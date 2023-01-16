Read full article on original website
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
An A-list actioner that blew up at the box office but still couldn’t get a sequel hits #1 on streaming
Dwayne Johnson tends to keep a close inner circle of regular collaborators, and while Central Intelligence didn’t end up getting a sequel, the smash hit action comedy did at least bring a new member of his posse into the ranks. The 2016 box office success marked the actor and...
A throwback action thriller way better than anyone expected evades its streaming captors
The onscreen exploits of Machine Gun Kelly have generally left a lot to be desired, although it doesn’t help his case when the musician and actor stars in tedious dreck like Midnight in the Switchgrass and self-indulgent vanity project Good Mourning. When he puts his mind to it, in fairness, movies like One Way reveal a surprisingly competent actor.
A soaking-wet horror sequel that never needed to exist barely keeps its head above water on streaming
Even the most mildly successful horror movies are always in danger of being sequelized to death, and though it took 13 years to arrive, toothy creature feature follow-up Black Water: Abyss failed to state a justifiable case for its own existence. The 2007 original was a sleeper hit that went...
Latest Fantasy News: James Cameron is already looking ahead to ‘Avatar 3’ as the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom changes tactics
The viewer response to James Cameron’s second Avatar flick is very middle of the road. On one hand, the film has already earned just under $2 billion at the box office. That’s an impressive number by anyone’s standard, but it might not even be enough for the fantasy film to break even. With this in mind, and paired with the lackluster reaction from both critics and audiences, the film is starting to look more and more like an aggressively average release. That’s not great news for Cameron, who’s already planning out the third entry in his pricey epic, which is planned as a five-film series.
Marvel releases statement on death of comic artist Jason Pearson
It seems, sadly, that Marvel has lost yet another real-life hero. Jason Pearson, the artist best known for illustrating comics like Deadpool, Spider-Man, Batman, and Legion of Super-Heroes, died last month of natural causes at the age of 52. A titan of the comic book industry, Pearson was also known for creating the incredibly popular Dark Horse series Body Bags.
'Your Behavior Is Disgusting': 'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Meri Brown For Outrageous Pricing At Her Vacation Retreat
Sister Wives fans aren't happy with Meri Brown's money-hungry ways. On Tuesday, January 17, the reality star excitedly promoted another retreat at her Utah-based bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, but social media followers didn't seem interested in partaking in the three-night getaway due to the steep pricing.In her post, the mom-of-one, 52, said there were three packages to choose from — "supreme, elite or elite plus" — but the lowest tier still cost $4,000, with each level adding an extra $1,000 to the total price. To boot, the cheapest option doesn't even include a room at the actual property,...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Angela Bassett reacts to having the ultimate ‘wife guy’ in her corner
With her history-making win at the 80th Golden Globes for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Angela Bassett received a large celebration from audience members at the ceremony and viewers at home, but nobody cheered her on quite like her husband, Courtney B. Vance. The veteran actress spoke with...
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital, immediately plugs the latest season of his TV show
In a welcome development for the actor’s fans, Jeremy Renner is back at home after spending an extended period in the ICU following his traumatic accident while clearing snow from around his home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran has kept his spirits up in the meantime, regularly interacting on...
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
A revoltingly gory horror buried at the box office emerges from the rubble of reappraisal
Throwing an excessive amount of blood, guts, and bodies into a horror movie can often enhance the story, but it can just as easily be nothing more than a gimmick engineered specifically for shock value and nothing else. Depending on who you ask, 2008’s The Ruins can quite comfortably be placed in either camp.
The promise of Millie Bobby Brown slaying a dragon turns ‘Damsel’ into an instant obsession
Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix are fast becoming one of the industry’s powerhouse pairings, with fantasy action epic Damsel marking the latest collaboration between the star and streaming service. Not content with partnering up on five seasons of Stranger Things, the Enola Holmes franchise, the Russo brothers’ blockbuster The...
Latest Horror News: ‘Skinamarink’ perfectly slashes box-office expectations as ‘M3GAN’ director addresses sequel possibilities
It’s Terrifying Tuesday, slasher fanatics! Unfortunately, today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered has nothing to do with the slasher fascination. Instead, today’s collection of news is saturated in the notable tropes related to sub-genres like sci-fi and experimental horror. Over this past four-day weekend, Skinamarink emerged as a serious catalog contender after it recouped its budget 60 times over — much to the surprise of many film buffs. On the other end, the director of M3GAN finally offered a glimpse into the possibilities of an anticipated sequel. It’s been an exciting few weeks for horror, and that doesn’t look to be ending any time soon.
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
An intensely unsettling horror awakens an ancient evil on the streaming Top 10
There’s no denying that 2022 was one of the best years the horror genre had experienced for a long time, and that rich vein of form looks set to continue into the new year. M3GAN has already been tearing it up at the box office and secured instant cult classic status, but The Offering has made a quieter play for success on-demand.
6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU
The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Vin Diesel won’t be joining another massive franchise that’s all about family
The ongoing feud between former Fast & Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson took an interesting twist recently, thanks to James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water of all things. A bizarre Mandela Effect had countless audience members completely convinced that The Rock made a secret cameo appearance...
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character
Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
