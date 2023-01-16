Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Family of Earl Moore Jr. suing EMS workers and LifeStar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The family of the Springfield man who died last month after being strapped to a gurney is now suing. Earl Moore Jr.'s family is suing Peggy Finley, Peter Cadigan, and their employer LifeStar EMS. Ben Crump is representing the family of Earl Moor Jr. Crump...
foxillinois.com
Family of Earl Moore Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The two Springfield Lifestar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. Both Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December. The 35-year-old died an hour later. Now,...
foxillinois.com
20 staff members at Graham Correctional Center hospitalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Twenty staff members were transported to three area hospitals suffering symptoms of exposure from either primary or secondary contact at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro on Wednesday. According to the Fraternal Order of Police Illinois Corrections Lodge 263 Facebook page, staff responded to a...
foxillinois.com
EMS workers accused of murder did not waive preliminary hearing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley made their first court appearance on Thursday. The two are accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. Both Cadigan and Finley were present in the courtroom via Zoom. They did not waive their preliminary hearing. Cadigan and Finley will appear in...
foxillinois.com
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
foxillinois.com
SPD announced new co-responder deflection initiative
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department announced a new co-responder deflection initiative on Wednesday. The Project is designed to help law enforcement partner with social workers and the local community to help those who are at risk of an overdose or mental health crisis. This initiative will...
foxillinois.com
District 186 schools go on lockdown after a 'disturbance in neighborhood'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A soft lockdown was enacted for four District 186 schools shortly after the start of the day due to a disturbance in the neighborhood on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area immediately. The Springfield Police Department says the "disturbance in the neighborhood"...
foxillinois.com
EMS workers charged with first degree murder makes national headlines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The lawsuit comes one month after Earl Moore Jr. died. The 35-year-old died last month while in the care of Cadigan and Finley. Springfield's police chief reacting to the national attention the case is getting. Chief Ken Scarlette said these cases highlight the need for more transparency.
foxillinois.com
Sheriff: Uptick in vehicle thefts especially north, west of Springfield
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There has been a uptick in criminals stealing vehicles, especially in the areas north and west of Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said the thefts are occurring to unlocked vehicles and during the overnight hours. The sheriff's office is reminding people who park...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Police Department looking to hire officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department is looking to hire more officers. The department is accepting applications now. The deadline to apply is Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. Interested candidates are encouraged to download an information packet that can be found online here. Those interested...
foxillinois.com
18 correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance' and hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
foxillinois.com
ISP test of 'unknown substance' at Graham Correctional Center comes back negative
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) has tested the unknown substance that was exposed to correctional officers at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. ISP says the test came back negative for narcotics or hazardous materials. ISP is conducting additional testing on clothing items today as...
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested after threatening a Springfield daycare
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — A man faces charges, accused of making threatening comments to Goddard School employees. Springfield police arrested Blayne Brown, 20, for disorderly conduct and violating an order of protection, Monday. According to the police report, Brown was on the phone with his girlfriend, an employee of...
foxillinois.com
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
foxillinois.com
Decatur trying to slow down growth of video gambling
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Decatur is looking to slow down the growth of video gambling. During the city council meeting on Tuesday, leaders agreed to create a six-month moratorium on issuing any new video gaming licenses. City staff has requested this pause as they continue to...
foxillinois.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information about suspect who broke windows on two cars
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about a burglary to a motor vehicle, criminal damage, and theft. The Springfield Police Department the damage happened at Goodwill located at 2531 N Dirksen in Springfield, IL says around 4 a.m....
foxillinois.com
Harlem Globetrotters in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Harlem Globetrotters are stopping in Springfield as part of their 2023 World Tour. The Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals at the Bank of Springfield Center. The game starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. You can purchase tickets to the event here.
Comments / 0