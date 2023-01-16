ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, NC

FOX Carolina

Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

City Council, Mayor, and Staff Hold Closed-Door Meetings, Sowing Distrust

For at least five years, Asheville City Council members have debated and grappled with some of the most pressing issues facing Asheville in regularly scheduled private meetings with city staff — meetings that are outside of public view. In “check-in” sessions, which appear to be structured to avoid the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Attention foodies: Asheville Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 17-23

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a Western North Carolina foodie's favorite time of year -- Asheville Restaurant Week 2023!. Businesses that are participating will have special menus and pricing. If there's ever been a local food joint you've been dying to try, now's the time!. This year is expected...
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Snow Drought in WNC, Domestic Violence Up in Buncombe, Teacher Arrested

Assistant Teacher Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges. An assistant teacher and assitant football coach is now facing sexual assault charges in Transylvania County involving a student. 25 year old Harell Mitchell III of Rosman, has been charged with felony second-degree forcible rape and felony indecent liberties with a student at Brevard High School. WLOS-TV is reportnig Transylvania County Schools confirmed by email that Mitchell is no longer employed by the district and confirmed the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office has an open investigation.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
golfcourseindustry.com

David Southworth acquires North Carolina mountain golf community

The David Southworth Company announced that it has acquired Balsam Mountain Preserve, a renowned community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, 40 minutes west of Asheville, North Carolina. David Southworth, who developed acclaimed properties around the world as the founder and CEO of Southworth Development LLC, recently completed the purchase of Balsam Mountain Preserve.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police say one person is dead after a homicide, the first in the city this year. It happened Wednesday night just after 11:30 p.m. on Southern Street, near Walton Street Park, south of the River Arts District. News 13 is working to learn the identity of the victim and any information about the suspect(s).
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'It's a win-win,' restaurant owners, customers biting into Asheville Restaurant Week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s Asheville Restaurant Week, and restaurant owners are looking forward to a boost in business during a typically slow period for the industry. Forty-five area restaurants are taking part in the week-long event. Many are offering special menu items at discounted rates. Anthony Cerrato owner and executive chef at Gemelli and Strada Italiano said he looks forward to restaurant week every year.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Fire engine 'party bus' turns up the heat in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — What do you get when you mix a fire truck with a party bus? That's what two North Carolina first responders are presenting to their community with their new business endeavor. A retired C-8000 Ford tanker from the Lattimore Fire Department, Tanker 364 is now blazing...
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented

(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
uncorkedasheville.com

14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate

As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
ASHEVILLE, NC

