Lamar Jackson is a good quarterback. In fact, he is one of the best in the league. That’s not in dispute. However, something feels off about the whole situation involving him and the Baltimore Ravens, especially after his comments on social media. Jackson recently shared some comments on social media that made many around the Read more... The post Lamar Jackson’s power play may be a mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO