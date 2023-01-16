ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Breaking: Chargers Fired Multiple Coaches Tuesday Morning

After blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the playoffs, the Chargers have decided to make major changes to their coaching staff.  Head coach Brandon Staley won't be going anywhere this offseason. He will, however, have a new supporting cast.  Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi ...
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Lamar Jackson’s power play may be a mistake

Lamar Jackson is a good quarterback. In fact, he is one of the best in the league. That’s not in dispute. However, something feels off about the whole situation involving him and the Baltimore Ravens, especially after his comments on social media. Jackson recently shared some comments on social media that made many around the Read more... The post Lamar Jackson’s power play may be a mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
