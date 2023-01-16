ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Look: Stetson Bennett Reacts To Death Of Georgia Teammate

The University of Georgia football program was rocked over the weekend by the tragic deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Willock, 20, and LeCroy, 24, were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning. Another Georgia player, Warren McClendon, and a ...
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer

It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason.  Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia. Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited ...
Rush Propst returns to high school football coaching in Alabama

Longtime high school football coach Rush Propst is returning to Alabama as Coosa Christian's new associate head coach and athletic director, according to AL.com. Located in Gadsden, Alabama, Coosa Christian is the latest to hire the controversial coach who has won multiple championships in several states and last coached in Alabama in 2007.
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ. AD Mitchell is a former four-star recruit out of Cane Ridge (TN) as a member of the Class of 2021, per the On3 Consensus. Mitchell was the No. 301 recruit in the nation, the No. 45 wide receiver and the No. 8 recruit out of Tennessee.
Could hockey make a return to South Jersey?

A local group has been in contact with The Federal Professional Hockey League, a professional hockey league that began play in 2010-11 with six teams, with franchises located in Midwestern and Northeastern states. The FPHL currently has 10 teams and will be expanding to 12 teams for the 2023 season....
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

