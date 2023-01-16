ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

abc12.com

Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crash into a utility pole.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police identify woman fatally struck by SUV while walking on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The body of a woman who was struck and killed by an SUV while walking on the freeway in Monroe County last week has been identified. At around 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 11, a woman walking on northbound I-75 near mile marker eight was fatally struck by an SUV traveling in the same direction. One week after the incident, Michigan State Police have identified the woman killed as Paula Quarterman, a 41-year-old Warren resident, based on her fingerprints.
CBS Detroit

Suspect wanted for double shooting in Detroit that killed 1

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a suspect in connection with a double shooting in Detroit that left one person dead on Christmas Day.Police say at about 1:35 p.m., the male suspect fired shots into a Chevy pickup truck, fatally wounding a 26-year-old man. The suspect fled in a silver or green Chevy Suburban with a black Chevy emblem on the front.The suspect is described as last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Toledo man, 69, dies after pickup crashes into tree in Lodi Twp.

A Toledo man is dead after crashing his pickup truck through someone's yard and into a tree Monday in Washtenaw County, state police said. Troopers with the Brighton Post were called at about 6 a.m. Monday to an area near Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a report of a single-vehicle crash. They arrived and found a truck crashed into a tree.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Police probe tainted marshmallows found in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills police are investigating a string of incidents involving tainted marshmallows found in the city with tack nails or fishing hooks embedded. The pieces were placed in the front yards of homes near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane near 14 Mile and Farmington roads in the last eight months, the department said in a statement.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

