Washington, DC

Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the "Run Your Race" podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move

The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling along this season without Khris Middleton, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. He's played in just seven games in 2022-23, but it appears Giannis Antetokounmpo's co-star isn't far off finally returning. Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Middleton is heading to the Bucks' G-League team, the Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets

There were a lot of broken hearts when the Washington Wizards announced their decision to trade John Wall to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook back in 2020. Wall, who now plies his trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, was Washington's cornerstone superstar for many years, so it was indeed a dark day
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets

Anthony Edwards is kicking himself in the head following the Minnesota Timberwolves' 122-118 road loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It appears that Edwards is taking that loss harder than most other defeats he's suffered not just in the NBA but in his entire basketball career, as he revealed to Dane Moore. Probably as
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby

Things got chippy between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Brook Lopez found himself in a lot of trouble after he was unable to contain his emotions during a heated juncture in the game. The Bucks big man was forced to take an early shower after getting himself ejected from the
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Tyrese Maxey sounds off on harsh reality of Sixers bench demotion

The Philadelphia 76ers have been using Tyrese Maxey off the bench of late. What started out as an easing-in period as he made his way back from injury is now a full-blown tactic being employed by Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. Rivers initially stated that it was Maxey's idea to utilize him off the bench
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks

Jason Kidd didn't hold back in his assessment of the Dallas Mavericks' poor play after they lost their third straight game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs actually played a good game offensively. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood combined for 72 points in the game, with the team shooting 52.4 percent
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

John Wall drops major Tyler Hansbrough accusation, Psycho T claps back with John Calipari dig

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall was an absolute stud back in Lexington during his college days with the Kentucky Wildcats. Wall, however, made a recent admission that he could have ended up playing college basketball in Chapel Hill, particularly with the North Carolina Tar Heels, if it weren't for the poor reception he got
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins hilariously caught in 4k checking out VP Kamala Harris

The Golden State Warriors' trip to the White House yielded some very interesting moments that may remain immortalized. There was Stephen Curry thanking President Joe Biden for the government's efforts to bring back Brittney Griner from her incarceration in Russia. There was Biden forgetting Klay Thompson's name as he addressed his Bay Area visitors. But
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Tyrese Maxey hits public over the head with hilarious Joel Embiid truth bomb after Sixers win

Joel Embiid has already been one of the absolute best players in the NBA and is somehow getting even better. The Philadelphia 76ers' big man just continues to light up opponents with ease. In his latest performance, he torched the Los Angeles Clippers to the tune of 41 points in a big victory for the Sixers.
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard joins Oscar Robertson as only players ever to record feat not even Russell Westbrook has achieved

The Portland Blazers failed in their attempt to extend their win streak to three games Tuesday night in Mile High City, but not before Damian Lillard exploded yet again for another sterling scoring performance. Lillard went off for 44 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field on the strength of a 6-for-12 shooting from deep
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NBA rumors: Raptors’ trade asking price for stars gets fresh update

The Toronto Raptors may be one of the most promising teams in the NBA, with an intriguing cast of characters that pride themselves on their length and defensive ability. Nonetheless, the 11th-seed Raptors do have kinks to work out in their rotation. Namely, a number of promising players who desire...
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard puts refs on blast after losing duel vs Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard did not hide his true feelings over the officiating late in the game of their 122-113 road loss to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night. Following the contest, Lillard pointed out that among the reasons the Blazers fell short of their mission to take down
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

