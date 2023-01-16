Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Transylvania County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff McDaris announces retirement
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime mountain educator is calling it quits. Transylvania County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff McDaris has announced his intention to retire at the end of the school year. McDaris said he's still getting used to the idea of retiring. "I don't know that it's fully...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville announces future community splash pad will be located at Patton Park
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council voted earlier this month on the location of the city's future community splash pad. During its January meeting, city council voted the splash pad will replace the kiddie pool at Patton Park. The splash pad has been a priority of Mayor Pro...
WLOS.com
More than $800 in lost cash returned to Asheville's Historic YMI Cultural Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The YMI Cultural Center is reclaiming an old check -- worth more than $800. During a recent review of data in its system, the Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division, commonly called NCCash.com, identified $802.88 belonging to the cultural center. State Treasurer Dale...
WLOS.com
Affordable parking application window for downtown Asheville workers extended
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has extended the application window for its affordable parking program. Not only is the window being extended for the current program, but leaders are considering adding another deck to it. The original initiative was launched in December 2022 to provide a reduced...
WLOS.com
'Fresh set of eyes:' Homelessness consultant to report findings to city, county leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s homelessness consultant will present its findings and recommendations to city and county leaders next week. The National Alliance to End Homelessness was chosen as the consultant in May 2022. The $72,974 contract with the consultant was funded by Dogwood Health Trust. “The whole...
FOX Carolina
Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
avlwatchdog.org
City Council, Mayor, and Staff Hold Closed-Door Meetings, Sowing Distrust
For at least five years, Asheville City Council members have debated and grappled with some of the most pressing issues facing Asheville in regularly scheduled private meetings with city staff — meetings that are outside of public view. In “check-in” sessions, which appear to be structured to avoid the...
WLOS.com
Attention foodies: Asheville Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 17-23
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a Western North Carolina foodie's favorite time of year -- Asheville Restaurant Week 2023!. Businesses that are participating will have special menus and pricing. If there's ever been a local food joint you've been dying to try, now's the time!. This year is expected...
WLOS.com
7 WNC counties chosen for NCDOT's upgraded Booze It and Lose It pilot campaign
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation's Booze it and Lose It campaign is getting an upgrade -- and the mountain region has been chosen for the pilot program. The campaign has new signage and a lot of emphasis on Continuous Alcohol Monitoring (CAM) bracelets.
This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in North Carolina.
iheart.com
Snow Drought in WNC, Domestic Violence Up in Buncombe, Teacher Arrested
Assistant Teacher Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges. An assistant teacher and assitant football coach is now facing sexual assault charges in Transylvania County involving a student. 25 year old Harell Mitchell III of Rosman, has been charged with felony second-degree forcible rape and felony indecent liberties with a student at Brevard High School. WLOS-TV is reportnig Transylvania County Schools confirmed by email that Mitchell is no longer employed by the district and confirmed the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office has an open investigation.
golfcourseindustry.com
David Southworth acquires North Carolina mountain golf community
The David Southworth Company announced that it has acquired Balsam Mountain Preserve, a renowned community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, 40 minutes west of Asheville, North Carolina. David Southworth, who developed acclaimed properties around the world as the founder and CEO of Southworth Development LLC, recently completed the purchase of Balsam Mountain Preserve.
WLOS.com
Several mountain residents awarded for making a difference in their communities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein made a trip to the mountains on Tuesday to honor four people with the Dogwood Award. The award is for those who make communities safer, stronger and healthier. Those awarded in Buncombe County on Tuesday included:. State Senator...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say one person is dead after a homicide, the first in the city this year. It happened Wednesday night just after 11:30 p.m. on Southern Street, near Walton Street Park, south of the River Arts District. News 13 is working to learn the identity of the victim and any information about the suspect(s).
nctripping.com
18 Incredible Restaurants in Hendersonville and Nearby (+ Wine and Craft Beer!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. From the moment we set foot in this adorable mountain town, we’ve loved all the fun things to do and especially the fantastic restaurants in Hendersonville...
WLOS.com
'It's a win-win,' restaurant owners, customers biting into Asheville Restaurant Week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s Asheville Restaurant Week, and restaurant owners are looking forward to a boost in business during a typically slow period for the industry. Forty-five area restaurants are taking part in the week-long event. Many are offering special menu items at discounted rates. Anthony Cerrato owner and executive chef at Gemelli and Strada Italiano said he looks forward to restaurant week every year.
WLOS.com
Daughter seeks donations for handicapped-accessible van for polio-stricken mother
MORGANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Cost is a major stumbling block for a mountain family trying to buy a handicapped-accessible van with a ramp. Misty Roberts said her mother, Lynn, got polio as a child. It’s now confining her to a wheelchair. That makes it difficult to get in and...
WRAL
Fire engine 'party bus' turns up the heat in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — What do you get when you mix a fire truck with a party bus? That's what two North Carolina first responders are presenting to their community with their new business endeavor. A retired C-8000 Ford tanker from the Lattimore Fire Department, Tanker 364 is now blazing...
iheart.com
Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
uncorkedasheville.com
14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate
As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
