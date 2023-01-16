ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

ALERT: Idaho Drought Shows Signs of Easing

The steady rain and snow we’ve been enduring have a proverbial silver lining. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s map for Idaho shows improvement when it comes to drought conditions. The map has been static for months. The worst of the dry conditions have been in southern Idaho and a...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

9 Reasons Why Idaho is the Best Place to Enjoy Winter

Winters in Idaho are known to last a while compared to other parts of the country. The weather typically starts dipping in October and it isn't uncommon to see the first snow in early November. It can be until March, April, or sometimes even May before the winter weather finally disappears for good. When most people out of state think of Idaho, they think of cold weather, snow, and the mountains. That isn't too far off from the truth, and these are some of the reasons why Idaho is a great place to enjoy spending winter. There are some amazing parts about winter in Idaho that other states can't compare with and that is why it is the best place to enjoy winter in the country.
IDAHO STATE
pnwag.net

Idaho Snowpack Looking Good, But Concerns Remain

The Idaho snowpack is looking really good for the mid-way portion in the 2022-2023 snow year. Erin Whorton, NRCS Idaho, said most of the basins are at or above normal for this time of year. The only three basins not at average are in the northern portion of the state, where the Northern Panhandle, Spokane, and Clearwater are all below 100% for mid-January.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Events this Weekend in the Magic Valley you Don’t Want to Miss

The weeks are flying by and we are fast approaching the third weekend of the year already. The weather is set to drop a tad and there is a chance of some snow this weekend, but there is no reason for that to keep you inside and from having some fun. No matter what the weather is, there will be some events worth getting out to attend and check out this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Five Unique Idaho ‘Treehouse’ Rentals Available Year-Round

Treehouses are unique, incredible and for some of us even bring us back to a youthful nostalgic time. A few Idahoans have created some marvelous treehouses around Idaho that will create lasting memories. Check out five fantastic Idaho treehouse rentals that are available year-round and are sure to make some incredible memories and once in a lifetime photo opportunities.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

The #1 Most Popular Family Recipe in Idaho

How on earth would someone be able to find the single BEST or most popular family recipe in all of Idaho? That seems like such a bold claim, right?. There’s an article from FamilyMinded that features the best and most popular family recipes in every state, and I was interested in finding out what they said about Idaho (I bet it has something to do with potatoes).
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 27 Items

Do you feel like the walls in your home are starting to close in around you because you have so much “stuff” you’re not using?. Whether you’re motivated by a move or simply have the urge to declutter, you’ve got a few options to make that stuff go away. You could have a garage sale (or come sell it at Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale in May.)
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Beware! Cougars on the Loose in the Magic Valley

Cougars have been letting their presence be known and felt all over the Magic Valley in the last year and the early parts of 2023. Before you get too excited, this article is about mountain lions. There are tons of videos on the internet of them stalking people, with one last year in eastern Idaho where a man was forced to fire a couple of shots before it finally ran off. While a handful of these videos come out each year, there could potentially be more coming in the future, as previous numbers have shown that mountain lions being spotted are on the rise, and those are only the ones being reported.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Designated One of the Worst Places for Wildfires

I thought southern Idaho dodged a bullet last fire season, however. In some parts of the state, there were some very stubborn burns. I noticed this story on my phone feed this morning. From taxpayer-supported public radio in Wyoming. I assume the writer learned about it from a news release, just like a lot of other people in the media. The numbers cited may have already been known last fall but are now official.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Low pressure moves into region tonight bringing snow, cold and wind

Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Treasure Valley and we'll get some partial cloud cover. To our north, in the West Central Mountains, expect isolated snow showers today. We're talking about a 20% chance of the region seeing snow with temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrr!
SUN VALLEY, ID
MIX 106

Idaho “Starship” Home Named One of the World’s Most Incredible

A website called LoveProperty released an article titled, The World's Most Incredible Homes. The second house on the list is from right here in Idaho. The website says "Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that the Sun Valley Starship is one of the world's most unique and breathtaking homes. The modern masterpiece was constructed in 2020 and was described as a "piece of art" by the listing agent. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property took more than a decade to construct and every room benefits from quirky architectural touches."
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho

Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Some Twin Falls Residents Didn’t Get Billed for Trash Services in January

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Some people in Twin Falls may have noticed they didn't have to pay as much for utilities in January due to a glitch in the billing. The City of Twin Falls said Wednesday about 2,000 customers got bills that didn't include the sanitation services on them, but people will still have to pay it. The City will send out a second bill with the appropriate charges and total amount due. People who are on auto pay or include the payment in the next bill will not have to pay a late fee because of the error. Any questions people can call the City Utility Services 208-735-7250.
TWIN FALLS, ID
