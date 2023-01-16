ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews TCU

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BvQl_0kGX6I7p00

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins previews TCU and provides a Mountaineer basketball update

The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the TCU Horned Frogs Wednesday night inside the WVU Coliseum with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action streaming on ESPN+.

Head coach Bob Huggins sat with the media on Monday and gave some insight on the Horned Frogs, talked Mountaineers execution on the court, the competition in the Big 12 Conference and more.

DALLAS, TX
