Roman Leto takes third in the 50-yard freestyle; Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim seventh at Fond du Lac

The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team finished seventh, including a top-five finish, at the Fondy Invite at Fond du Lac High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Senior Roman Leto took third in the 50-yard freestyle at 23.21 seconds.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of junior Jon Ellifson, sophomore Willem Reese, junior Brady Gehring and Leto swam sixth at one minute and 41.63 seconds.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Gehring, junior Perry Thompson, Reese and Leto finished eighth at 1:58.50. Gehring (2:06.85) finished 13th in the 200-yard freestyle and scored 15th in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:11.69.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Thompson (1:17.53) took 15th and junior Ian Terrones (1:19.04) finished in 16th place. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Thompson, Terrones, sophomore Caden Pagenkopf and Ellifson scored 14th at 4:33.72.

Team scores: Bay Port 557, Hartford/Slinger 346, Waunakee 301, Racine Unified 268, Baraboo 184, DeForest 160, Jefferson/Cambridge 96, Pewaukee co-op 92, Fond du Lac 90, Berlin 72.