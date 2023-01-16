ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Short Break Gives Thunder Time to Heal

Oklahoma City gets a short break to rejuvenate after a heavy start to January. The Thunder defeated the Nets on Sunday and will not play another game until facing the Pacers on Wednesday. The break comes at an important time for OKC, as the team is in the midst of a three-game win streak and gaining ground toward a .500 record.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Is Aaron Gordon’s All-Star Case a Slam Dunk?

When the Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon from the Magic in March 2021, coach Michael Malone didn’t have a special role in mind for Gordon, the No. 4 pick from the ’14 draft. Gordon wasn’t asked to become the team’s second-leading scorer or told to focus on only his perimeter defense. Instead, the message was simple.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Injury Report: Jaylen Brown’s Updated Injury Status vs. Warriors

After being listed as questionable with an adductor injury, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is expected to play vs. the Golden State Warriors. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Brown will go through warmups with the intention of playing, and should be available barring any setbacks. Brown has missed the last three games with an adductor injury, but looks ready to make his return against the defending champions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

OKC Thunder on Pace to Have Second-Best January Stretch in Franchise History

Oklahoma City is on pace to have one of the best January’s in franchise history. Since moving to Oklahoma City from Seattle the team's best winning percentage in January has been .813 in the 2015-16 season. This season, OKC has been scorching hot in the month, winning four in a row and holding a .778 winning percentage this month.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond Fights to Avoid Sophmore Slump

The transition to the NHL is always challenging. But every year, rookies come into the league and make it look easier than it truly is. Last year’s rookie crop was impressive, with Lucas Raymond asserting himself as one of the best in the group. Raymond finished fourth in Calder...
DETROIT, MI

