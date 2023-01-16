MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The body of a woman who was struck and killed by an SUV while walking on the freeway in Monroe County last week has been identified. At around 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 11, a woman walking on northbound I-75 near mile marker eight was fatally struck by an SUV traveling in the same direction. One week after the incident, Michigan State Police have identified the woman killed as Paula Quarterman, a 41-year-old Warren resident, based on her fingerprints.

