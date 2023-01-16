ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick

The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets

There were a lot of broken hearts when the Washington Wizards announced their decision to trade John Wall to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook back in 2020. Wall, who now plies his trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, was Washington’s cornerstone superstar for many years, so it was indeed a dark day […] The post Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Twins looking to ‘impress’ Carlos Correa by trading All-Star Luis Arraez

With Carlos Correa ending up after all with the Minnesota Twins, the team is now reportedly checking what’s out there for them in case they make All-Star infielder Luis Arraez available for a trade. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports that the Twins, in an attempt to further satisfy Carlos Correa and add life to […] The post RUMOR: Twins looking to ‘impress’ Carlos Correa by trading All-Star Luis Arraez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move

The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling along this season without Khris Middleton, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. He’s played in just seven games in 2022-23, but it appears Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star isn’t far off finally returning. Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Middleton is heading to the Bucks’ G-League team, the Wisconsin […] The post Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
sneakernews.com

Nike Is Bringing Back The Air Zoom Generation “First Game”

Suiting up for his hometown team for the first time in Cleveland, Ohio, LeBron James’ first-ever home game against Carmelo Anthony’s Denver Nuggets didn’t go nearly as expected, being handed the loss while scoring under double digits. While an 0-2 start to his career would be quickly forgotten, the shoes he wore that night were a victim to anything but, with the white/blue/red pair of the Nike Air Zoom Generation’s being dubbed “First Game”. Two decades later, the iconic silhouette that rode with LeBron throughout his Rookie of the Year is now returning for its 20th anniversary.
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets

Anthony Edwards is kicking himself in the head following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-118 road loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It appears that Edwards is taking that loss harder than most other defeats he’s suffered not just in the NBA but in his entire basketball career, as he revealed to Dane Moore. Probably as […] The post Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby

Things got chippy between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Brook Lopez found himself in a lot of trouble after he was unable to contain his emotions during a heated juncture in the game. The Bucks big man was forced to take an early shower after getting himself ejected from the […] The post Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks

Jason Kidd didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Dallas Mavericks’ poor play after they lost their third straight game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs actually played a good game offensively. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood combined for 72 points in the game, with the team shooting 52.4 percent […] The post Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
