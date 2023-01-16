ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

How Much Money Do Referees Make During NFL Playoffs?

How much money do referees make during NFL playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We wait all year for the NFL Playoffs. The intensity of the games, the Super Bowl commercials and halftime show, the gathering with friends and family – what could be better?. Football players are...
NBC Chicago

Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season

Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Vs. Chiefs in Germany? 2023 Showdown Abroad Could Happen

Could Bears face Chiefs in Germany next season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The National Football League announced the five teams that will host home games in Europe during the 2023 season, and while the Chicago Bears were not in that class, they could still potentially need their passports.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ranking the Eight Wide Receiver Duos Remaining in the NFL Playoffs

Ranking top eight wide receiver duos remaining in NFL playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Star receivers are in abundance as the NFL playoffs wind down. Eight teams are still fighting on as the divisional round begins this weekend, and in a playoff setting defined by the slimmest of margins, plenty of eyes will track the wideouts on the field.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Chicago

Bears Sign Free Agent WR Joe Reed to Future/Reserve Contract

Bears sign WR Joe Reed to future/reserve contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added some depth to their receiver room on Thursday. The team announced they signed Joe Reed to a reserve/future contract. Reed was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2020 draft,...
CHICAGO, IL
WKRC

5-year-old boy big Bengals fan among family of diehard Bills fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKRC) - One little boy from Buffalo is proving you do not have to live in Cincinnati to be a huge Bengals fan. The Wojcik family is used to cheering on the Bills inside of Highmark Stadium. They recently moved from the Buffalo area to South Carolina, but despite only visiting Cincinnati once, they have a huge Bengals fan on their hands.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Report: Ian Cunningham Turns Down Arizona Cardinals GM Position

Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer,...
CHICAGO, IL
2 On Your Side

Tickets going fast for Bills-Bengals playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you going to the game? That may be the most oft asked question regarding the hottest ticket in town. The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly anticipated AFC Divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday. According to...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Titans, Cardinals Hire GMs; Ian Cunningham Back to the Bears

Titans, Cardinals hire GMs; Cunningham back to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have completed their findings for their next general managers. And neither of their selections included Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. Despite receiving interviews with each organization, including a second...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy