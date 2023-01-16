Read full article on original website
A-State sees little to no complaints after TikTok Wi-Fi ban
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After an announcement in December from former Governor Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas State University students have not been using TikTok on the school’s Wi-Fi or devices. Since the announcement the administration has been surprised to see that not too many students have complained. Dr. Bill Smith...
Representatives looking to make changes at police academy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, lawmakers around the state want to make sure tragic incidents like this never happen again. House Bill 1159 has been proposed in Little Rock and it would prohibit hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. Hazing...
Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes
The 2023 Red Dress Gala fundraiser will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Arkansas State University’s Centennial Hall. Event co-chair Pat Wolover explains how you can get a ticket.
Arkansas osteopaths look to cure a shortage
ARKANSAS, USA — According to an article by Arkansas Business, Arkansas’ two osteopathic medical schools are flexing their young muscles, sending hundreds of graduates into new residency programs and starting to ease a long-term physicians shortage, according to school leaders and the Arkansas Medical Society. The New York...
A-State Moving Forward with Veterinary School
JONESBORO – A-State Vets for Arkansas was the message from Chancellor Todd Shields as Arkansas State University provided an update on its plans to open its College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). The university would be the sole operator of its new CVM, deciding after a careful period of study to not partner with any outside groups. Starting the process with internal discussions in 2019 on a CVM to complement existing graduate programs, Arkansas State initially considered a public-private partnership agreement to launch a veterinary school. Over the recent months of study, the most cost-efficient pathway in the long run, both for the university and future students, is for A-State to operate internally. “When I interviewed for the chancellor’s position, I made it very clear that this was a top priority of mine, and I believe it is also a priority of our faculty, our community and for the people of Arkansas,” Chancellor Shields said. “It gives me great pleasure to announce we will be filing our Letter of Intent and seeking Board of Trustees approval to create our own College of Veterinary Medicine. This will be an A-State degree with A-State faculty and facilities and we are committed to providing more veterinarians to meet the needs of our state.”
New business going into the former Pier1
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in Jonesboro. With all the traffic and surrounding businesses nearby, what could be missing?. Haag Brown Real Estate announced a new business is coming to the former Pier1 in Jonesboro. No word on...
East Poinsett County hosting Small Town Country Classic on January 21st
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s a new high school boys basketball showcase in Northeast Arkansas. East Poinsett County is hosting the inaugural Small Town Country Classic on Saturday, January 21st. The event is created by the same group that runs the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic. Teams from Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois will be in action at Warrior Gymnasium.
More additions heading to the Greensborough Village
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hilltop will look a little bit different soon as another addition to Greensborough Village will be under construction in the coming days. Hilltop is one of the fastest-growing areas in Jonesboro. The Village Shoppes is only one of many additions that will be coming to the popular area, according to Gary Harpole, who is a managing partner at Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group.
Hospital cancer center closing its doors
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cancer care in Mississippi County is no more after the Great River Cancer Center in Blytheville announced they will be shutting down in March leaving some people with nowhere to go. Jean Cole is a patient at Great River who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and...
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
Communication issues after gun scare at local school
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - After a scare in the Brookland School District last week led to a technology mishap that the school is thankful was just a false alarm as parents hope it doesn’t happen again. “I got a call saying, mom, you just need to know, don’t freak...
Mayor facing heavy criticism from city council
WILLIFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - A small town in Sharp County is facing a crossroads after multiple issues have led to a gridlock between the city’s mayor and council. Mayor Linda Brock took office on Jan. 3. Brock explained she changed the locks to the office portion of the fire department, and until certain parts of the department are cleaned up, she won’t be handing out any new keys.
Former police chief dies
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Northeast Arkansas police chief has died. Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Blackburn died Monday, Jan. 16, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. According to his obituary, Blackburn served as a captain with the Pocahontas Police Department before becoming chief for Walnut Ridge. He also served as mayor for the town of Portia.
Fire chief convicted of third degree assault
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper was seen getting into a physical altercation on his front lawn with his neighbors back in October. Kemper was charged Sunday, Oct. 23, for the incident with third-degree assault, and his wife was charged with third-degree battery, non-domestic. On Friday, Nov....
Plans for new terminal set at Jonesboro Airport
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Municipal Airport will look a little different in the next couple of months as they work to upgrade the terminal. In a commission meeting the airport showed off renderings of a new terminal that they will be putting out bids for next month. President...
Greene County Tech student brings gun to school with intent to sell
On Thursday, the Greene County Tech School District was notified by law enforcement of an investigation involving stolen property in the community. During the investigation, officers discovered a junior high student brought a handgun to school with the intent to sell, and money allegedly changed hands in this transaction. According...
Blytheville man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man’s fraudulent credit card applications and identity thefts have led him to spend the next eight and a half years in federal prison. Palmer Stubblefield, 41, was sentenced to 102 months in prison after stealing the identities of 139 victims to apply for...
Police: Brookland man accused of raping minor
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man could spend the next 10 to 40 years in prison after being arrested on suspicion of rape. According to the Brookland Police Department, Lazarus Darnell Robinson-McMiller was arrested after a child went to their teacher on Jan. 12 and reported they had been sexually assaulted multiple times and was able to recount the events in vivid detail.
Animals rescued from Marked Tree fire recover in Wynne
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many animals were sent to a rescue clinic in Wynne after a fire destroyed a rescuer’s home in Marked Tree. Almost 20 cats and dogs arrived at the Wynne Animal Rescue Veterinary Clinic on Monday afternoon. Jessica Mays, a veterinary technician at the clinic, said...
JPD investigates after suspects stole $1,500 worth of street signs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The two suspects stole a stop sign, eight streets sign, and the poles and mounting brackets along with them. A Jonesboro police officer was dispatched to the 4400 block of Wolf Den Lane on Tuesday, Jan 17 around 3 p.m. where they recovered the $1,500 worth of stolen street signs.
