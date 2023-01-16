HCSO makes arrests for felony evading after pursuits on consecutive days

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s office made felony evading arrest following vehicular pursuits which occurred on consecutive days last week in Rogersville.

Dana Alvis Trent was arrested Jan. 11 on multiple charges including felony evading arrest after he allegedly led police on a high speed chase through Rogersville that exceeded 100 mph on Highway 11-W.

HCSO Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux stated in his report that on Jan. 11 shortly before noon he observed a blue car traveling east on Highway 11-W 80 mph in a 55 mph zone in Rogersville.

When DesOrmeaux attempted a traffic stop the driver, later identified as Trent, allegedly accelerated to more than 100 mph before turning north on Rt. 70N.

DesOrmeaux reported that Trent then pulled into the parking lot at 224 Rt. 70N and drove to the far end of the parking lot before exiting the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.

DesOrmeaux said he performed a take-down maneuver on Trent, who resisted before being taken into custody. Upon being searched Trent was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana, two syringes, a spoon, and alcoholic beverages in the vehicle.

Trent reportedly smelled of alcohol and had glassy eyes, and refused to take a field sobriety test, although he admitted he’d been drinking.

A computer check revealed his license to be revoked, with three previous convictions for driving on a revoked license.

Trent, 36, of Eidson, was charged with felony evading arrest, driving on revoked 4th, speeding, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop sign violation, no insurance, resisting arrest, and DUI second offense.

He was being held with no bond set pending arraignment in Sessions Court Monday morning.

Stuck between wall and house

On Jan. 10 Timothy Scott Good, 32, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with felony evading arrest, evading on foot, driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and registration violation.

HCSO Deputy Ricky Begley stated in his report that around 10:16 p.m. that night he observed a red Honda Civic with a tag that belongs to a Subaru on Highway 11-W. Upon attempting a traffic stop Good allegedly failed to stop and continued west on 11-W before turning right onto Cherokee Street.

Good then reportedly tried to drive the vehicle between a house and a retaining wall on Cherokee Street and became stuck. Good then allegedly fled on foot and was pursued by Detective Hunter Lamons and Deputy Gavin Gilliam.

Good was eventually apprehended after being tasered. A meth pipe, a marijuana pipe, and several small ziplock baggies with white residue were seized.

Good was arraigned in Hawkins County Sessions Court last Wednesday where six violation of probation warrants were served and he was ordered held without bond pending a Feb. 13 preliminary hearing.