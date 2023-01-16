Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
Rob Gronkowski explains why he retired instead of signing with his hometown Buffalo Bills
"They wanted me to come up there. It [the desire to play] just wasn't there though, you know." Rob Gronkowski seems happily retired at 33 years old. He’s said multiple times that he doesn’t plan on returning to play NFL football, but his relatively young age doesn’t help him avoid speculation of a return.
WCPO
'Go win the Super Bow!': Joe Burrow makes Andrew Whitworth's kids' day with signed jerseys
CINCINNATI — As desperate as the Bengals might be for a healthy offensive lineman, former Cincinnati tackle Andrew Whitworth reiterated that he is still, unfortunately, unavailable. "My heart and mind says yes," Whitworth tweeted Monday afternoon. "But these giraffe/skinny jean legs say no (thanks)!!" That doesn't mean the Super...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on the offensive line, Sunday reactions and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A day after the Bengals’ thrilling wild card win over the Ravens, coach Zac Taylor addressed the state of the offensive line, talked about the reception he received after the game and more. Here’s a transcript:. Any update on Jonah?. “Jonah (has a) dislocated...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
How Much Money Do Referees Make During NFL Playoffs?
How much money do referees make during NFL playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We wait all year for the NFL Playoffs. The intensity of the games, the Super Bowl commercials and halftime show, the gathering with friends and family – what could be better?. Football players are...
Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season
Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
Bears Vs. Chiefs in Germany? 2023 Showdown Abroad Could Happen
Could Bears face Chiefs in Germany next season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The National Football League announced the five teams that will host home games in Europe during the 2023 season, and while the Chicago Bears were not in that class, they could still potentially need their passports.
Dak Prescott Slams Helmet After Brett Maher's 3rd of 4 Missed PATs Vs. Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys got off to a great start in the NFL playoffs. Well, everyone except Brett Maher. The Cowboys kicker missed a record-setting four extra point attempts in Dallas' 31-14 wild card game win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher had the NFL playoff record for...
Ranking the Eight Wide Receiver Duos Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Ranking top eight wide receiver duos remaining in NFL playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Star receivers are in abundance as the NFL playoffs wind down. Eight teams are still fighting on as the divisional round begins this weekend, and in a playoff setting defined by the slimmest of margins, plenty of eyes will track the wideouts on the field.
Bears Free Agency Primer: Potential Targets to Bolster Trenches
Examining potential Bears free-agent targets at OL and DL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears kicked off their offseason by hiring Kevin Warren to replace Ted Phillips as president and CEO. With that box checked, the Bears can turn their full attention to football operations and the big...
Byron Leftwich Out as Bucs' OC Following Underachieving 2022 Season in Tampa Bay
Buccaneers fire OC Byron Leftwich after playoff exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been fired after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich, 43, who also won a Super Bowl as a backup QB with the Pittsburgh Steelers, helped lead Tampa...
Bears Sign Free Agent WR Joe Reed to Future/Reserve Contract
Bears sign WR Joe Reed to future/reserve contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added some depth to their receiver room on Thursday. The team announced they signed Joe Reed to a reserve/future contract. Reed was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2020 draft,...
WKRC
5-year-old boy big Bengals fan among family of diehard Bills fans
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKRC) - One little boy from Buffalo is proving you do not have to live in Cincinnati to be a huge Bengals fan. The Wojcik family is used to cheering on the Bills inside of Highmark Stadium. They recently moved from the Buffalo area to South Carolina, but despite only visiting Cincinnati once, they have a huge Bengals fan on their hands.
Bears' Justin Fields Still in Weight Room and Fans Are Excited
Justin Fields is in weight room and fans are excited originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This Chicago Bears offseason is going to be dominated by a few debates on sports talk shows, locally and nationally. One of which is quarterback Justin Fields' future. Should the Bears keep him or...
Josh Allen says he can’t compete with Joe Burrow’s style
Josh Allen said his outfit is usually determined by whatever he sees first in his closest
Report: Ian Cunningham Turns Down Arizona Cardinals GM Position
Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer,...
Tickets going fast for Bills-Bengals playoff game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you going to the game? That may be the most oft asked question regarding the hottest ticket in town. The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly anticipated AFC Divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday. According to...
What Are the Yips? Explaining the Unfortunate Phenomenon Apparently Affecting Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher
What are the yips? Definition, origin, history in sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In Monday night’s wild card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed a staggering four of his five extra point attempts, the most misses in any NFL game -- regular season or playoff -- since 1932.
Titans, Cardinals Hire GMs; Ian Cunningham Back to the Bears
Titans, Cardinals hire GMs; Cunningham back to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have completed their findings for their next general managers. And neither of their selections included Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. Despite receiving interviews with each organization, including a second...
