After being listed as questionable with an adductor injury, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is expected to play vs. the Golden State Warriors. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Brown will go through warmups with the intention of playing, and should be available barring any setbacks. Brown has missed the last three games with an adductor injury, but looks ready to make his return against the defending champions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO