James Gunn Reveals Which ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Actors He Hopes to Recruit to the DCU
“What a bunch of a-holes.” A great line from the first trailer that hooked fans on the little-known Guardians of the Galaxy. Nearly a decade later, those same a-holes have become household names and are about to go on their last mission together in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film will be the last MCU project for director James Gunn (and at least one of the Guardians) as he transitions to his new role as the co-chair of DC Studios; however, according to Gunn, it won’t be the last time he teams up with some of the talented cast members.
First Look at ‘Guardians of the Galaxy in ‘Vol. 3’ Funko Pops
We’re only a few more months away from the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While all our eyes are on the upcoming Ant-Man release, there’s still the exciting finalé to James Gunn‘s trilogy featuring an unlikely team of galactic protectors. As the film is only a few months away, we also got our first look at a variety of new Funko Pops featuring the Guardians and even Adam Warlock.
RUMOR: Marvel Studios’ ‘Ghost Rider’ May Release This Year
There are many characters that people want to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already had a smorgasbord of new additions throughout the last few years, especially in the ambitious Multiverse Saga. Yet, that hasn’t stopped other rumors making the rounds on who else might have their future. Werewolf by Night, especially, introduced a more horror-centric corner of the MCU opening up many more potentially getting their own chance at a similar adaptation through a Special Presentation.
‘Avatar 3’ Will See the Return of Payakan and His Nemesis from ‘The Way of Water’
Avatar: The Way of Water introduced the world to some amazing new characters that continue to expand the world of Pandora. Yet, with hints at the story of the third entry pushing the Sully family to further explore what else is out there, it seemed like perhaps we won’t spend too much time with some familiar characters especially those attached to the water in The Way of Water.
Jonathan Majors is Here To Conquer The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been no stranger to great expectations. As we’ve gone through each phase the hype has grown to an impossible level to measure. From YouTube Easter eggs to fan theories and fan casts there’s been a bit of disappointment. Whether it’s warranted or not we have arrived at an interesting point as MCU fans. Phase 5 begins with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and there’s a high level of anticipation. Sure, it’s great to see Scott, Hope, Cassie, and the rest of the crew. However, we know why we’re really here and his name is Kang.
‘Prey’ Star Teases Sequel Plans
20th Century Studios Prey was one of the surprise hits of 2022. The latest installment in the Predator franchise, which debuted exclusively on Hulu and dominated its viewership numbers, was incredibly well-received by critics and may just be the best Predator film to date. Breakout star Amber Midthunder‘s performance as Comanche healer-turned-hunter Naru, among the film’s largely indigenous cast garnered her a Critics Choice nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. While attending the event, Midthunder was asked about the potential for a sequel to Prey and certainly seemed to play coy while giving her reply.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Directors Revealed
Along with a new trailer for the upcoming third season of the Star Wars Disney Plus streaming series, The Mandalorian, comes news on the group of the team of directors that worked on bringing it together. The team, made up of equal parts new faces and old hands, looks to have leaned heavier than ever into the mythology of Mandalore for the new season of Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau‘s baby.
REVIEW: ‘The Bad Batch’ Episode 4 Reminds Us All That Podracing Exists
In 1999, when Y2K was set to end us all, George Lucas came to the rescue by introducing podracing in Star Wars: Episode 1-The Phantom Menace. A high-stakes sport that was wildly popular in the Outer Rim territories, podracing (and a little sleight of hand by Qui-Gon Jinn) was the plot device that put Anakin on his highway to hell. Episode 4 of The Bad Batch, cleverly titled “Faster”, puts the win-at-all-costs sport back in the spotlight, only with much lower stakes.
RUMOR: Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Eyeing a Summer Release
Rumors are a staple of the entertainment industry, especially in the variety of how much or even how little can make the rounds in regard to future releases. Marvel and DC have commonly become the main focus for many rumors due to just how much is involved with these massive and ambitious projects, but it seems that a new project has potentially become the focus of a new rumor.
New Trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Hints at Revisiting one of Star Wars Most Harrowing Events
The latest trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian is filled to the brim with Mando madness, putting a dozen or so different armored warriors on display and making clear the path forward for Din Djarin involves a trip to the ruins of Mandalore. Fans who have been following the story of the war-torn planet through the animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels are sure to feel giddy at the prospects of The Mandalorian following through on those unresolved arcs but it’s another unresolved arc that caught the attention of fans upon first seeing the trailer.
Channing Tatum Still Calls Marvel Studios to Make ‘Gambit’
There were quite a few projects that ended up on the cutting groom floor due to the Fox merger with Disney. While there’s always the shame about losing out on what could’ve been, there are also some projects that already seemed a bit doomed from the get-go. New Mutants managed to survive the ordeal and there was also a Channing Tatum-led project that was just about to get the camera rolling when the merger happened.
It’s Tronnin’ Time! Jared Leto’s ‘Tron’ Film is a Go
A third film in the Tron franchise, Tron: Ares, has finally been given a green light at Disney. Jared Leto, who has attempted to get the project up and running for the past six years, will star in the film which will be a direct sequel to 2010’s Tron: Legacy. Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) has entered into talks to direct the film which will work from a script by Jesse Wigutow.
New Leak Reveals Battle Pass for Rocksteady’s ‘Suicide Squad’
Marvel’s Avengers has left a bitter taste with players, as its release was quite messy and there were some concerns about the general trend of superhero properties exploring Games-as-a-Service offerings. Even Gotham Knights seemed to struggle with its multiplayer focus and the attempt at expanding the franchise with its long-term multiplayer offerings. Now, the next superhero release from Rocksteady is seemingly heading down a similar rocky road.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals When ‘Thunderbolts’ Will Film
Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts has been surrounded by a litany of questions since its formal announcement at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. Everything has been questioned, from the titular team’s line-up to who they’ll face when the cards are down. One fact that has remained clear and constant, however, is the heavy involvement of Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The character, who first appeared via cameos in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow before gaining a larger role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to replace Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury as the government-sponsored administrator behind the world’s next supergroup, and Louis-Dreyfus can’t wait to get filming started.
Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ Follow-Up Seems to Have Conjured Up a New Title
Agatha: House of Harkness. Agatha: Coven of Chaos. How about Agnes of Westview? Production on the new Kathryn Hahn-led series has just gotten underway and it seems that it may have a new title! Star Joe Locke, who is believed to be playing Young Avenger Billy Kaplan in the series, revealed a set photo in which a chair reveals a brand-new logo and potentially new title.
Netflix Unveils 2023 Film Slate
In a series of #NetflixSavetheDates tweets, Netflix rolled out its 2023 film slate which includes some impressive talent in front of and behind the cameras. Here’s a month-by-month breakdown of what’s coming from the streamer in 2023!. January. 27th-You People. Kenya Barris makes his feature directorial debut in...
First Look at ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ 30th Anniversary Special
It’s crazy to think that the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were released 30 years ago. The franchise has been a chlidhood memory many cherish. Recently, the franchise has seen a big boom in popularity once again, especially with the Boom! Studios comic series. They have revisited some familiar characters from the original franchise while also introducing a really interesting multiversal twist on what makes a Power Rangers storyline.
Michael B. Jordan Teaming Up with Chad Stahelski for ‘Rainbow Six’
John Wick director Chad Stahelski has signed on to direct Paramount’s Rainbow Six starring Michael B. Jordan. The film will adapt author Tom Clancy’s novel of the same name and serve as a direct sequel to Without Remorse, which streamed on Amazon Prime in 2021. Without Remorse was streamed in 2.3M households during its first weekend on the service in April 2021.
