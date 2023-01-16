Read full article on original website
Daytona 500 sells out: No Speedway seats or RV sites for Feb. 19 Great American Race
DAYTONA BEACH — Have you been holding off on buying Daytona 500 tickets or maybe reserving an RV spot at the track?. Good news: You can quit waiting. Bad news: Because they’re all sold out for the 65th Great American Race on Feb. 19, which as always will start the engines on NASCAR’s Cup Series season.
Travis Pastrana to attempt Daytona 500 as 23XI Racing entry
X Games star Travis Pastrana will attempt to race the Daytona 500 this year in an entry fielded by 23XI Racing.
Busch, Bowyer, Harvick, Helio to all race SRX this summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick will all make their debuts this season in Tony Stewart's summer all-star series, while four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves confirmed Wednesday he'll return for a third season. Busch, who left Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of...
Chandler Smith will Attempt to Qualify for Daytona 500 with Partner Quick Tie Products
Kaulig Racing and Chandler Smith will partner with Quick Tie Products, Inc., (Quick Tie) as Smith attempts to qualify for the 65th running of the Daytona 500 in the No. 13 Camaro ZL1. Quick Tie, a proprietary, patented hold down system for high wind and seismic construction has signed on for five races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season, beginning with the pinnacle event in NASCAR.
NASCAR drivers set to run SRX events in 2023
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer set for multiple SRX in their debut. The Superstar Racing Experience is a short track mini-series created by Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart. The series hosts six races in July and August. The field has a select number of racers that run every...
NASCAR World Reacts To Kasey Kahne's Announcement
Former NASCAR Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has a big year with his Kasey Kahne Racing team coming up. But he had a more important announcement to start the year. On Thursday, Kahne announced the birth of his daughter Ana Danielle Kahne, who came into the world two weeks ago. The announcement ...
Three NASCAR Legends Are Joining Tony Stewart's Racing Series
Tony Stewart's new racing series, Superstar Racing Experience, is really going to be putting the emphasis on superstar in 2023. Earlier this week, the folks over at SRX announced that the American stock car racing series, which debuted in 2021, will field three NASCAR legends this year: Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch.
NASCAR names Sawyer as vp of competition
NASCAR announced several personnel moves Wednesday, including naming Elton Sawyer its senior vice president of competition. Sawyer (pictured above with Kyle Busch), a former driver, joined NASCAR in 2015 as the managing director of the Craftsman Truck Series. His most recent role was NASCAR vice president of technical inspection and officiating.
Sterling Marlin Had a Strict (and Tasty) Ritual Before His Back-to-Back Daytona 500 Wins
NASCAR drivers, just like most other athletes, have been known to engage in their various rituals and superstitions. Some are pretty mundane: Davey Allison would watch a movie the weekend of a race. Others are slightly more superstitious: Dale Earnhardt would always make sure to exit a building from the same door he entered. For Sterling Marlin, fried bologna proved to be a good luck charm. At least for a couple years. It did end up winning him back-to-back Daytona 500s, making him one of only 12 drivers in NASCAR history to win multiple runnings of the "Great American Race."
Top 5 NASCAR drivers who could replace Kevin Harvick in 2024
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (BVM) – Recently, Kevin Harvick made an announcement that a lot of NASCAR fans likely saw coming. Following the 2023 season, the longtime Cup Series driver will officially call it quits from full-time racing. The final season will put a cap on what has been a legendary...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
Frankie Muniz will soon be in the middle of NASCAR races as he moves another step closer to his dream of driving at stock car racing's highest level. The actor and former "Malcolm in the Middle" star announced that he was joining Rette Jones Racing as a driver in the ARCA Menard series for the 2023 season. The ARCA Menard series is considered a "minor league" of stock car racing, often used to develop drivers for the top-level Cup series, and it ranks just below NASCAR's second and third tiers, the Xfinity and Truck series.
Daytona 500 sold out
The NASCAR Cup Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway is sold out. This year, it’s the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. NASCAR’s biggest race takes pace on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race opens the official season for the NASCAR Cup...
DAYTONA 500 Grandstand Seating, Camping Sold Out for 65th Running of NASCAR’s Season Opener
When NASCAR throws the green flag for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500, it will be in front of a packed house as Daytona International Speedway today announced all grandstand seating and camping is sold out for the NASCAR Cup Series opener. The sellout is the eighth consecutive for The Great American Race.
Richard Petty Delivers NASCAR's Most Incredible, All-Time Greatest Season in 1967
There's a pretty good reason that Richard Petty—he of the 200 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series—will forever be known in the sport as The King. Petty was never more dominant than in 1967. In the 1967 season, Petty won his second Cup championship, won 27 of...
NASCAR Drivers Will Pedal for Medals at Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
A NASCAR first will occur on Sunday, Feb. 5. The sanctioning body announced today that the top-three finishers in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals. The medal ceremony will take place on a podium in Victory Lane, which is located beneath...
Texas Motor Speedway Names Kyle Nelson as Vice President of Operations
Kyle Nelson was named vice president of operations at Texas Motor Speedway and Kenton Nelson maintains his position as vice president of events at Texas Motor Speedway while adding the position of director of events for Speedway Motorsports to his role. Kyle Nelson. • Texas Motor Speedway Vice President of...
