Columbus, OH

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for NFL Draft: ‘Time to turn dreams into a reality’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 3 days ago

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud declared for the NFL Draft on Monday.

The 21-year-old, who made the announcement on the final day players can formally declare for the draft, shared the exciting news on Twitter, writing in part : “This process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make. As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level and after much prayer, I’ve made the decision that it’s time to turn those dreams into a reality.”

Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, has thrown for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during his career.

Stroud finishes his time as Buckeye with a record of 21-4 as a starter, who also owns 16 Ohio State passing and total offense records. Further, he won the Big Ten’s Offensive Player and Quarterback of the Year in both 2021 and 2022.

Proverbs 3:5,6 pic.twitter.com/FdA2ftqQFJ

— CJ Stroud (@CJ7STROUD) January 16, 2023
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal college football playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 31st, 2022 in Atlanta, GA.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite being one of the Buckeyes’ most dynamic quarterbacks, the legacy Stroud leaves behind in Ohio doesn’t include a Big Ten title, let alone a win against Michigan.

Stroud addressed critics of his resume after Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to Michigan in November.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl college football playoff game against Georgia on Dec. 31, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“People are going to say I never won The Game, and I understand,” Stroud said. “People are going to say I never won a Big Ten championship. I understand. When it comes to that, I just have to eat it.”

Stroud now joins Alabama’s Bryce Young and Kentucky’s Will Levis as the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class.

New York Post

