Harrisburg, PA

WGAL

9 residents displaced by fire in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nine people were forced out of their homes after a fire burned through multiple apartments in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. Firefighters said an old house on North Frederick Street burned for nearly four hours late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The way the home was divided...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mr. Sticky’s is rolling into Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mr. Sticky’s is set to open a brand-new location in Hampden Township in early March. Mr. Sticky’s began as family owned business that was initially owned and operated by Phil Poorman, his wife, and his four children, according to their website. Overtime, Mr. Sticky’s became widely known for their delicious-sticky bun variations, with several options on their current menu, such as:
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

﻿Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate pet store trying to find homes for rats

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — At Abrams and Weakley in Harrisburg, getting rats out the door and into a loving home is the top priority. This is why rat lovers from all over the Midstate ended up here. “I didn’t even know there was a rat community but it’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police charge men in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were charged after their involvement in a shooting that took place in October of 2022 in Harrisburg. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, on Thursday, Jan. 19, Dallas Williams and Daiquan McMullen were charged with their involvement in a shooting that took place on Oct. 16, 2022, in the area of Linden and Shrub Streets in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Central Pennsylvania homecare service provider relocating in Hummelstown

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A homecare service provider named DRUK Homecare Services LLC has officially purchased a new office building in Hummelstown. DRUK Homecare Services specializes in providing quality, at-home care by offering an array of non-medical services for their patients, such as:. Personal Care. Companionship. Housekeeping Assisstance.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Man, woman dead after 2 central Pa. house fires

A 71-year-old man and 72-year-old woman died Monday after two separate fires in York County homes, authorities said. The woman was found dead at the scene of a blaze on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Lewisberry, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. Gay said she was pronounced dead at 3:42 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Eight charged in Ephrata robbery, assault investigation

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police Department say eight people have been charged in connection to a robbery that left one person hospitalized. According to police, the incident took place on the 1100 block of Steinments Road in Ephrata Township on Dec. 22, 2022. Police responded to a home...
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police looking for church burglary suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Harrisburg church, resulting in over $7,000 in losses and damages. According to police, on April 28, 2022, Harrisburg Police responded to an alleged burglary at Bethany AME Church, located in the 900 block of South 21st Street in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Missing teen in Lebanon found safe

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The missing juvenile from Lebanon County has been found safe. State police are searching for a missing teenager in Myerstown, Lebanon County. The male teen left his home in the area of Kutztown Road, Jackson Township in the early morning hours of Wednesday. He...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New AutoZone coming to Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new AutoZone is currently under construction in Elizabethtown. The new 6,816 square foot AutoZone is going to be located on 1235 S. Market St. – down the road from Giant, according to a recent listing by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. Currently, the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Reading Police investigating shooting incident

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the City of Reading, Reading Police Patrol Officers responded to the 300 block of Washington Street for a report of a shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Per Reading City officials, officers arrived at the area at around 7:30 p.m. Get severe weather...
READING, PA
abc27 News

Police looking for Cumberland County package thief

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

