you think people would stop going to Mexico for a vacation?

Reply
3
Alli
3d ago

See what happens when Americans go to Mexico…yet they come here illegally I might add, and we’re supposed to treat them like royalty

Reply
4
Related
New York Post

Elliot Blair, California lawyer who died in Mexico, had injury inconsistent with fall: report

The California lawyer who died on a trip to Mexico had a gash on his forehead inconsistent with a fall, contradicting Mexican authorities’ statement that he accidentally plunged to his death from a hotel balcony, according to a report. The Baja California Attorney General’s Office said Elliot Blair’s death Saturday in Rosarito Beach, south of Tijuana, appeared to be the “result of an unfortunate accident from a fall … from a third-story floor.” But a law enforcement source told ABC News Monday that the official account doesn’t add up. Blair, 33, had a forehead injury “that would not have been caused by a fall,” the source...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Ohio Architect, Fiancée and 2 Family Members Missing in Mexico Since Christmas Day

Jose Gutierrez visited a bar in Zacatecas with Daniela Márquez and her two relatives on Sunday but has not been heard from since An Ohio man and his fiancée have been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day. Jose Gutierrez and Daniela Márquez went out to eat at a bar in Zacatecas in central Mexico on Sunday, but have not been heard from since, Jose's sister, Brandie Gutierrez, told Cincinnati's Fox 19. "The bars actually noticed screams," she said, and added that the family believes they could have been...
CINCINNATI, OH
msn.com

Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
New York Post

Mom of California lawyer Elliot Blair is ‘beyond devastated’ by his mysterious death in Mexico

The mother of California lawyer Elliot Blair — who died in mysterious circumstances while on vacation with his wife — said she is “beyond devastated” as the family continues to demand answers from Mexican authorities. Stella Blair wiped tears from her face as she spoke to The Post on Tuesday from her home in Placentia, Calif. She said she has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of concern from her son’s friends and colleagues at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office, where he had worked since 2017. “He had so many friends and each friend can’t believe they have lost him,” she said. “They...
PLACENTIA, CA
People

Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car

"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school.   "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances."  On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
MISSION HILLS, CA
New York Post

Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings

He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Ana Walshe amassed $3M property portfolio that husband Brian was eager to inherit, internet history reveals

Ana Walshe had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, which her husband’s internet search history showed he was looking forward to getting his hands on. Brian Walshe was charged with his wife’s murder this week and at his arraignment at Quincy District Court in Massachusetts Wednesday it was revealed he had Googled “how long for someone to be missing to inherit” among other damning searches.   Brian pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife, but a wealth of evidence is mounting against him. Although it is said they had amassed a collection of homes and...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
CBS News

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
74K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy