Springfield, IL

foxillinois.com

Family of Earl Moore Jr. suing EMS workers and LifeStar

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The family of the Springfield man who died last month after being strapped to a gurney is now suing. Earl Moore Jr.'s family is suing Peggy Finley, Peter Cadigan, and their employer LifeStar EMS. Ben Crump is representing the family of Earl Moor Jr. Crump...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Family of Earl Moore Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The two Springfield Lifestar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. Both Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December. The 35-year-old died an hour later. Now,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

20 staff members at Graham Correctional Center hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Twenty staff members were transported to three area hospitals suffering symptoms of exposure from either primary or secondary contact at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro on Wednesday. According to the Fraternal Order of Police Illinois Corrections Lodge 263 Facebook page, staff responded to a...
HILLSBORO, IL
foxillinois.com

EMS workers accused of murder did not waive preliminary hearing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley made their first court appearance on Thursday. The two are accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. Both Cadigan and Finley were present in the courtroom via Zoom. They did not waive their preliminary hearing. Cadigan and Finley will appear in...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield man convicted of first degree murder

PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

SPD announced new co-responder deflection initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department announced a new co-responder deflection initiative on Wednesday. The Project is designed to help law enforcement partner with social workers and the local community to help those who are at risk of an overdose or mental health crisis. This initiative will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

District 186 schools go on lockdown after a 'disturbance in neighborhood'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A soft lockdown was enacted for four District 186 schools shortly after the start of the day due to a disturbance in the neighborhood on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area immediately. The Springfield Police Department says the "disturbance in the neighborhood"...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

EMS workers charged with first degree murder makes national headlines

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The lawsuit comes one month after Earl Moore Jr. died. The 35-year-old died last month while in the care of Cadigan and Finley. Springfield's police chief reacting to the national attention the case is getting. Chief Ken Scarlette said these cases highlight the need for more transparency.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Sheriff: Uptick in vehicle thefts especially north, west of Springfield

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There has been a uptick in criminals stealing vehicles, especially in the areas north and west of Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said the thefts are occurring to unlocked vehicles and during the overnight hours. The sheriff's office is reminding people who park...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield Police Department looking to hire officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department is looking to hire more officers. The department is accepting applications now. The deadline to apply is Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. Interested candidates are encouraged to download an information packet that can be found online here. Those interested...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

18 correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance' and hospitalized

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
HILLSBORO, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Man arrested after threatening a Springfield daycare

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — A man faces charges, accused of making threatening comments to Goddard School employees. Springfield police arrested Blayne Brown, 20, for disorderly conduct and violating an order of protection, Monday. According to the police report, Brown was on the phone with his girlfriend, an employee of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
HILLSBORO, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur trying to slow down growth of video gambling

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Decatur is looking to slow down the growth of video gambling. During the city council meeting on Tuesday, leaders agreed to create a six-month moratorium on issuing any new video gaming licenses. City staff has requested this pause as they continue to...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Harlem Globetrotters in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Harlem Globetrotters are stopping in Springfield as part of their 2023 World Tour. The Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals at the Bank of Springfield Center. The game starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. You can purchase tickets to the event here.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

