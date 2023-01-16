Read full article on original website
WGAL
9 residents displaced by fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nine people were forced out of their homes after a fire burned through multiple apartments in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. Firefighters said an old house on North Frederick Street burned for nearly four hours late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The way the home was divided...
abc27.com
Harrisburg extends deadline for people to leave Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is extending the deadline for people to move out of the homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. City officials said it is crime-ridden and infested with rats, and they want to fix both those problems. The city had asked residents...
abc27.com
Mr. Sticky’s is rolling into Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mr. Sticky’s is set to open a brand-new location in Hampden Township in early March. Mr. Sticky’s began as family owned business that was initially owned and operated by Phil Poorman, his wife, and his four children, according to their website. Overtime, Mr. Sticky’s became widely known for their delicious-sticky bun variations, with several options on their current menu, such as:
WGAL
Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
WGAL
Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
abc27.com
Midstate pet store trying to find homes for rats
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — At Abrams and Weakley in Harrisburg, getting rats out the door and into a loving home is the top priority. This is why rat lovers from all over the Midstate ended up here. “I didn’t even know there was a rat community but it’s...
abc27.com
Police charge men in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were charged after their involvement in a shooting that took place in October of 2022 in Harrisburg. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, on Thursday, Jan. 19, Dallas Williams and Daiquan McMullen were charged with their involvement in a shooting that took place on Oct. 16, 2022, in the area of Linden and Shrub Streets in Harrisburg.
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania homecare service provider relocating in Hummelstown
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A homecare service provider named DRUK Homecare Services LLC has officially purchased a new office building in Hummelstown. DRUK Homecare Services specializes in providing quality, at-home care by offering an array of non-medical services for their patients, such as:. Personal Care. Companionship. Housekeeping Assisstance.
Man, woman dead after 2 central Pa. house fires
A 71-year-old man and 72-year-old woman died Monday after two separate fires in York County homes, authorities said. The woman was found dead at the scene of a blaze on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Lewisberry, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. Gay said she was pronounced dead at 3:42 p.m.
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
abc27.com
Eight charged in Ephrata robbery, assault investigation
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police Department say eight people have been charged in connection to a robbery that left one person hospitalized. According to police, the incident took place on the 1100 block of Steinments Road in Ephrata Township on Dec. 22, 2022. Police responded to a home...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police looking for church burglary suspect
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Harrisburg church, resulting in over $7,000 in losses and damages. According to police, on April 28, 2022, Harrisburg Police responded to an alleged burglary at Bethany AME Church, located in the 900 block of South 21st Street in Harrisburg.
‘First to Freeze’ plunge for police officers, firefighters is a warmup for the ‘Big one’ on Saturday
Law enforcement and first responders braved cold temperatures Wednesday in support of Special Olympics Pennsylvania. One-by-one police officers and firefighters jumped into a makeshift pool set erected in a parking lot at the Senator John J. Shumaker Public Safety Center at Harrisburg Area Community College.
Food court vendor at Harrisburg Mall closes
A burger chain at the Harrisburg Mall has closed. Checkers shut down its location at the Swatara Township mall’s food court, an employee confirmed on Wednesday. Signs posted at the stand announced the closure.
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofits prepare to relocate people from Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The deadline for people to move out of a homeless encampment in Harrisburg is rapidly approaching — just two days away. Some of those who have been living under the Mulberry Street Bridge have been on the streets for years. Social service groups in...
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing teen in Lebanon found safe
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The missing juvenile from Lebanon County has been found safe. State police are searching for a missing teenager in Myerstown, Lebanon County. The male teen left his home in the area of Kutztown Road, Jackson Township in the early morning hours of Wednesday. He...
First responders take an icy dip in Harrisburg for the Special Olympics
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several first responders answered the call to help raise money for the Special Olympics by taking a dip in some chilly water. More than 20 responders jumped into the pool of icy cold water at the HACC campus, some still in their uniforms!. The First to...
abc27.com
New AutoZone coming to Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A new AutoZone is currently under construction in Elizabethtown. The new 6,816 square foot AutoZone is going to be located on 1235 S. Market St. – down the road from Giant, according to a recent listing by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. Currently, the...
abc27.com
Reading Police investigating shooting incident
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the City of Reading, Reading Police Patrol Officers responded to the 300 block of Washington Street for a report of a shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Per Reading City officials, officers arrived at the area at around 7:30 p.m. Get severe weather...
Police looking for Cumberland County package thief
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
