Coral Gables, FL

Wong Named to USBA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball team is on the USBA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, as announced Thursday afternoon. Chosen by the USBWA board, the group includes 50 players from across the nation at the DI level. Wong is...
Miami Adds Third Preseason Top-25 Mark

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes baseball team collected its third preseason top-25 ranking Tuesday morning, checking in at No. 22 in D1Baseball’s preseason poll. The Hurricanes were previously slotted eighth by Perfect Game and ninth in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 NCAA Division I Pre-season Poll.
Noel and Mack Claim Opening ACC Weekly Honors

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Two University of Miami women’s tennis players received season-opening weekly honors from the ACC, as announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office. Alexa Noel won ACC Player of the Week plaudits and Mia Mack earned ACC Co-Freshman of the Week status following strong performances...
