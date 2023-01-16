WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews TCU

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins previews TCU and provides a Mountaineer basketball update

The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the TCU Horned Frogs Wednesday night inside the WVU Coliseum with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action streaming on ESPN+.

Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media on Monday and gave some insight on the Horned Frogs, talked Mountaineers execution on the court, the competition in the Big 12 Conference and more.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly