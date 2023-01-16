Read full article on original website
Related
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
retailtouchpoints.com
The New Shopper Habits Shaping the Future of Retail Analytics
Retailers are drowning in data. That should be no surprise considering that the retail market has more than $26 trillion to track. But in the next five years the U.S. anticipates a 250,000-person shortfall in data scientists to keep up with this volume. The result? An “insights drought” disparity between retailers’ actual data and their ability to glean new business opportunities.
retailtouchpoints.com
Starbucks and DoorDash Plan to Take Delivery Partnership Nationwide by March
Starbucks and DoorDash have expanded their delivery partnership to Northern California, Texas, Georgia, Florida and other select markets, with plans for availability in all 50 states by March 2023. The program has received positive feedback following pilots in Atlanta, Houston and Sacramento, Calif. as well as market expansions in Seattle, Portland and New York City in 2022.
retailtouchpoints.com
Microsoft to Lay Off 10,000 Employees by April 2023
Microsoft will trim its workforce by 10,000 people, or approximately 5% of its total employees, according to a January 18, 2023 SEC filing. The reductions will take place during the company’s fiscal 2023 Q3, which runs to the end of March 2023. The tech giant will take a $1.2 billion charge for fiscal Q2, stemming from severance costs along with changes to its hardware portfolio and lease consolidation.
Comments / 0