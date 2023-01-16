ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

wrbl.com

LaGrange city officials seek assistance for tornado victims

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Its been a week since many families on the east side of the city were struck by a tornado. City officials and the police department are now coming together to assist the victims and have created a GoFundMe page. Lt. Jeremy Butler, the Community Outreach...
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fayette County sheriff calls deadly house fire 'suspicious'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb says the house fire that killed a man on Porter Road last Thursday is suspicious and he has asked for assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate. The sheriff says his investigators cannot release the identity of the victim...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Jasper County lineman ‘fatally injured’ while restoring power

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lineman working to restore power during storm cleanup in Jasper County was killed on the job, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. This is the third fatality related to the recent severe weather. Five-year-old Egan Jeffcoat died after a tree fell...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

Traffic Watch: New plan for bridge construction at SR 369/400 in north Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) The ongoing construction project to create a full interchange at SR 369 and SR 400 is back on track after being put on hold in December. In the latest episode of “On the Move” released on the Forsyth County Government website and Facebook page, Capital Projects Director John Jefferson said bridge work was put on hold last month when the construction team realized it didn’t meet some design conditions.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Local, state officials visit Griffin to assess tornado damage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Local, state, and federal authorities briefed the public as several counties throughout central and north Georgia clean up from last week’s devastating tornadoes. The deputy administrator of FEMA assessed the destruction firsthand. “Disasters impact different communities in various ways and so we want...
GRIFFIN, GA
The Citizen Online

Disaster assistance available for Fayette, 6 other Georgia counties

Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in seven area counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center...
GRIFFIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Vehicle, foot chase in Macon leads to big pot bust

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies made an arrest and took nearly ten pounds of weed off the streets after a driver led them on a chase, according to the Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, deputies say that Corporal Michael Dorough attempted the traffic stop on Mercer University...
MACON, GA
The Citizen Online

National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I don’t have anything but my flashlights:’ Henry neighbors still looking for help after storms

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Federal relief is on its way for seven of Georgia’s hardest-hit counties. Neighbors in Henry County say it can’t come soon enough. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the Indian Creek Mobile Home Park in Henry County on Tuesday where crews are still working to get power restored to the community nearly a week after severe storms moved through.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: 1 dead in overnight double shooting on Coweta County road

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Authorities say shortly after midnight Tuesday, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road. At the scene, deputies found two...
COWETA COUNTY, GA

