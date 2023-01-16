ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson appears to send Ravens message in cryptic Instagram post

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ef8V8_0kGXA0VJ00

Lamar Jackson shared a cryptic message to a social media as he remains without a contract extension from the Ravens.

Following Baltimore’s season-ending loss to the Bengals in Sunday’s wild-card game, Jackson appeared to send a message to the Baltimore team that refused to give him a five-year, fully guaranteed contract last offseason.

“When you have something good, you don’t play with it,” a message posted to Jackson’s Instagram Story read. “You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too.”

Jackson, 26, also removed his profile picture on Instagram. His Twitter photo includes a snap of him in his Ravens uniform, while his banner is blank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PlUp8_0kGXA0VJ00
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tweets a cryptic message after Baltimore’s season-ending loss to the Bengals in their AFC Wild Card game on Jan. 15, 2023.
Lamar Jackson/Instagram/Wallo267
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k45l9_0kGXA0VJ00
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks on against the Steelers during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, Md.
Getty Images

Jackson, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since Week 13, did not travel with the team for Sunday’s game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, according to the NBC broadcast, which further fueled rumors of a disconnect with the team.

Jackson will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 16 if he and the Ravens can’t agree to terms on a new deal.

The former NFL MVP represents himself, as he does not have an agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KoSd_0kGXA0VJ00
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs the ball against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Baltimore, Md.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRANh_0kGXA0VJ00
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during a game against the Jaguars on Nov. 27, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Thursday, Jackson gave an update on his knee injury , and provided insight into his PCL strain he sustained in a victory against the Broncos on Dec. 4.

“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries,” Jackson tweeted. “I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable.

“I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery,” he continued. “I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

Jackson was injured in the first quarter of the Ravens-Broncos game when he was hit from behind by Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper. He limped to the sideline was replaced by backup Tyler Huntley, who started Sunday’s playoff loss to the Bengals.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Very Disturbed By Antonio Brown's Decision

Antonio Brown is trending on Twitter this Tuesday. Unfortunately, it has to do with him sharing a sexually-explicit photo on Snapchat.  Brown posted a photo that shows him engaged in sexual activity with Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his children.  Kyriss has already said that she asked ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

John Harbaugh sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson

Uncertainty has only grown regarding Lamar Jackson’s status with the Baltimore Ravens for 2023, but coach John Harbaugh did his best to put a lid on that Thursday. Harbaugh said Thursday that there is a “200 percent” chance Jackson remains with the Ravens for next season. Harbaugh also added that the quarterback will have some... The post John Harbaugh sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message

With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team.  But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs

The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Trey Lance writes cryptic Instagram post after Titans hire ex-49ers exec as GM

Is Trey Lance angling to get out of San Francisco? The second-year 49ers quarterback, whose first season as a starter was cut short after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in Week 2, made a curious post to his Instagram story Wednesday after the Titans hired former San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be their new general manager. Lance, 22, posted a picture of Carthon with three “fingers crossed” emojis immediately after Tennessee hired him. It could have been a quarterback sending best wishes to a man who probably had a say in drafting him to the 49ers, but there’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game

Mike McCarthy addressed Brett Maher’s status following the kicker’s disastrous performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher missed four extra points in his Cowboys’ victory in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. He is the first kicker to ever miss four extra... The post Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious Injury

The National Football League has suffered numerous tragic injuries over the years, especially this season. Unfortunately, on Monday Night Football wild card matchup between Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers versus the Dallas Cowboys, one of those injuries happened.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision

Mike Tomlin made a big coaching decision Wednesday. The Steelers’ head coach is retaining Matt Canada as the team’s offensive coordinator, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Steelers have no plans to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada and he is expected to return in 2023, per sources https://t.co/aF3nnZsgLk — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
74K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy