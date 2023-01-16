ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

HOA tells Queen Creek couple to take pride flag down

Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

42 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 42 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations

Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M

PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Buckeye man allegedly confesses to killing wife after argument

Authorities confirmed that a child's remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Task force finds 19 stolen cars in Phoenix salvage yards, arrests 1 owner

PHOENIX – An Arizona law enforcement task force recovered more than a dozen stolen vehicles during a sweep of suspected chop shops in Phoenix this week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release one suspect was arrested Tuesday and 19 stolen vehicles were found during multiagency inspections of salvage yards along a stretch of Broadway Road near 43rd Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Police continue search for arsonists in Scottsdale

Authorities confirmed that a child's remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Athena Brownfield: Man arrested in Phoenix beat missing Oklahoma girl to death, court documents say

PHOENIX - A man who was arrested in Phoenix in connection to the disappearance of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl allegedly beat her to death before burying her body. Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested on Jan. 12 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road on a felony warrant for first-degree murder and child neglect in connection to Athena Brownfield's disappearance. Adams' wife, Alysia, was arrested in Oklahoma on two counts of child neglect.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona

A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas.  Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run

Authorities confirmed that a child's remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

‘It’s unfathomable’: Maricopa County animal shelter mistakenly euthanizes dog set for rescue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some are calling for change and accountability for the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control after they mistakenly euthanized a dog. A rescue group that was supposed to take that dog home is devastated after learning he was put to sleep. A spokesperson for MCACC called it an honest mistake that led to the tragic death of a rottweiler right before he was supposed to be rescued, but we learned it is not the first time it has happened.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Double shooting in Tempe leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near US 60 and Mill Avenue on Wednesday night. Officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting call. One person died from their injuries at the hospital, and the other is in...
TEMPE, AZ

