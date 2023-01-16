Read full article on original website
Oakland County authorities release timeline in death of mother, children found in field
Deputies had encountered a Pontiac mother multiple times just days before she and her two sons, ages 3 and 9, were found dead from hypothermia in a field on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. And at least one of those deputies should have done more to search...
Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crash into a utility pole.
Police identify woman fatally struck by SUV while walking on I-75 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The body of a woman who was struck and killed by an SUV while walking on the freeway in Monroe County last week has been identified. At around 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 11, a woman walking on northbound I-75 near mile marker eight was fatally struck by an SUV traveling in the same direction. One week after the incident, Michigan State Police have identified the woman killed as Paula Quarterman, a 41-year-old Warren resident, based on her fingerprints.
Woman found shot to death in car in Ann Arbor, police investigating
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police in Ann Arbor said they are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning in a parking lot just south of Briarwood Mall and north of the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport. According to police, they confirmed a woman was found...
Pittsfield Twp. police probe death of woman found in car in parking lot
Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in a Pittsfield Township parking lot Thursday. Pittsfield Township police officers were called at about 9:10 a.m. Thursday to the 3700 block of Plaza Drive near Interstate 94 and State Street for a report of a suspected shooting.
Young suspect in Macomb County bank robbery continues to elude authorities
Police have named 18-year-old Jacob Edwards of Macomb Township as a person of interest in the robbery of the Huntington Bank on Washington Street on Tuesday.
Police identify woman hit and killed while walking on I-75 as 41-year-old from Warren
Investigators have identified a person hit and killed on I-75 last week as a 41-year-old Macomb County woman, although they still don’t know why she was walking on the freeway.
Suspect wanted for double shooting in Detroit that killed 1
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a suspect in connection with a double shooting in Detroit that left one person dead on Christmas Day.Police say at about 1:35 p.m., the male suspect fired shots into a Chevy pickup truck, fatally wounding a 26-year-old man. The suspect fled in a silver or green Chevy Suburban with a black Chevy emblem on the front.The suspect is described as last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
Detroit firefighter expected to be charged with selling drugs in Eastpointe, possibly other Macomb County communities
A Detroit firefighter is expected to face charges after an investigation in Macomb County revealed he was selling drugs in Eastpointe and possibly other communities.
Manhunt underway for Macomb County bank robber; suspect is considered armed and dangerous
A potentially armed suspect is on the run after robbing a Huntington Bank in New Baltimore Tuesday afternoon. Later, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at 21 Mile and Card Rd in Anchor Bay and believe the robber was involved.
Toledo man, 69, dies after pickup crashes into tree in Lodi Twp.
A Toledo man is dead after crashing his pickup truck through someone's yard and into a tree Monday in Washtenaw County, state police said. Troopers with the Brighton Post were called at about 6 a.m. Monday to an area near Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a report of a single-vehicle crash. They arrived and found a truck crashed into a tree.
Police probe tainted marshmallows found in Farmington Hills
Farmington Hills police are investigating a string of incidents involving tainted marshmallows found in the city with tack nails or fishing hooks embedded. The pieces were placed in the front yards of homes near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane near 14 Mile and Farmington roads in the last eight months, the department said in a statement.
Driver who left Westland accident scene thought she 'hit a deer.' It was a 15-year-old girl
The driver who struck and critically injured a 15-year-old Westland girl last month when running a red light told police she was distracted while feeding her daughter in the back seat and believed she “hit a deer.”. She kept driving to Ypsilanti despite a shattered windshield. Gianna Mariah Harris...
Car thieves attempt to drive off with 10 trucks from the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant
An early-morning robbery at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant was foiled by multiple police departments, who arrested six suspects and recovered 10 pickup trucks.
Macomb County bank robbery suspect seen wandering around home
Police are looking for a suspect who they believe robbed a New Baltimore bank. Later that day, he was seen on a Ring camera wandering around a Macomb Township home.
Ulta shoplifting raid suspects arraigned on multiple felony charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – Five woman accused of committing an organized shoplifting raid at a makeup store in Green Oak Township near Brighton have been arraigned on multiple felony charges. Laronda Nashea Chase, Tirezah Renee Scott, Shanel Jean Webster, Joya Omega Williams and Kari Deloris Williams were arraigned Sunday,...
