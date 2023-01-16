Read full article on original website
Denise King
3d ago
Why the hell do these reality personalitys think they are above and beyond all of us. You did it, you were wrong, and now you should pay. It's so sad to me to think this is how the children are growing up and following in the footsteps of there own parents. Hope to hell this doesn't repeat itself.😢
Julie Chrisley's First Meal Behind Bars Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley will luckily have dinner made for her tonight — only it will be served in a prison. According to Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star will be feasting on a chicken cheese steak sandwich during her first evening meal at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after surrendering on Tuesday, January 17. Fortunately for Julie, if she's not feeling like chowing down on meat, officials at FMC Lexington revealed she can also choose bean salad, pasta salad, carrots or prison bread rolls to substitute. TODD CHRISLEY REACTS TO RUMORS HE'S GAY, HAD AFFAIR WITH FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATEEarlier...
How Much Did Coach Shah Know About Jen Shah's Business Outside of 'RHOSLC'?
It feels like Jen Shah’s legal troubles have been the running theme of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City since almost the beginning of the Bravo series. While that isn't true, the accusations against her involving wire fraud and her subsequent court case have been a big part of the show. And now, RHOSLC fans want to know how much her husband, Coach Sharrieff Shah, knew about Jen Shah’s illegal dealings.
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
Soon-To-Be Sentenced Jen Shah Accuses 'RHOSLC' Costar Whitney Rose Of Having Ties To Capitol Rioter, Ignites WAR With Lisa Barlow
Jen Shah is awaiting her prison sentence for pleading guilty to wire fraud, but she still has time to drag her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar Whitney Rose — talk about priorities! Shah went in on Whitney, accusing her of having ties to one of the January 6, 2021 capitol rioters; however, Lisa Barlow reminded fans that Jen's hands aren't clean, and she brought the receipts to prove it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Instead of soaking up her last memories at home before being sentenced, which will ironically take place on January 6, Shah took to social media to unload...
What She Faces In Prison: 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Will Not Get Conjugal Visits, Will Be Allowed To Kiss Her Husband
Jen Shah will still be able to keep her marriage alive in prison, but she'll have to control herself or face the consequences. RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that kissing is permitted at the minimum security prison in Texas where The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has been ordered to serve her 6.5-year sentence. As this outlet reported, Shah was slapped with 6.5 years, or 78 months, behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly. Based on the judge's order, the Bravolebrity will surrender on...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
The Hollywood Gossip
Josh Duggar Is NOT Popular With His Fellow Inmates, Prisoner Reveals
When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, critics delighted in predicting that he wouldn’t fare well behind bars. However, early reports from the inside indicated that, to the frustration of many, Josh is enjoying a surprisingly peaceful existence at Seagoville FCI. According to accounts from...
Julie Chrisley Was Sent to a Medical Center for Inmates — What Happened?
Fans of Chrisley Knows Best followed Julie Chrisley and husband Todd Chrisley’s legal woes as the couple was accused of bank fraud and tax evasion and then sentenced to prison time in separate federal prisons. When they were to report to their respective facilities to begin their sentences, however, Julie Chrisley was instead taken to a federal medical center. So, is Julie Chrisley sick?
The Hollywood Gossip
Anna Duggar and Her 7 Children Pay Awkward Prison Visit to Josh
It’s been over a year since Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). For much of that time, Josh sat in a county jail in Fayetteville, Arkansas awaiting sentencing. Now, however, he resides at Seagoville Federal Correctional Institute in Seagoville, Texas,...
Brandy’s Ex-Housekeeper Demands $87k To Cover Her Legal Bills Weeks After Singer Agreed To Pay $40k Over Discrimination Claims
Brandy’s ex-housekeeper has demanded the singer cough up an additional $87k to cover the legal bills she racked up fighting the singer in court — only weeks after they reached a $40k settlement over discrimination claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-housekeeper Maria Elizabeth Castaneda has asked the court to award her $87,445.80 to pay her lawyers at the Lipeles Law Group. The firm claimed it spent a significant amount of time on the case. It said they interviewed potential witnesses and obtained discovery after being hired by Castaneda to sue Brandy. As part...
The Hollywood Gossip
Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence
Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
Lil Wayne Fires Back At Chef Suing Him For $500K Over Alleged Wrongful Termination, His Camp Says She Breached Rapper's Privacy
Lil Wayne's camp has addressed the $500K wrongful termination lawsuit filed by the rapper's former chef — and claimed she was fired for cause, RadarOnline.com has learned.Earlier this week, Morghan Medlock filed her bombshell case against Wayne in which she claimed to have been fired after asking for time off — after her child suffered a medical emergency. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Medlock alleged in addition to wrongful termination, she suffered retaliation and unlawful practices.Weezy's team has since responded to the allegations from the former chef and claimed that Medlock was relieved of her chef duties due...
Cardi B Appears in N.Y.C. Court as She's Given Deadline Extension to Finish Community Service
The rapper was required to complete 15 days of community service as part of a plea deal, and now has until March 1 to do so Cardi B has been given an extra month and a half to complete the community service she was given as part of a plea deal stemming from a 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York. The "Wap" rapper, 30, was photographed on Tuesday in Queens County Criminal Court, where she was given until March 1 to complete her required 15 days of community service. "Personally and...
Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Arrest of Ex-Husband Jesse James’ Son, ‘Incredibly Upset’ By Situation: Sources
Actress Sandra Bullock was “blindsided” by the news that her ex-husband Jesse James’ son was arrested after being accused of violating a restraining order in place by his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, James’ son Jesse Eli James Jr. was sentenced to two days in jail on May 19 after pleading no contest to charges he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Lucee Peterson, and then ignored an order of protection by sending her more than 50 menacing messages. “Sandra is incredibly upset someone she cared for and raised as a mother could be capable of harming another woman,” said...
Corydon Times-Republican
Ron Jeremy to be declared unfit to stand trial due to dementia
Ron Jeremy to be declared unfit to stand trial due to dementia. Ron Jeremy will be declared incompetent to stand trial on over 30 counts of sexual assault because he has "severe dementia".
buzzfeednews.com
"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict
Danny Masterson will be retried on three counts of rape after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the That ‘70s Show actor's first trial last year. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told the court Tuesday that his office intends to pursue a second trial against Masterson, who is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. In November, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on all three charges.
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
What Does Pamela Smart Say Today About The Infamous Murder Of Her Husband?
It was a case that captivated a nation and inspired the popular movie “To Die For.”. Pamela Smart, a 22-year-old bombshell with dreams of one day succeeding in broadcasting, convinced her high school boyfriend and some of his friends to murder her 24-year-old husband, Gregg Smart, just days before the couple’s one-year anniversary.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jen Shah Throws Lavish Dinner Party in Wake of Lengthy Prison Sentence
Late last week, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for her role in orchestrating an evil fraud scheme. As Shah admitted to this past July, she lied to an endless array of elderly victims about potential business opportunities in order to steal their financial information.
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s ‘Emotional’ Final Moments Before Prison Revealed: ‘Lots Of Tears’ (Exclusive)
Todd and Julie Chrisley began serving their 12 and 7-year prison sentences, respectively, on Tuesday, January 17. Beginning a long time in custody is sure to be a difficult time for any family, and a Chrisley family insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that before the pair began to serve their time, it was a tearful goodbye for the Chrisley Knows Best stars and their family.
