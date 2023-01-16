Mayes County man arrested on child pornography charges

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — State authorities said a Mayes County man is facing child pornography charges.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said Paul Harley Cook was arrested on Jan. 13 on charges including distribution and possession of child pornography, after a search warrant was executed at Cook’s home in Langley.

OSBI said the investigation into Cook began in December 2022 when special agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been uploaded to a social media platform. The investigation found that the IP address from the uploaded content was associated with Cook.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cook for distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Cook was arrested without incident and taken to the Mayes County Jail. OSBI said additional charges are pending.

OSBI was assisted by United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department.

