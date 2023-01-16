Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
5 injured, 1 arrested after Warwick crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police say five people are in the hospital and one person is under arrest following a car crash. According to the Warwick police chief, an accident was called in around 3 p.m. across from the St. Kevin Church. Police say they are still reconstructing...
NBC Connecticut
Fallen Tree Injures Worker in Woodstock
A tree worker was injured when a tree fell on the person in Woodstock Wednesday morning. Fire officials said they were called to the area of 40 Route 197 shortly before 11 a.m. after a tree fell on a worker who was unresponsive. When crews arrived, the person was conscious...
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
Meet Hopper, Westerly’s new police K-9
Westerly is adding a new four-legged friend to its police force.
NBC Connecticut
One Taken to Hospital After Fire at Norwich Apartment Complex
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a Norwich apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Officials said firefighters responded to the Lofts at Ponemah Mills on Norwich Avenue just before 3 a.m. after the fire alarm went off. A sprinkler had gone off on the fourth floor...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police identify body found near garage at T.F. Green Airport
(WJAR) — Warwick police have identified a body found on Tuesday near a garage at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. The Warwick Police Department said on Wednesday they have positively identified the body as 51-year-old Rozann Jarosz of Pawtucket. Police reported to Garage C at the airport for...
Driver Severely Burned In Vehicle Fire In Somers
A driver was sent to the hospital with burns after a vehicle fire in Northern Westchester. The blaze happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 4:50 p.m. in Somers on Nymph Drive near Lake Lincolndale, where a car caught on fire, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department. Luckily, the fire...
Eyewitness News
A car strikes a Dunkin Donuts building in Putnam
PUTNAM, CT. (WFSB) - Police responded to reports that of a car hitting a building on 325 Woodstock Avenue. Around 7 A.M. on Thursday morning, 83-year old Royce Brooks struck the building driving a 2005 GMC Canyon. Brooks was pulling into a space when he inadvertently depressed the accelerator instead...
Body found near TF Green parking garage
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Turnto10.com
Lincoln furniture store lost in fire will reopen in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of Knock on Wood Furniture are reopening their business after their Lincoln store burned down in a fire last December. NBC 10 News met one of the owners, Mike Gordon, at his new storefront on 90 Douglas Pike in Smithfield. "I came across...
ABC6.com
Police: Several Warwick businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, burglarized
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said several businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, have been burglarized. Police said, aside from Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory, and California Taco were broken into. Over the weekend, the owner of Gel’s Kitchen told ABC 6 News that about...
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Police to Install 20 Cameras
The Seekonk Police Department plan to install 20 cameras on various streets. The original cost would be $57,000 for the first year, Police Chief Dean Isabella said about Flock Safety, a company which operates a camera system all over New England. “Obviously by joining the Flock system, you become part...
Car crashes into Seekonk dealership; driver injured
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a Seekonk car dealership Monday night.
Turnto10.com
Five Warwick restaurants hit in recent string of break-ins
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
Turnto10.com
Police establish anonymous tip line for info on Brookfield woman reported missing
(WJAR) — The search continues in Massachusetts for a Brookfield woman last seen leaving her home on Jan. 10. Massachusetts State Police say 35-year-old Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a residence on Main Street in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Her family reported her missing...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Valley Breeze
Scituate residents concerned after stray bullet ends up in their home
SCITUATE – Two weeks ago, Tania Tasca, her husband, and three small children heard a loud bang as they were at home on Overlook Drive, an incident that changed how safe they’ve felt since. Tasca said her son questioned what the sound might be, and she replied that...
fallriverreporter.com
Donated car provides Fall River man transportation and a way to move forward
Car prices have hovered around record highs for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a Fall River man, a donated car is bringing relief from his transportation struggles and helping him move forward in life. Paul Ouellette Jr. was awarded a...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk leaders vote to remove police chief
(WJAR) — Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella was told his last day is Friday. Town Administrator Shawn Cadime confirmed to NBC 10 the Seekonk Board of Selectmen voted to rescind Isabella's appointment as chief of police on Wednesday night. Isabella was put on paid leave earlier this month, after...
Turnto10.com
Driver crashes into Providence home
A driver crashed into a home on Manton Avenue Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The homeowner says he saw the driver throw a liquor bottle out of the car door following the crash. Providence Police...
