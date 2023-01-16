ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A throwback action thriller way better than anyone expected evades its streaming captors

The onscreen exploits of Machine Gun Kelly have generally left a lot to be desired, although it doesn’t help his case when the musician and actor stars in tedious dreck like Midnight in the Switchgrass and self-indulgent vanity project Good Mourning. When he puts his mind to it, in fairness, movies like One Way reveal a surprisingly competent actor.
Latest Fantasy News: James Cameron is already looking ahead to ‘Avatar 3’ as the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom changes tactics

The viewer response to James Cameron’s second Avatar flick is very middle of the road. On one hand, the film has already earned just under $2 billion at the box office. That’s an impressive number by anyone’s standard, but it might not even be enough for the fantasy film to break even. With this in mind, and paired with the lackluster reaction from both critics and audiences, the film is starting to look more and more like an aggressively average release. That’s not great news for Cameron, who’s already planning out the third entry in his pricey epic, which is planned as a five-film series.
Marvel releases statement on death of comic artist Jason Pearson

It seems, sadly, that Marvel has lost yet another real-life hero. Jason Pearson, the artist best known for illustrating comics like Deadpool, Spider-Man, Batman, and Legion of Super-Heroes, died last month of natural causes at the age of 52. A titan of the comic book industry, Pearson was also known for creating the incredibly popular Dark Horse series Body Bags.
'Your Behavior Is Disgusting': 'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Meri Brown For Outrageous Pricing At Her Vacation Retreat

Sister Wives fans aren't happy with Meri Brown's money-hungry ways. On Tuesday, January 17, the reality star excitedly promoted another retreat at her Utah-based bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, but social media followers didn't seem interested in partaking in the three-night getaway due to the steep pricing.In her post, the mom-of-one, 52, said there were three packages to choose from — "supreme, elite or elite plus" — but the lowest tier still cost $4,000, with each level adding an extra $1,000 to the total price. To boot, the cheapest option doesn't even include a room at the actual property,...
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
Latest Horror News: ‘Skinamarink’ perfectly slashes box-office expectations as ‘M3GAN’ director addresses sequel possibilities

It’s Terrifying Tuesday, slasher fanatics! Unfortunately, today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered has nothing to do with the slasher fascination. Instead, today’s collection of news is saturated in the notable tropes related to sub-genres like sci-fi and experimental horror. Over this past four-day weekend, Skinamarink emerged as a serious catalog contender after it recouped its budget 60 times over — much to the surprise of many film buffs. On the other end, the director of M3GAN finally offered a glimpse into the possibilities of an anticipated sequel. It’s been an exciting few weeks for horror, and that doesn’t look to be ending any time soon.
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
An intensely unsettling horror awakens an ancient evil on the streaming Top 10

There’s no denying that 2022 was one of the best years the horror genre had experienced for a long time, and that rich vein of form looks set to continue into the new year. M3GAN has already been tearing it up at the box office and secured instant cult classic status, but The Offering has made a quieter play for success on-demand.
6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU

The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character

Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.

