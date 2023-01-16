Read full article on original website
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
‘I Still Can’t Put it Together’: Parents of University of Georgia Football Player Reeling Over Loss
University of Georgia offensive lineman, Devin Willock, along with a member of the football staff, Chandler LeCroy, were both killed in a car accident on Jan.15.. Atlanta station WSB-TV spoke exclusively with Willock’s parents, Sharlene and Dave Willock, about the tragedy. The college football player was on a high...
Crash report cites excessive speed as cause of crash that killed Georgia football's Devin Willock
Excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash that killed Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy
Look: Stetson Bennett Reacts To Death Of Georgia Teammate
The University of Georgia football program was rocked over the weekend by the tragic deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Willock, 20, and LeCroy, 24, were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning. Another Georgia player, Warren McClendon, and a ...
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Tennis player reunites with sister after four years apart on different continents
Sibi Soumahoro left Ivory Coast for the U.S. to pursue tennis. He's seeing his sister for the first time in four years in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer
It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason. Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia. Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited ...
247Sports
Rush Propst returns to high school football coaching in Alabama
Longtime high school football coach Rush Propst is returning to Alabama as Coosa Christian's new associate head coach and athletic director, according to AL.com. Located in Gadsden, Alabama, Coosa Christian is the latest to hire the controversial coach who has won multiple championships in several states and last coached in Alabama in 2007.
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ. AD Mitchell is a former four-star recruit out of Cane Ridge (TN) as a member of the Class of 2021, per the On3 Consensus. Mitchell was the No. 301 recruit in the nation, the No. 45 wide receiver and the No. 8 recruit out of Tennessee.
Georgia Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey Announces Decision On 2023 Season
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey will return for his final season with the Bulldogs in 2023. The two-time National Champion announced his decision with an Instagram post on Tuesday night. "One last ride with my guys! No place I’d rather be‼️ #back2work," he wrote. After redshirting his first ...
Former NFL Player Jerrell Powe Arrested on Kidnapping Charge
The 35-year-old was apprehended in his home state of Mississippi, Ridgeland police chief Brian Myers said Monday.
Kirby Smart Praises "Physical" Georgia High School Football
If you want to know what makes Georgia Football so successful, you don't have to look much further than the local high school football players and coaches.
LSU offers 4-star Florida commit, legacy
Myles Graham is a 6-foot-1, 212-pound, four-star linebacker from the 2024 recruiting class. He is from Atlanta, where he plays for Woodward Academy. The War Eagles finished the 2022 season 11-2 with a loss to eventual state champion, Langston Hughes in the third round of the GHSA 6A playoffs. Graham...
Tracking Kirby Smart and His Staff's Invasion of Georgia High School's
Kirby Smart and his staff stopped at 100 different Georgia high schools just a few days after UGAs dominating win over TCU.
Could hockey make a return to South Jersey?
A local group has been in contact with The Federal Professional Hockey League, a professional hockey league that began play in 2010-11 with six teams, with franchises located in Midwestern and Northeastern states. The FPHL currently has 10 teams and will be expanding to 12 teams for the 2023 season....
