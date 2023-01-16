Read full article on original website
WATCH: Excited Twin Falls ID Fisherman Reacts To Hooking Sunhat
Snagging a fishing line on garbage is something that happens quite often. What begins as excitement for the person holding the pole can quickly turn to shock and disappointment. As was the case with a local man fishing near Pillar Falls recently. My mother tried to get me into fly...
ALERT: Idaho Drought Shows Signs of Easing
The steady rain and snow we’ve been enduring have a proverbial silver lining. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s map for Idaho shows improvement when it comes to drought conditions. The map has been static for months. The worst of the dry conditions have been in southern Idaho and a...
9 Reasons Why Idaho is the Best Place to Enjoy Winter
Winters in Idaho are known to last a while compared to other parts of the country. The weather typically starts dipping in October and it isn't uncommon to see the first snow in early November. It can be until March, April, or sometimes even May before the winter weather finally disappears for good. When most people out of state think of Idaho, they think of cold weather, snow, and the mountains. That isn't too far off from the truth, and these are some of the reasons why Idaho is a great place to enjoy spending winter. There are some amazing parts about winter in Idaho that other states can't compare with and that is why it is the best place to enjoy winter in the country.
pnwag.net
Idaho Snowpack Looking Good, But Concerns Remain
The Idaho snowpack is looking really good for the mid-way portion in the 2022-2023 snow year. Erin Whorton, NRCS Idaho, said most of the basins are at or above normal for this time of year. The only three basins not at average are in the northern portion of the state, where the Northern Panhandle, Spokane, and Clearwater are all below 100% for mid-January.
7 Events this Weekend in the Magic Valley you Don’t Want to Miss
The weeks are flying by and we are fast approaching the third weekend of the year already. The weather is set to drop a tad and there is a chance of some snow this weekend, but there is no reason for that to keep you inside and from having some fun. No matter what the weather is, there will be some events worth getting out to attend and check out this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Five Unique Idaho ‘Treehouse’ Rentals Available Year-Round
Treehouses are unique, incredible and for some of us even bring us back to a youthful nostalgic time. A few Idahoans have created some marvelous treehouses around Idaho that will create lasting memories. Check out five fantastic Idaho treehouse rentals that are available year-round and are sure to make some incredible memories and once in a lifetime photo opportunities.
The #1 Most Popular Family Recipe in Idaho
How on earth would someone be able to find the single BEST or most popular family recipe in all of Idaho? That seems like such a bold claim, right?. There’s an article from FamilyMinded that features the best and most popular family recipes in every state, and I was interested in finding out what they said about Idaho (I bet it has something to do with potatoes).
Idaho Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 27 Items
Do you feel like the walls in your home are starting to close in around you because you have so much “stuff” you’re not using?. Whether you’re motivated by a move or simply have the urge to declutter, you’ve got a few options to make that stuff go away. You could have a garage sale (or come sell it at Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale in May.)
Beware! Cougars on the Loose in the Magic Valley
Cougars have been letting their presence be known and felt all over the Magic Valley in the last year and the early parts of 2023. Before you get too excited, this article is about mountain lions. There are tons of videos on the internet of them stalking people, with one last year in eastern Idaho where a man was forced to fire a couple of shots before it finally ran off. While a handful of these videos come out each year, there could potentially be more coming in the future, as previous numbers have shown that mountain lions being spotted are on the rise, and those are only the ones being reported.
Idaho Designated One of the Worst Places for Wildfires
I thought southern Idaho dodged a bullet last fire season, however. In some parts of the state, there were some very stubborn burns. I noticed this story on my phone feed this morning. From taxpayer-supported public radio in Wyoming. I assume the writer learned about it from a news release, just like a lot of other people in the media. The numbers cited may have already been known last fall but are now official.
KIVI-TV
Low pressure moves into region tonight bringing snow, cold and wind
Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Treasure Valley and we'll get some partial cloud cover. To our north, in the West Central Mountains, expect isolated snow showers today. We're talking about a 20% chance of the region seeing snow with temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrr!
It’s a Miracle Pet Goldfish Didn’t Destroy More in Idaho Pond
Who knew goldfish could be so powerful? Castle Rocks State Park in the Magic Valley isn’t closed yet, but apparently on January 20th the Idaho state park will be closing public access to the pond because of the goldfish that are in it. There’s a report from The Idaho...
Why Is Idaho Upside Down In This Famous Old TV Show Map?
If you’re old enough to remember good TV and I mention the Andy Griffith Show, you’ll probably start whistling the theme song in your head. What you probably don’t remember about the show is that Idaho made an appearance on the wall in Andy’s office. Did...
Idaho “Starship” Home Named One of the World’s Most Incredible
A website called LoveProperty released an article titled, The World's Most Incredible Homes. The second house on the list is from right here in Idaho. The website says "Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that the Sun Valley Starship is one of the world's most unique and breathtaking homes. The modern masterpiece was constructed in 2020 and was described as a "piece of art" by the listing agent. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property took more than a decade to construct and every room benefits from quirky architectural touches."
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
Some Twin Falls Residents Didn’t Get Billed for Trash Services in January
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Some people in Twin Falls may have noticed they didn't have to pay as much for utilities in January due to a glitch in the billing. The City of Twin Falls said Wednesday about 2,000 customers got bills that didn't include the sanitation services on them, but people will still have to pay it. The City will send out a second bill with the appropriate charges and total amount due. People who are on auto pay or include the payment in the next bill will not have to pay a late fee because of the error. Any questions people can call the City Utility Services 208-735-7250.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
Coastal Farm and Home and C-A-L Ranch Stores announce merger
Coastal Farm and Home along with C-A-L Ranch Stores announced the combination of both companies.
