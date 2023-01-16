ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, RI

ABC6.com

5 injured, 1 arrested after Warwick crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police say five people are in the hospital and one person is under arrest following a car crash. According to the Warwick police chief, an accident was called in around 3 p.m. across from the St. Kevin Church. Police say they are still reconstructing...
WARWICK, RI
NBC Connecticut

Fallen Tree Injures Worker in Woodstock

A tree worker was injured when a tree fell on the person in Woodstock Wednesday morning. Fire officials said they were called to the area of 40 Route 197 shortly before 11 a.m. after a tree fell on a worker who was unresponsive. When crews arrived, the person was conscious...
WOODSTOCK, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Taken to Hospital After Fire at Norwich Apartment Complex

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a Norwich apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Officials said firefighters responded to the Lofts at Ponemah Mills on Norwich Avenue just before 3 a.m. after the fire alarm went off. A sprinkler had gone off on the fourth floor...
NORWICH, CT
Turnto10.com

Warwick police identify body found near garage at T.F. Green Airport

(WJAR) — Warwick police have identified a body found on Tuesday near a garage at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. The Warwick Police Department said on Wednesday they have positively identified the body as 51-year-old Rozann Jarosz of Pawtucket. Police reported to Garage C at the airport for...
WARWICK, RI
Daily Voice

Driver Severely Burned In Vehicle Fire In Somers

A driver was sent to the hospital with burns after a vehicle fire in Northern Westchester. The blaze happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 4:50 p.m. in Somers on Nymph Drive near Lake Lincolndale, where a car caught on fire, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department. Luckily, the fire...
SOMERS, CT
Eyewitness News

A car strikes a Dunkin Donuts building in Putnam

PUTNAM, CT. (WFSB) - Police responded to reports that of a car hitting a building on 325 Woodstock Avenue. Around 7 A.M. on Thursday morning, 83-year old Royce Brooks struck the building driving a 2005 GMC Canyon. Brooks was pulling into a space when he inadvertently depressed the accelerator instead...
PUTNAM, CT
Turnto10.com

Lincoln furniture store lost in fire will reopen in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of Knock on Wood Furniture are reopening their business after their Lincoln store burned down in a fire last December. NBC 10 News met one of the owners, Mike Gordon, at his new storefront on 90 Douglas Pike in Smithfield. "I came across...
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Police: Several Warwick businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, burglarized

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said several businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, have been burglarized. Police said, aside from Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory, and California Taco were broken into. Over the weekend, the owner of Gel’s Kitchen told ABC 6 News that about...
WARWICK, RI
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Police to Install 20 Cameras

The Seekonk Police Department plan to install 20 cameras on various streets. The original cost would be $57,000 for the first year, Police Chief Dean Isabella said about Flock Safety, a company which operates a camera system all over New England. “Obviously by joining the Flock system, you become part...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Five Warwick restaurants hit in recent string of break-ins

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk leaders vote to remove police chief

(WJAR) — Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella was told his last day is Friday. Town Administrator Shawn Cadime confirmed to NBC 10 the Seekonk Board of Selectmen voted to rescind Isabella's appointment as chief of police on Wednesday night. Isabella was put on paid leave earlier this month, after...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Driver crashes into Providence home

A driver crashed into a home on Manton Avenue Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The homeowner says he saw the driver throw a liquor bottle out of the car door following the crash. Providence Police...
PROVIDENCE, RI

