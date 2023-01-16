Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
HOA tells Queen Creek couple to take pride flag down
Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man died at the scene and another was taken...
AZFamily
42 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 42 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
AZFamily
Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Phoenix movie theater, Chandler winery hit with health code violations. Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM...
KTAR.com
Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M
PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
AZFamily
Child's remains found during search for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl
Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for Arizona Senate, House. Currently, Arizona joins Utah and Colorado as the only states where residents must be at least 25 to run for the Senate or House. Teen, 18-year-old arrested for teen boy's murder in El Mirage. Updated:...
Phoenix Fire responds to another school after students allegedly took edibles
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department has been dispatched to another Valley school to evaluate students who allegedly ingested edibles. At about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Cactus Road after two sixth-graders reportedly took some sort of edible. One of...
ABC 15 News
Valley woman describes journey from living alone to becoming dedicated foster parent
When Margery Renn got an unexpected call from the Arizona Department of Child Safety a few years ago, her life changed forever. “The Monday after Thanksgiving 2018, I'm working. My phone rings and it's a Child Protective Services investigator who asked me if I can take my niece's children.”. Being...
ABC 15 News
Governor Hobbs chooses a reformer to lead the Arizona Department of Corrections
PHOENIX — In Maine, state prison inmates are referred to as residents and solitary confinement was replaced by restrictive housing, which still allows inmates to leave their cells four to seven hours each day. Residents can also exercise and have access to a computer tablet, phone, and television. It's...
AZFamily
Buckeye man allegedly confesses to killing wife after argument
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
KTAR.com
Task force finds 19 stolen cars in Phoenix salvage yards, arrests 1 owner
PHOENIX – An Arizona law enforcement task force recovered more than a dozen stolen vehicles during a sweep of suspected chop shops in Phoenix this week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release one suspect was arrested Tuesday and 19 stolen vehicles were found during multiagency inspections of salvage yards along a stretch of Broadway Road near 43rd Avenue.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Police continue search for arsonists in Scottsdale
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
fox10phoenix.com
Athena Brownfield: Man arrested in Phoenix beat missing Oklahoma girl to death, court documents say
PHOENIX - A man who was arrested in Phoenix in connection to the disappearance of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl allegedly beat her to death before burying her body. Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested on Jan. 12 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road on a felony warrant for first-degree murder and child neglect in connection to Athena Brownfield's disappearance. Adams' wife, Alysia, was arrested in Oklahoma on two counts of child neglect.
kjzz.org
Arizona COVID-19 cases are down, deaths are high — and a new variant is on its way
The number of new COVID-19 infections in Arizona continues to drop. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,751 cases this week, after more than 7,300 last week. But at the same time, the number of deaths reported in the state remains fairly high: 128 this week and 192 last week.
Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona
A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas. Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
AZFamily
‘It’s unfathomable’: Maricopa County animal shelter mistakenly euthanizes dog set for rescue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some are calling for change and accountability for the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control after they mistakenly euthanized a dog. A rescue group that was supposed to take that dog home is devastated after learning he was put to sleep. A spokesperson for MCACC called it an honest mistake that led to the tragic death of a rottweiler right before he was supposed to be rescued, but we learned it is not the first time it has happened.
fox10phoenix.com
Some say Arizona bill to ban taxes on groceries could hurt people
If approved, Arizona cities and towns will be banned from levying taxes on food meant to be eaten at home. Some say the ban will impact municipal budgets. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Double shooting in Tempe leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near US 60 and Mill Avenue on Wednesday night. Officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting call. One person died from their injuries at the hospital, and the other is in...
Comments / 0