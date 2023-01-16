ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fans go wild as Bengals coach delivers game ball to Cincinnati bar

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor delivered the game ball to a bar in Cincinnati , after his team’s dramatic playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens, and the fans went wild!

Video taken by Jordan Higgins shows Taylor holding up the ball and addressing the crowd of cheering fans at the Blind Pig in downtown Cincinnati.

“Another playoff win, the first of many. Love you guys,” he said.

Last year’s Super Bowl runners-up will now face the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

