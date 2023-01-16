Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Sam Hubbard Mic’d Up During Fumble Return Touchdown
CINCINNATI — Sam Hubbard was rightfully gassed at the end of his 98-yard game-swinging touchdown against the Ravens on Sunday night. Luckily for all of us, the Bengals mic'd Hubbard up and we got to hear exactly what he thought in the big moment. "I was so terrified of...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Sean Payton Came Away ‘Impressed’ by Broncos Ownership
The Denver Broncos are one day removed from interviewing former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for the team's head-coaching vacancy. Very little buzz has emerged since Denver's palaver with Payton, but on Wednesday, NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan provided some feedback for Broncos Country to sink its teeth into. "The...
Tri-City Herald
Bills Thursday Injury Report vs. Bengals; Jordan Poyer OUT, Dane Jackson Back?
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Jackson had been listed as day-to-day by coach Sean McDermott after suffering the knee injury in the AFC Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, but he appears to be on track to play against Cincinnati on Sunday. Poyer was limited in Wednesday's walk-through,...
Tri-City Herald
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Christian Watson and Receivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers traded All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and bet Aaron Rodgers could keep the offense humming with Sammy Watkins and three draft picks asked to pick up the slack. It was a fool’s errand. In Year 1 in...
Tri-City Herald
OC With Peyton Manning Ties Earns HC Interview Request From Colts
General manager Chris Ballard has been casting a wide net in his search for the next coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Ballard said the search would be extensive as they try to find the next man to lead the Colts. As of Thursday morning, the Colts had 11 candidates for their head coaching vacancy. They added a 12th Thursday afternoon.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Russell Wilson Contacts Broncos’ HC Target Sean Payton
Russell Wilson has tried to hitch his star to Sean Payton in the mad NFL sweepstakes to land him as head coach. The Denver Broncos had an interview with Payton on Tuesday that reportedly lasted a few hours. Payton came out of that palaver with the Broncos "impressed" by the team's new ownership group, helmed by majority owner Rob Walton and CEO Greg Penner.
Tri-City Herald
Comparing Carolina’s Assets to Others Interested in Trading for Sean Payton
The Carolina Panthers aren't alone in the pursuit of retired Saints head coach Sean Payton, they have a little company. Payton has already interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans and will meet with Panthers owner David Tepper on Friday in New York. The Arizona Cardinals requested permission to speak with Payton but that was prior to Monti Ossenfort being hired as General Manager. Since it seems unlikely the Cardinals will meet with Payton, we will leave them out of the discussion, for now.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Scouting Report: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers could bring a hard-hitting, true-blooded cornerback to their secondary this NFL Draft. Originally an unheralded recruit out of Pensacola, Florida, Devon Witherspoon enrolled at Illinois late in the process. He didn't need too much time getting up to speed, starting a handful of games as a freshman, with his role growing larger as each season passed.
Tri-City Herald
Rams Request to Interview Broncos Coach Justin Outten; Sean McVay Protégé?
Amid their coaching staff overhaul under coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams are now beginning the process of bringing some new faces in on the staff. The team has requested to interview Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, per reports Thursday from NFL Network. This potential interview comes on...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders are officially moving on from their long standing franchise quarterback Derek Carr, and may have to look into the 2023 NFL Draft to find its replacement. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and staff will be tasked this offseason to find players to improve a roster that finished with a 6-11 record this season.
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Schedule Interviews with Ken Dorsey + Mike Kafka
Carolina has five interviews in the books but this weekend will be packed full of them, starting with Sean Payton on Friday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the head coaching job on Saturday. On Sunday, they will do the same with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Tri-City Herald
Make Way for Cowboys: Mavs vs. Clippers Start Time Changed Due to NFL Schedule
Let the record show … the NFL is king and will not budge. Christmas Day might be the only exception, but on Thursday, the NFL's postseason presence influenced the NBA to move up the Dallas Mavericks game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers to an earlier start time. Initially, the...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Put Kevin Warren Completely in Charge
Kevin Warren will be in charge of the Chicago Bears, of this there can be little doubt. At least he will be in early spring, possibly in April when he is finished with Big Ten responsibilities. This much was made clear Tuesday at Halas Hall when the new president and...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings Hold 23rd Pick in 2023 NFL Draft, Just Four Total Picks
With the Vikings' season ending on Sunday, their position in the 2023 NFL Draft is set. They have the 24th overall pick, which is actually the 23rd pick because the Dolphins, at 21, forfeited their pick due to tampering violations. So let's just refer to it as the 23rd pick.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Could Still Add Byron Leftwich to Coaching Staff
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their decision and will keep Matt Canada as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. At the same time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired their OC Byron Leftwhich, who could still find his way onto the Steelers’ coaching staff this offseason.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Announces 2023 International Games; Falcons Heading Overseas?
The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season. The Bills and the Titans will each play a game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will also being playing in...
Tri-City Herald
NFL DFS Picks for Saturday’s Divisional Playoffs
Saturday’s NFL DFS slate has only two games, but there are still plenty of ways to build a winning lineup. The first of Saturday’s two matchups features the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional playoffs. They will meet up at Arrowhead in a game with the highest expected total of the week according to SI Sportsbook. The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes will be rested coming off a bye and should be able to continue their offensive dominance. The Chiefs averaged 29.2 points per game during the regular season and ranked No. 1 in the NFL. The Jaguars allowed the eighth-most points to QBs this season, and Mahomes should have success on Saturday. Expect all pass-catchers to be in play, and look for pass-catching RB Jerick McKinnon to be successful, as Jacksonville allowed an 82.1% catch rate to running backs during the regular season. For Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence and his pass-catchers could also have a big day as the Chiefs allowed the most passing TDs during the regular season (33). The Jaguars will also likely lean on Travis Etienne, who has now 80-plus yards in four of his last five games.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Free Agency Preview: Preserving Defensive Front Depth?
Following their 8-9 finish to the 2022 season, the New England Patriots are determined to make the necessary improvements to return to postseason play in the upcoming season. While the Pats offense has been heavily criticized for their performance, the Pats defense was clearly the team’s strongest unit — not only preventing points, but producing them, as well.
Tri-City Herald
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
