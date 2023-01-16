Read full article on original website
Related
Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes
Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
‘It was a dream come true until I got here’: Michelle Yeoh takes swipe at Hollywood racism in Globes speech
Michelle Yeoh gave an emotional speech after winning her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.The veteran actor won for her role as Evelyn Wang in last year’s mind-bending A24 movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once.Yeoh used her acceptance speech to call out racism in the industry. “I remember when I first came to Hollywood,” she said, “it was a dream come true until I got here.”“I came here and was told you’re a minority,” she said. “And then, someone said, ‘You speak English’... And I said, ‘Yeah the flight over...
Why Michelle Yeoh's 'shut up' at the Golden Globes was profound for Asian women
Caroline Jeon said she was pleasantly shocked when on Tuesday Michelle Yeoh, who took home the Golden Globe award for best actress, ordered the exit music to stop playing after it interrupted her speech. “Shut up, please. I can beat you up, OK? And I’m serious,” Yeoh laughed, before continuing....
wegotthiscovered.com
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Has Reportedly Iced Out Will Smith Since Oscars Slap Earlier This Year
Will Smith is still dealing with the backlash of his Oscar scandal. And his former friends in Hollywood aren’t willing to help pull him back to A-list status, especially not Tom Cruise. Allegedly, Smith has been trying to “reconnect” with the Top Gun: Maverick star for months, but Cruise...
ETOnline.com
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith at Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy was a hit at the 2023 Golden Globes! Never one to pass up a well-timed punchline, Murphy referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award. The famed actor and comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles...
epicstream.com
Angela Bassett Net Worth: See the Successful Career of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star
After making history, Angela Bassett proves she’s an icon, becoming the first actor to win a Golden Globe for her performance in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her career has reached an incredible height since the 1980s and continuously fluttering until today. Bassett has successfully...
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Everything we know about 'Dirty Dancing 2,' the sequel to Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's classic film
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Baby in "Dirty Dancing 2" and the film will pay homage to the franchise's original star, Patrick Swayze.
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Colin Farrell, Michelle Pfeiffer and More Forced to Skip Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 After Testing Positive for COVID-19
There will be several stars missing from the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15, after testing positive for coronavirus. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on Friday, January 13, that she had COVID-19, three days after attending the Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10. “F—K COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to […]
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
Jamie Lee Curtis wears Michelle Yeoh’s Golden Globes win on a T-shirt
Women supporting women. Jamie Lee Curtis may not have gone home with a Golden Globe Award last week, but she was certainly in the winning spirit and thrilled for her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-star Michelle Yeoh. Curtis, 64, whooped and hollered when Yeoh, 60, was announced as the winner of Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical while the latter covered her face with her hands, a moment that the “Halloween” star has since put on a T-shirt. “I’m still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
Jennifer Coolidge, Everything Everywhere All at Once lead 2023 SAG Awards nominations: See the full list
The Screen Actors Guild Awards have named the year's best performances in film and TV. Announced Wednesday morning by Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus season 2's Haley Lu Richardson, the SAG Awards nominations fell among a busy week in awards season, with NBC having revived its Golden Globes telecast Tuesday, marking the first time the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's big night has aired on TV in two years following a high-profile racial-exclusion scandal. The Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America — both of which, like SAG, share membership with the Academy — will also announce their nominees this week.
TODAY.com
Jamie Lee Curtis proudly dons shirt with a meme of her enthusiastic support for co-star Michelle Yeoh
Jamie Lee Curtis might just be Michelle Yeoh’s biggest fan. The actors were sitting next to each other at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 when it was announced that Yeoh had won best actress at the ceremony for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Angela Bassett Shares One ‘Prayer’ She Has For Hollywood After The Success Of Black Panther
As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues to bring honor home for the Marvel franchise, Angela Bassett has some specific hopes for what that'll mean.
Comments / 0