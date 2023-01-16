Storm system moves out of LA area; dry days ahead

Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region today, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.

The greatest chance of rain Monday will be primarily on California’s Central Coast, while Los Angeles County will be dealing with cool weather.

Temperatures Monday “will continue to be 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year,” according to the National Weather Service. “The warmest coast and valleys should only reach into the upper 50s and low 60s.”

Tuesday and Wednesday should be mostly free of rain, although there will be a slight chance of some precipitation in the Los Angeles County mountains Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The bulk of that storm system is likely to remain north of the Los Angeles area, forecasters said.

While the storm moved out, cleanup efforts were continuing from the barrage of rain that has battered the Southland over the past week.

Torrential rains on Saturday caused flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.

Downtown Los Angeles received 1.82 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.56 inches set in 1978. At LAX, a record 1.53 inches fell Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.51 inches, also from 1978. And 1.72 inches fell at Long Beach Airport, surpassing the 1.48 inches from 1978, according to the National Weather Service.

