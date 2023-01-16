Read full article on original website
Tulsa man convicted of multiple felonies, jury recommends 225 years
TULSA, Okla. — A jury has recommended a sentence of 225 years after a Tulsa man was convicted on multiple counts of robbery, kidnapping, and assault while masked or disguised, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. Jerome Hall was found guilty on three counts of robbery,...
Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
Police take man into custody for attempted kidnapping of Bartlesville Lowe’s employee
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Tulsa police took a man into custody on Wednesday who they say attempted to kidnap a Lowe’s employee in Bartlesville. Bartlesville police said on Tuesday around 5 p.m., they were called to the Lowe’s at Southeast Adams Boulevard and Silver Lake Road for an attempted kidnapping of an employee.
Tulsa Police asking for help in finding robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. — TPD announced that this week’s most wanted is Kent Grayson Jr. He’s suspected of robbing a store near 23rd and South Jackson on Jan. 7. Investigators say Grayson has tattoos on his hands that read, “RX” and “69.”. Muhamad owns the...
Police arrest man who tried to kidnap Bartlesville Lowe’s employee
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man on Wednesday who attempted to kidnap a Lowe’s employee in Bartlesville. Bartlesville police said on Tuesday around 5 p.m., they were called to the Lowe’s at Southeast Adams Boulevard and Silver Lake Road for an attempted kidnapping of an employee.
Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
Neighbors of the 6-year-old injured in a drive-by speaks on the senseless shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Neighbor of the family whose 6-year-old was severely injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday said her family loves the little girl very much. Sevoya and her daughter are wishing the 6-year-old a speedy recovery as they recount how Sevoya lost her mother in a similar accident.
Two people arrested for breaking in, living in vacant house after tenants die
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police (TPD) said they arrested two people for breaking in and living in a vacant home after the tenants passed away. Police said they responded to a call near 15th and Yale Ave at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday night. The TPD helicopter was circling, catching two people leaving a nearby home through the back door.
Oklahoma man involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot sentenced to probation
WASHINGTON — An Oklahoma man who participated as rioters entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced on Tuesday. Levi Gable, 37, of Chouteau was sentenced to two years of probation during a federal hearing in Washington D.C., according to court records. Prosecutors asked for jail time...
Tulsa man hospitalized after Noble County car crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A 20-year-old Tulsa man was sent to the hospital after a Noble County car crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. on US-64 near County Road 305, about six miles east of Morrison, Noble County. According...
Eastbound lanes of US-412 closed in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A wreck has eastbound lanes of a highway closed in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at the Verdigris River Bridge are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that has those lanes blocked. The site is...
Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
New non-profit works to keep Tulsans from returning to jail, connect with life-stabilizing services
TULSA, Okla. — A new non-profit in downtown Tulsa is working to keep people from returning to jail and onto a better life. The group, called JusticeLink, helps people surrounding incarceration at David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center. Program Director Nathan Rhea told FOX23, the group works primarily with...
Man hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man went to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in north Tulsa. Police said they were called to an intersection near East Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road Wednesday morning, where a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection.
Owasso city manager retiring, new city manager named
OWASSO, Okla. — A new City Manager was named at an Owasso City Council meeting this week. The City Council voted 5-0 on a resolution accepting the retirement of Owasso’s City Manager Warren Lehr. The resolution also extends a future offer to Assistant City Manager Chris Garrett. Garrett...
Four-way stops in place at busy Broken Arrow intersection for wiring work
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announced that four-way stops will temporarily be in place at the 129th East Avenue and Creek Turnpike intersection starting Jan. 18. The stop signs will be located on both the north and south sides of the turnpike while the traffic...
Western Hills releases Winter Bluegrass Festival 2023 headliners
HULBERT, Okla. — Western Hills’ 43rd Annual Winter Bluegrass Festival begins Thursday. Oklahoma, Kansas and Arizona bluegrass musicians are headed to Sequoyah State Park Thursday for a weekend of performances, workshops and more. The event, produced by Western Hills Bluegrass and Oklahoma Tourism, will run Friday, Jan. 20,...
City of Bartlesville asks residents to limit water use as lake levels fall
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville has asked residents, once again, to conserve water as lake levels continue to fall. “We’re beginning to be concerned. We’re not at a critical phase, but we are asking people to conserve water,” said Mayor Dale Copeland. Because of...
Tulsa high school basketball game closed to public
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirms Tuesday’s basketball game, Memorial High School at East Central High School, is a closed game. TPS says each school has the flexibility to make a decision about what best meets the needs of their schools. In a statement, TPS adds:...
